Even Straight-A Students Have Trouble With This 24-Question ACT-Style Quiz – Prove You’re Smarter

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🚨Double points alert! 🚨

If tertiary education numbers are growing higher and higher, does that mean that getting into college has gotten way easier? Or are students in the US way smarter than they used to be? Let’s find out!

In this ACT-inspired quiz, you’ll face 24 college entry-level questions covering English, math, and science. Most questions require you to analyze information and make educated decisions instead of relying on random facts, so it’s all in your hands (and head)!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Even Straight-A Students Have Trouble With This 24-Question ACT-Style Quiz – Prove You’re Smarter

Image credits: Andy Barbour

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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