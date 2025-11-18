40 Of The Stupidest Things That Left Other People Seeing Red

Getting angry is an unavoidable part of being a human being. It’s a reaction to the unfairness you perceive around you—whether real or imagined. But if you blow up at the drop of a hat and go through your day-to-day life fuming over everything and anything, you’re not doing your health or your relationships any favors.
Internet user u/MidnightMoonSecret got the members of the r/AskReddit community to open up about the ridiculous reasons someone got mad at them. We’ve collected some of their best stories, ranging from the simply silly to the downright outrageous. Scroll down to have a read!
#1
Back when i was living with my parents.
I was cleaning all day. From vacuuming to dishes to cleaning windows. But i forgot one single plate on the counter. When my parents got home, I got an 1,5 hour lecture about how worthless i was and that i was ruining my future.
Yes i had very toxic parents and it destroyed my mental health.
#2
My mom told me to tell my aunt something even though my aunt was clearly in ear shot. So I walked over and repeated my mom’s exact words like I was told, but then mom screamed at me for not listening and apparently saying something completely different from what she said. Then slapped me hard enough for me to fall over.
My aunt then turned around and defended me by saying to my mom “I heard both of you, he literally repeated what you said. What’s wrong with you?” My mom responded by grounding me right there and stomping out of the room.
Idk man seemed ridiculous to 6-Year-Old me. But now it sounds even worse now that I know that adults aren’t supposed to act like children given a tyants power.
Just kind of a weirdo thing I suppose ¯_(ツ)_/¯.
#3
I held the door open for him. He didn’t like that, I guess because I’m a woman and it endangered his “manhood”. So he threatened to physically assault me over it.
I just said “Thank you!” in a bubbly tone and otherwise pretended he didn’t exist. Doing that rubs salt in their wounds – because they want you to be scared, not friendly.
#4
My husband and I went on a 5th year anniversary trip. TWO people were mad at us for not inviting them. His brother was one of them. Those same 2 people were mad because we went on our honeymoon and didn’t invite them.
#5
My son, as a toddler, once got mad at me because his right foot wasn’t his left foot. Kid had a full on tantrum. .
#6
A friend’s wife ordered duck for dinner at a restaurant, and I casually commented that ducks engage in homosexual behavior in the wild. She got upset at the possibility that gay ducks suffer from discrimination by straight ducks, and blamed me for ruining her meal.
The fact that a duck was murdered so she could have a tasty bite somehow completely flew over her head.
#7
Ex cheated on me, we broke up, and then he got mad like 5 months later when I started dating someone else. Still scratching my head over that one.
#8
I have an aunt who stopped speaking to me because I don’t believe people shape-shift into reptilians.
#9
I refuse some piece of cake. At first politely, then she insisted a dozen of time, then, I just said “I already said no, I wont’ change my mind”. She got so mad, that she cried and all.
To make it even more ridiculous, her own father had just made a good comment about my progress with my eating disorder. (Since, you know, I actually ate 5 full bites of the main dishes that day. Yeah, it was bad back then).
She shouldn’t even have offered cake to me, to begin with. Let alone insist. Like it was very well known that I had big big trouble eating, and the more you pressured me, the more I had trouble.
Come to think of it, I should have been the one to get mad about it.
#10
I answered the phone too quickly…
I work at a call center. She got mad because she was expecting a 30 min hold time and wasn’t ready for me when I answered right away. Yeah she wanted a hold time. I offered to wait a moment while she got ready and she got more mad and hung up on me. -.-.
#11
I dont know if it relates to this post, but I was heavily downvoted for commenting my favorite color in a post that literally said, “What’s your favorite colour”.
#12
I had a woman run out of her apartment screaming at me bc apparently when I walk my dog on the public sidewalk passed her unit, her dog goes insane and poops on her floor. She demanded I clean up her dogs mess. I told her to get f****d and reported her to the leasing office for harassment.
#13
My parents asked me to sign a contract.
I said I won’t sign before I know what I’m getting myself into.
They got angry.
#14
Teacher once gave me detention for reading a science book in science class after I had finished my work. I suppose they wanted me to just sit there?
#15
My psycho ex got mad at me because I bought socks without consulting him. They were plain white socks.
#16
Feel like this should have been a big ol 🚩 but my best friend of over a decade got VERY upset that I bought a Honda. Because apparently I copied her with my red 2015 Honda while she had a 2007 brown Honda. Mind you at this time we were both nearing 30.
I ended the friendship completely in 2021 after more (and much worse) moments like this. .
#17
A woman once yelled at me cause I told her how to use the self-serve machine at a grocery store.
I used to work at a store with self-serve machines. These ones were really sensitive, and you had to place the item on the scale/bagging area, and keep it there until you paid.
This lady scanned her item, and put it in her bag and was holding it. She then continued starring at the screen, confused. (Note, the screen AND automated voice kept saying “Place item in bagging area”).
I just told her that she needs to put the item on the platform to unfreeze it, and she EXPLODED at me, and said, “HOW DARE YOU TALK TO ME THAT WAY!”
I was 17.
I had to leave for my break right away and go cry.
That job very quickly taught me that people are awful.
#18
I had a coworker get upset with me when I put something down on a table in front of her, she said she thought I put it down “too hard” and that it hurt her feelings.
#19
One time I was at my parents’ place. 3 of us were in the kitchen and I put a frozen pizza in the oven. Places it directly on the rack as the instructions said and when it was done, instead of letting me take it out and put it on a plate, my step dad opened the door and fumbled it and dropped it on the oven door upside down and made a mess. They both blamed me for putting it on the rack. I explained it’s how the instructions say to do it on the box but they weren’t having any of it.
