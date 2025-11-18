Woman’s Gut Tells Her Not To Sleep With Man She Met At Bar, She’s Proven Right The Next Day

A woman who wisely listened to her intuition shared the disturbing text message she received from a man who could have become her abuser.
Rayven Veritas, who goes by @really.rayven on TikTok, explained that she stopped at an empty bar for what she thought would be just one drink, but it ended up being more.
After speaking with the bartender, he insisted that she stay until closing time so they could both go back to his apartment.
Rayven hesitated, unsure whether to accept the stranger’s proposal.
Image credits: Pixabay
“I had a long drive ahead and knew I shouldn’t,” she wrote in the video, published July 20.
“Then, I looked in the bathroom mirror and heard a voice inside say, ‘Go home.’”
The following day, a text message confirmed that her inner voice had given her the best advice.
The message that Rayven received from the bartender read, “Damn. I guess I should’ve just r*ped you then huh?”
“Intuition or something else?” the young woman wrote in her video along with a screenshot of the appalling text.
In the caption, Rayven said that the man’s name is William CK Shatz, he lives in Florida, and he deactivated his account after the video was published.
“He was being investigated for other crimes but I think he’s out now, stay vigilant,” she urged.
She also shared the screenshot of the message with William’s boss at the bar, which resulted in him getting fired.
“I called the owner the next day and asked if I could just send him the screenshots of our convo, no context, no defense.
“Then got a message from Will, blaming me that he got fired over ‘a joke.'”
Rayven Veritas is the author of Psychopaths Are Sexy, an upcoming book inspired by her experience with domestic abuse
Image credits: Rayven Veritas
Rayven is the author of Psychopaths Are Sexy, an upcoming book inspired by her experience with domestic abuse. She plans to donate one copy to women’s shelters for every book sold.
“If you didn’t think I was qualified to be writing a book called ‘Psychopaths Are Sexy’ before, do you believe that I’ve had enough experience with them now? Hopefully he’s the last,” she wrote.
In the comments, one user congratulated her for following her gut, writing, “Our intuition is the most powerful thing in the world.”
“GIRL. I’m so sorry this happened, but so glad you were able to avoid it. That was divine intervention,” somebody else said.
“After 25+ years on the internet, VERY little surprises me, but I audibly gasped at that screenshot,” a separate person penned.
Another user commented, “I’m glad he got fired because the amount of women that must go to that bar without knowing what’s waiting for them is really scary.”
Many people criticized the man for justifying his words and downplaying his behavior. One person commented, “And they swear it’s ‘just a joke’ like what part of that is funny especially to a woman, like what?”
“That’s insane. That should be considered a threat. Premeditated crime. Dude knew exactly what he was gonna do,” somebody else exclaimed.
When someone asked Rayven how she was coping after receiving the dreadful message, she shared, “Now I’m surrounding myself with individuals who don’t condone/ tolerate that sort of behavior and normalize it. Happier and safer than I’ve ever been.”
According to the United Nations, an estimated 736 million women in the world—almost one in three—have been subjected to physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence, or both at least once in their lives. Most violence against women is perpetrated by current or former husbands or intimate partners.
If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.
Follow Us