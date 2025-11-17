Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations

Ankle tattoos are trendy and quite popular. And for a good reason: they are discreet. Unlike collarbone tattoos or arm tattoos, they are easy to conceal. So, if you’re concerned about professional settings, then these 98 ankle tattoo ideas are for you.
These subtle tattoos nestle just above the foot (or on the lower leg) and are not noticeable at eye level. It’s a low-key spot, perfect for delicate and intimate designs.
Ankle tattoos for women can include anything from dainty floral patterns and elegant vines to celestial symbols or meaningful quotes. Ankle tattoos for men, on the other hand, feature tribal tattoo designs and geometric patterns. Whether you’re looking for bracelet designs or bold statement pieces, this collection of ankle tattoo ideas will help you decide on your next ink.
Be prepared for pain, though! Getting a tattoo on this spot is quite painful. That’s because it’s a bony area with thin skin and little to no fat covering.
Moreover, the ankle is prone to frequent movements and rubs against shoes. This may affect the healing process. Scroll down below to learn how to care for ankle tattoos properly and how to manage the pain.
For additional leg tattoo inspiration, check out our calf tattoo ideas to see how you can expand your tattoo collection.
#1 Tiger Ankle Tattoo
Image source: u_oooops
#2 Balloon Dog Ankle Tattoo
Jeff Koons inspired tat (Balloon Dog) on the outside of my right ankle, done by Pony Lawson of Mayday Tattoo Co. (Chicago, IL).
Image source: Sidereal_Chronos
#3 Ripndip Sock Cat Ankle Tattoo
Image source: inkybram
#4 Rabbit Ankle Tattoo
Thought I’d share my new addition! Had an artist friend draw Baby Blue and got it tattooed on my ankle!
Image source: Aftermonday11
#5 Polygon Bird Ankle Tattoo
Image source: rolypolyc
#6 One Of My Favourite Ankle Tattoos
Head of Corgi- left arm above the elbow, Butt- right leg above the ankle. Done By Josh Darkly Of Wolf And Wren, Adelaide.
Image source: arabella_wonderland
#7 Ghibli Ankle Tattoo
Image source: soy_tattoo_
#8 Watercolor Ankle Tattoo
Image source: handitrip
#9 Colorful Jellyfish Ankle Tattoo
Image source: rolypolyc
#10 Beverage Queen Ankle Tattoo
Image source: kellikikcio
#11 Cat Ankle Tattoo
In memory of Kia who’ll always be sleeping on my ankle – my first tattoo!
Done by Tara Payne, at Lost Lakes Tattoo in Madison, WI.
Image source: EDMPhD
#12 Flower Band Ankle Tattoo
Image source: peria_tattoo
#13 The Beatles Inspired Ankle Tattoo
I had a lot of fun doing these pieces for @antoneoromero a man totally passionate and inspired by music. Personally, I believe that from the passion, the dreams where the spirit, the mind and the material converge, become 1, become reality.
Image source: bysugart
#14 The White Rabbit Ankle Tattoo
The White Rabbit from the original book edition of Alice in Wonderland, by Keith C (me) at TNT Tattoo Co in Haltom City.
Image source: Fidellio
#15 Dog’s Ears Ankle Tatoo
Image source: Longjumping_Road_181
#16 The Sun And The Moon Ankle Tattoo
Image source: deinyaan.tattoo
#17 Puppy And Tiger Ankle Tattoo
Image source: tattooer_jina
#18 Colorful Cubism Flower Ankle Tattoo
Image source: rolypolyc
#19 Ribbon Ankle Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_sion
#20 Gray Saturn Ankle Tattoo
Image source: rolypolyc
#21 Wild Together Ankle Tattoo
Image source: kellikikcio
#22 Ankle Tattoo Of My Old Friend By Brittany Ashmore
Image source: no_name_maddox
#23 Nature Inspired Ankle Tattoo
By Jo Chastney at Black Lodge, Bournemouth, UK.
Image source: farfaraway3012
#24 Rainbow Ankle Tattoo
Image source: beccambtattoo
#25 Minimalistic Ankle Tattoo
Image source: na.szkicowana
#26 Stranger Things Themed Ankle Tattoos
Stranger Things-themed ankle tattoos, by E.S from RedHill Studio, Kaunas, Lithuania.
Image source: DotsByES
#27 Ankle Bracelet Tattoo
Image source: hybridink.helsinki
#28 Fish Ankle Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_color.b
#29 Ocean Wave Ankle Tattoo
Image source: pfeifer_tattoo
#30 Little Groovy Guy Tattoo On My Ankle
Done by Janine Ramos at White Raven Tattoo in Columbus, OH.
Image source: juuuila
#31 Totoro Ankle Wrap Tattoo
This was my first tattoo so I’m obviously not the most experienced but I think it turned out awesome! I’m still deciding but thinking I’ll leave it black/grey instead of adding color.
Image source: Neat-Weird9996
#32 Elephant Ankle Tattoo
Mom and I both got elephants on our ankles in January.