It erupted into a full blown argument which eventually boiled down to “sometimes your mother is right because she’s your mother” and I had enough and just walked out.
#20
A college “friend” put white acrylic paint all in her hair while doing cosplay for a campus party. Later she complained to me that it was incredibly difficult to get out. When I agreed, she became extremely angry and accused me of being the person that told her to use it. I denied it. I woud never say that because I’m not stupid, but she wouldn’t accept that she could be mistaken and stopped talking to me.
Another “friend” over heard the conversation and confirmed to me later that it was another mutual aquaintance that had told her to use the paint. She wouldn’t back me up or help because” it wasn’t my place to say.”
Both of them are out of my life.
#21
I told my family that I thought my sister’s step son was being abused by his bio mom. My reasoning was, every single time he comes home from his bio moms, he has nightmares and pisses the bed. Every, single, time. He usually is always at my sister’s. And he doesn’t have nightmares or pee the bed the majority of the time, only after he’s spent the night at his bio mom’s. My family doesn’t even like his bio mom. So I’m pretty f****n confused why they got mad at me when I suggested her or her bf were abusing my nephew.
#22
For not planning a birthday party they explicitly said they didn’t want.
#23
Teacher pulled me in at lunch time and yelled at me for “stealing the box of tissues”. I was frustrated but not upset because I was innocent and when the bell rang a girl walked in, heard the teacher still going, and said “they’re right behind you miss”. I couldn’t see them behind her because she was yelling right in my twelve-year-old face. She didn’t apologise. Then I became a teacher and realised how unprofessional that was — and all over a box of tissues that wasn’t even gone.
#24
I was probably 4 or 5 and I called my cousin horny when I meant to say corny. I didn’t even know what horny meant. My mother scolded me and asked me if I meant to say corny or horny. I repeated horny, again, just being a little kid I confused the two words. She flipped out and smacked me across my face in front of my cousin and sent me to my room. Not even kidding, even at that age I realized I said the wrong word and that I was just a kid and she was irrational.
#25
Sophomore year of college I was the only one of my friends who lived off campus. My friend called me and said “yo let’s smoke a blunt at your place?” I said, “sure man, but I’m studying, come over in a couple hours.” He couldn’t wait and smoked the blunt in his dorm room, got caught, got arrested and evicted from the dorms. He told me it was my fault for studying and he wasn’t joking around.
#26
My mother convinced me to give her new hairdresser a try because she was just starting out and needed customers. She scratched my ears with her comb a few times and I asked her to please be careful, and even apologized for my elf ears (they stick out). She got huffy, I decided I never wanted to see this person again, paid, tipped, and left.
Ten years later, yes, TEN YEARS LATER, I somehow came up in conversation (my mother was still seeing her), and the hairdresser brought up how upset at me for not “letting it go” because she was just starting out, and I should have been more forgiving. She then asked if I managed to marry rich, and then bragged about how she recently lost $30k in the stock market and “didn’t even care,” then asked “can your daughter say that about herself?” All because I asked her to please stop scraping her comb over my ears! Ten years ago!
#27
Not me, but once our math teacher got fiery mad at one of my friend cause he solved a math before the teacher.
#28
I got yelled at for breathing too loudly while watching TV. Apparently, my enjoyment of the show was “distracting.”.
#29
I used to be a vehicle tester for an autonomous car company. Back then, there were always two of us. A “driver” and a navigator. The person in the driver’s seat is not supposed to look anywhere but the road. The navigator tells you where to go.
So we’re headed down this road, and he tells me there’s a right turn coming up. “So we turn right at 73rd street?” Yes, turn right at 73rd. “So to confirm, turn right at 73rd?” Yes.
So I turned right on 73rd. Which was closed for construction.
He got mad at me for following his explicit directions.
#30
My wife and I had a different opinion on something (long time ago, can’t remember the subject), she got mad with me and told me google it.
I googled it and I was right.
She went furious because “I obviously checked got the wrong website, check again”.
And I’m saying, “YOU find the website and send me the link”.
#31
I had a teacher get mad at me because I sneezed during a test.
#32
Had a maths teacher in secondary completely lose her s**t at me because, not me, but the person beside me was cheating on the test we were doing??
To this day I still don’t understand what I was getting shouted at for initially, but I do know laughing in her face did not help the situation at all, whatsoever.
#33
In college my roommate told me the reason her periods hurt so bad is bc when she stands up all the blood goes to her legs and so her uterus is scraping for blood that’s now in her legs.
i told her that’s not how periods work.
she was infuriated.
#34
My housemate got mad at me and avoiding me because I helped mow the grass without telling her. I still dont get it.
#35
My husband stonewalled me for a couple of weeks because he had a dream where I was cheating on him.
#36
My sister is…not well mentally, she gets an attitude at the smallest thing. She once ripped up a $100 bill (American) because our parents told her they wouldn’t give her any more money. She was given that money to spend, yet she destroyed it.
I once sat down when she was speaking and she BANSHEE SCREAMED in my face to stand up.
#37
I waited in the car exactly where they told me to wait outside the building and then they gave me s**t for being in the wrong place.
An argument ensued, but eventually they realized that I was 100% right, and finally apologized.
#38
Had a roommate text me furious that I had eaten her pizza rolls without asking because she was going to have them for dinner. I made all my own food, I didn’t eat her pizza rolls…my best guess she got home drunk one night, like she did a lot, ate them and didn’t remember.
#39
My school teachers got mad at me because my knee length skirt was at knee length.
#40
My wife had a dream that I was putting socks in the toaster to dry them.
She woke up and was mad at me for doing dumb s**t in her dream.
She wasn’t mad for long and soon went back to sleep.
