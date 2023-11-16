6 Animated Movies With Lessons For Adults

Animated movies are a form of artistic and cinematic expression. They bring characters and stories to life through the use of animation techniques. They constitute a diverse and creative art form distinct from the more commonly used medium of live-action films. However, animated movies do not exist in isolation from live-action films, as the two mediums can coexist. Animated movies target audiences of all ages and cover a wide range of genres and topics.
One of the most common genres covered by animations is the coming-of-age story. These stories focus on the personal growth of characters. This involves the characters overcoming adversity or coming to terms with changes in their life, often with an emotional tone. In the typical nature of animated movies, coming-of-age stories are appropriate for a wide range of ages. Animated movies have the potential to provide even adults with life lessons that can be applied later in life. This article highlights some animated movies that have provided lessons applicable to adults over the years.
Inside Out (2015)
Inside Out is an animated coming-of-age film produced by the critically acclaimed animation studio, Pixar. The film was co-written and directed by Pete Docter. The film follows personified emotions in the mind of a young girl who has to adapt to her family’s relocation. By showing how her emotions manage and direct her thoughts and actions, the film shows how being happy all the time is not all that makes life complete. It shows that we need to encounter our negative emotions and have to express ourselves when we feel down. Inside Out received extensive praise for the delivery of its subject matter and plot. It was regarded by several bodies including The National Board of Review and The American Film Institute as one of the top films of 2015.
Finding Nemo (2003)
Finding Nemo is an animated comedy-drama adventure film produced by Pixar. As the best-selling DVD title of all time, it is one of the most successful films ever made. At the time of its release, it became the highest-grossing animated movie and the second-highest-grossing film of 2003 behind only The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. Finding Nemo follows an overprotective clownfish, Marlin, searching for his missing son, Nemo. He is accompanied on his search by a forgetful regal blue tang named Dory. Over the course of the film, Marlin learns to come to terms with his son being independent. The film received four nominations at the 76th Academy Awards, winning the Best Animated Feature Award.
Wall-E (2008)
Also produced by Pixar, WALL-E is an animated science fiction romance film directed by Andrew Stanton. The film is set in the distant future where the Earth is inhabitable and deserted by humans. It follows a solitary robot named WALL-E. The robot has been left to clean up the garbage on Earth, then he is visited by a robot sent from the starship. WALL-E shows the downfall of human nature after succumbing to ease brought in by the use of technology. It shows that without each other, our lives would be mundane and that we need to look to live for others, not just ourselves.
Kung Fu Panda (2008)
Kung Fu Panda is an animated martial arts comedy film produced by DreamWorks Animation Studios. The film was directed by John Stevenson, who with three decades of experience with animation, was making his feature directorial debut. The film is set in ancient China. It follows a clumsy panda named Po who is seemingly unintentionally declared the “Dragon Warrior”. He is tasked with defeating a notoriously powerful adversary. By exploring Po’s training and rise, Kung Fu Panda shows that true power comes only when we acknowledge our true worth. The film features an ensemble voice cast including Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie, Ian McShane, Seth Rogen, Lucy Liu, James Hong, and Jackie Chan.
Big Hero 6 (2014)
Big Hero 6 is an animated superhero film loosely based on the Marvel Comics superhero team of the same name. The first Disney animated movie to feature Marvel Comics characters, Big Hero 6 tells the story of a young robotics prodigy who, together with his late brother’s healthcare-provider robot, Baymax, forms a superhero team to fight a villain responsible for his brother’s death. Although the film involves the story of a brother seeking revenge for his brother’s death, it shows that the taste of revenge only lasts for a few minutes. The lesson from Big Hero 6 is that forgiveness can be better than taking revenge and will help you grow as a person.
The Iron Giant (1999)
The Iron Giant is an animated science fiction film directed by experienced animator and filmmaker, Brad Bird in his directorial debut. The film is based on The Iron Man a 1968 novel by Ted Hughes. The Iron Giant is set at the height of the Cold War in 1957 and follows a young boy who discovers and befriends a giant alien robot and tries to prevent the U.S. military from finding and destroying the robot. The film teaches us several lessons including the importance of friendship and vulnerability. It also proffers a message of the need for peace and sacrifice amid conflict.