Done by Jarred at Independence Tattoo in Virginia Beach.
Image source: PopcornHeadAss
#33 Cherry Blossoms Ankle Tattoo
By Eiji @ Studio Muscat, Tokyo.
Image source: reddit.com
#34 Butterfly Ankle Tattoo
Image source: peria_tattoo
#35 Scar-Covering Ankle Tattoo
My first tattoo, I broke my ankle, had to have surgery, and wanted to make my scar funny rather than ugly. Ashley from Hall of Tattoos in Norman. She did it amazingly.
Image source: imgur.com
#36 Funny Ankle Tattoo
I tattooed a long furby with a knife in a teacup on someone’s ankle. She named him Anderson after Anderson Cooper because of his baby blue eyes. My life is complete now.
Image source: mitouriart
#37 One Piece Ankle Tattoo
Absolute ankle destruction! Tattoo by Jack Douglas (self) at Shinra Electric Tattoo, Melbourne, Australia.
Image source: jacklesdouglas
#38 Bird Ankle Tattoo
Image source: gigi_tattooer
#39 Mandala Ankle Tattoo
Image source: indigoforevertattoos
#40 The Cutest Little Bee Ankle Tattoo
Image source: tattoo.mariah
#41 Cute Owl Ankle Tattoo
Image source: inkart.tattoo.studio
#42 Flowers Ankle Tattoo
Image source: pfeifer_tattoo
#43 Custom Designed Childhood Teddy Bear Tattoo
Image source: tealbarnestattoo
#44 My New Tombstone Tattoo On My Ankle!
From Jenna Szerszen at Topnotch Tattoo (Elgin, IL). So in love with it.
Image source: canipetyourdog5
#45 Cat Balloon Tattoo On My Ankle!
Image source: Avyeon
#46 Pinky Promise Ankle Tattoo
By John Cheetham at Old Town tattoo in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Image source: cameoutswinging_
#47 Kermit The Frog Ankle Tattoo
By Issie at Gaslight Tattoos, Northamptonshire.
Image source: squiddysquiddy
#48 Sailing Ships Ankle Wrap Tattoo
Image source: BazaarMonk
#49 Bracelet Ankle Tattoo
Image source: TheYarnPharm
#50 Calvin And Hobbes Ankle Tattoos
My new Calvin and Hobbes tattoos, on the back of my ankles! Done by Brent Allen, Charleston Tattoo Co.
Image source: 36chambersforever
#51 Naruto Ankle Tattoo
Image source: deinyaan.tattoo
#52 Flower Ankle Tattoo
Image source: ane_tattoo
#53 Note Ankle Tattoo
Image source: tinytattoos_feathertouch
#54 Airplane Ankle Tattoo
Image source: tinytattoos_feathertouch
#55 Star Wars Fans Ankle Tattoo
Image source: studio78tattoos
#56 Octopus Ankle Tattoo
Image source: jenuine_leigh_art
#57 Peony Ankle Tattoo
Image source: hybridink.helsinki
#58 Hakuna Matata Ankle Tattoo
Image source: flami.art
#59 Blackberries Ankle Tattoo
Image source: graesalisbury
#60 Cute Little Shapes Ankle Tattoo
Image source: yard_n_gnome
#61 Custom Designed Chicken Ankle Tattoo
Image source: tealbarnestattoo
#62 Crochet Square Ankle Tattoo
Image source: tealbarnestattoo
#63 Camera Ankle Tattoo
Image source: siobhansbeard
#64 Little Palm Ankle Tattoo
Image source: groovelinetattoo
#65 Saxophone Cat Ankle Tattoo
Image source: ma1645300
#66 Ornamental Ankle Tattoo
Image source: norinatattoo
#67 Little Ankle Tree
Done By Ryan Roi, @dukkha_tattoo.
Image source: dukkhaman
#68 Rooster Ankle Tattoo
Image source: tinytattoos_feathertouch
#69 A Bouquet Of Flowers Ankle Tattoo
Image source: hybridink.helsinki
#70 Front Leg Ankles Tattoo
Image source: erinapearl
#71 Chocolate Ankle Tattoo
Image source: mrs.tattoo_
#72 Ankle Foliage Tattoo
Image source: tattoo.mariah
#73 Scissors Ankle Tattoos
Image source: mattia_gaetano
#74 Tender Ankle Tattoo
Image source: siobhansbeard
#75 Eye Ankle Tattoo
The tattoo of an eye on the left ankle from the “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”
Image source: engineeringbourbon
#76 Scar Coverup Ankle Tattoo
Image source: halfbackwards
#77 Diamond Ankle Tattoo
Image source: hybridink.helsinki
#78 Tiny Leo Zodiac Sign Ankle Tattoo
Image source: hybridink.helsinki
#79 Match Ankle Tattoo
Image source: halfbackwards
#80 Little Miss Sunshine Ankle Tattoo
Image source: aprilmarie_tattoos
Follow Us