Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Ankle tattoos are trendy and quite popular. And for a good reason: they are discreet. Unlike collarbone tattoos or arm tattoos, they are easy to conceal. So, if you’re concerned about professional settings, then these 98 ankle tattoo ideas are for you.

These subtle tattoos nestle just above the foot (or on the lower leg) and are not noticeable at eye level. It’s a low-key spot, perfect for delicate and intimate designs.

Ankle tattoos for women can include anything from dainty floral patterns and elegant vines to celestial symbols or meaningful quotes. Ankle tattoos for men, on the other hand, feature tribal tattoo designs and geometric patterns. Whether you’re looking for bracelet designs or bold statement pieces, this collection of ankle tattoo ideas will help you decide on your next ink.

Be prepared for pain, though! Getting a tattoo on this spot is quite painful. That’s because it’s a bony area with thin skin and little to no fat covering.

Moreover, the ankle is prone to frequent movements and rubs against shoes. This may affect the healing process. Scroll down below to learn how to care for ankle tattoos properly and how to manage the pain.

#1 Tiger Ankle Tattoo

Image source: u_oooops

#2 Balloon Dog Ankle Tattoo

Jeff Koons inspired tat (Balloon Dog) on the outside of my right ankle, done by Pony Lawson of Mayday Tattoo Co. (Chicago, IL).

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: Sidereal_Chronos

#3 Ripndip Sock Cat Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: inkybram

#4 Rabbit Ankle Tattoo

Thought I’d share my new addition! Had an artist friend draw Baby Blue and got it tattooed on my ankle!

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: Aftermonday11

#5 Polygon Bird Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: rolypolyc

#6 One Of My Favourite Ankle Tattoos

Head of Corgi- left arm above the elbow, Butt- right leg above the ankle. Done By Josh Darkly Of Wolf And Wren, Adelaide.

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: arabella_wonderland

#7 Ghibli Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: soy_tattoo_

#8 Watercolor Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: handitrip

#9 Colorful Jellyfish Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: rolypolyc

#10 Beverage Queen Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: kellikikcio

#11 Cat Ankle Tattoo

In memory of Kia who’ll always be sleeping on my ankle – my first tattoo!

Done by Tara Payne, at Lost Lakes Tattoo in Madison, WI.

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: EDMPhD

#12 Flower Band Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: peria_tattoo

#13 The Beatles Inspired Ankle Tattoo

I had a lot of fun doing these pieces for @antoneoromero a man totally passionate and inspired by music. Personally, I believe that from the passion, the dreams where the spirit, the mind and the material converge, become 1, become reality.

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: bysugart

#14 The White Rabbit Ankle Tattoo

The White Rabbit from the original book edition of Alice in Wonderland, by Keith C (me) at TNT Tattoo Co in Haltom City.

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: Fidellio

#15 Dog’s Ears Ankle Tatoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: Longjumping_Road_181

#16 The Sun And The Moon Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: deinyaan.tattoo

#17 Puppy And Tiger Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: tattooer_jina

#18 Colorful Cubism Flower Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: rolypolyc

#19 Ribbon Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: tattooist_sion

#20 Gray Saturn Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: rolypolyc

#21 Wild Together Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: kellikikcio

#22 Ankle Tattoo Of My Old Friend By Brittany Ashmore

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: no_name_maddox

#23 Nature Inspired Ankle Tattoo

By Jo Chastney at Black Lodge, Bournemouth, UK.

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: farfaraway3012

#24 Rainbow Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: beccambtattoo

#25 Minimalistic Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: na.szkicowana

#26 Stranger Things Themed Ankle Tattoos

Stranger Things-themed ankle tattoos, by E.S from RedHill Studio, Kaunas, Lithuania.

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: DotsByES

#27 Ankle Bracelet Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: hybridink.helsinki

#28 Fish Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: tattooist_color.b

#29 Ocean Wave Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: pfeifer_tattoo

#30 Little Groovy Guy Tattoo On My Ankle

Done by Janine Ramos at White Raven Tattoo in Columbus, OH.

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: juuuila

#31 Totoro Ankle Wrap Tattoo

This was my first tattoo so I’m obviously not the most experienced but I think it turned out awesome! I’m still deciding but thinking I’ll leave it black/grey instead of adding color.

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: Neat-Weird9996

#32 Elephant Ankle Tattoo

Mom and I both got elephants on our ankles in January.

Done by Jarred at Independence Tattoo in Virginia Beach.

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: PopcornHeadAss

#33 Cherry Blossoms Ankle Tattoo

By Eiji @ Studio Muscat, Tokyo.

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Butterfly Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: peria_tattoo

#35 Scar-Covering Ankle Tattoo

My first tattoo, I broke my ankle, had to have surgery, and wanted to make my scar funny rather than ugly. Ashley from Hall of Tattoos in Norman. She did it amazingly.

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: imgur.com

#36 Funny Ankle Tattoo

I tattooed a long furby with a knife in a teacup on someone’s ankle. She named him Anderson after Anderson Cooper because of his baby blue eyes. My life is complete now.

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: mitouriart

#37 One Piece Ankle Tattoo

Absolute ankle destruction! Tattoo by Jack Douglas (self) at Shinra Electric Tattoo, Melbourne, Australia.

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: jacklesdouglas

#38 Bird Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: gigi_tattooer

#39 Mandala Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: indigoforevertattoos

#40 The Cutest Little Bee Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: tattoo.mariah

#41 Cute Owl Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: inkart.tattoo.studio

#42 Flowers Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: pfeifer_tattoo

#43 Custom Designed Childhood Teddy Bear Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: tealbarnestattoo

#44 My New Tombstone Tattoo On My Ankle!

From Jenna Szerszen at Topnotch Tattoo (Elgin, IL). So in love with it.

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: canipetyourdog5

#45 Cat Balloon Tattoo On My Ankle!

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: Avyeon

#46 Pinky Promise Ankle Tattoo

By John Cheetham at Old Town tattoo in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: cameoutswinging_

#47 Kermit The Frog Ankle Tattoo

By Issie at Gaslight Tattoos, Northamptonshire.

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: squiddysquiddy

#48 Sailing Ships Ankle Wrap Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: BazaarMonk

#49 Bracelet Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: TheYarnPharm

#50 Calvin And Hobbes Ankle Tattoos

My new Calvin and Hobbes tattoos, on the back of my ankles! Done by Brent Allen, Charleston Tattoo Co.

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: 36chambersforever

#51 Naruto Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: deinyaan.tattoo

#52 Flower Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: ane_tattoo

#53 Note Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: tinytattoos_feathertouch

#54 Airplane Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: tinytattoos_feathertouch

#55 Star Wars Fans Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: studio78tattoos

#56 Octopus Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: jenuine_leigh_art

#57 Peony Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: hybridink.helsinki

#58 Hakuna Matata Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: flami.art

#59 Blackberries Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: graesalisbury

#60 Cute Little Shapes Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: yard_n_gnome

#61 Custom Designed Chicken Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: tealbarnestattoo

#62 Crochet Square Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: tealbarnestattoo

#63 Camera Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: siobhansbeard

#64 Little Palm Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: groovelinetattoo

#65 Saxophone Cat Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: ma1645300

#66 Ornamental Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: norinatattoo

#67 Little Ankle Tree

Done By Ryan Roi, @dukkha_tattoo.

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: dukkhaman

#68 Rooster Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: tinytattoos_feathertouch

#69 A Bouquet Of Flowers Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: hybridink.helsinki

#70 Front Leg Ankles Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: erinapearl

#71 Chocolate Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: mrs.tattoo_

#72 Ankle Foliage Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: tattoo.mariah

#73 Scissors Ankle Tattoos

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: mattia_gaetano

#74 Tender Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: siobhansbeard

#75 Eye Ankle Tattoo

The tattoo of an eye on the left ankle from the “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: engineeringbourbon

#76 Scar Coverup Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: halfbackwards

#77 Diamond Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: hybridink.helsinki

#78 Tiny Leo Zodiac Sign Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: hybridink.helsinki

#79 Match Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: halfbackwards

#80 Little Miss Sunshine Ankle Tattoo

Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Image source: aprilmarie_tattoos

