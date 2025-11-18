Angelina Jolie’s Matching Tattoo With Teen Daughter Sparks Outrage: “Shame On Her”

Angelina Jolie spoke about a unique mother-daughter moment she shared with 16-year-old daughter Vivienne, but some netizens found it “gross” and began questioning the Hollywood star’s parenting methods.
The headline-magnet actress recently spoke about getting matching tattoos with her teenage daughter as a tribute to their time working together on The Outsiders, the Broadway musical that she co-produced with help from Vivienne.
The proud mother of six said the tattoo features the words “Stay Gold,” which is not only the title of one of the songs from the play but also carries a special meaning for them.
“I got ‘Stay Gold’ with my daughter Viv during our time with The Outsiders,” she told CR Fashion Book in an interview released last week.
“It means so much to us separately and together,” she added.
While speaking on the subject of tattoos, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that there is another tattoo she has that is special to her.
“There is also a bird that I share with some of my children that is personal to us,” she added.
Some netizens gushed over the mother-daughter experience and called it a “special bonding experience.”
The Oscar-winning actress and her teen daughter got matching tattoos to commemorate their time working together on the Broadway musical The Outsiders
“That’s so cool! Angelina Jolie and her daughter, Vivienne, getting matching tattoos while working on The Outsiders Broadway musical is such a special bonding experience,” one wrote. “It must be a meaningful tattoo for both of them. Matching tattoos are a great way to commemorate a special moment or connection between loved ones.”
Another wrote, “It’s heartwarming to see Angelina Jolie and her daughter, Vivienne, creating such a special and lasting memory together!”
But there were others who weren’t as impressed by the gesture, with one social media user calling it “gross.”
“Poor kid. Mom just owns her,” one said while another assumed, “I doubt the kid had a choice—she’s branded.”
“She’s teaching her daughter her crazy ways!! Shame on her. Grow up and teach your kids good values,” read a third comment.
Their tattoos read “Stay Gold,” a nod to one of the songs from the musical
“I’m sure if Brad allowed that, she would call child services on him,” said another comment. “And plaster ‘bad father’ across the internet.”
“It’s like no one recalls what Jolie was like back in the day… don’t think she’s changed much, despite this demure look she’s toted the past decade or so,” read one comment on the news of their matching tattoos.
Angelina, a dedicated mother to Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, has often spoken about how her children have shaped her life.
“The moment you become a parent you are never first again,” the mother-of-six recently said about motherhood. “Your life is for another. It’s a beautiful feeling”
When asked during the recent CR Fashion Book interview about the one lesson her children have taught her, she said, “there are too many to count or name just one.”
“But the moment you become a parent you are never first again,” she continued. “Your life is for another. It’s a beautiful feeling.”
The Salt actress said her children are the “closest people” in her life during an interview with WSJ. Magazine last December.
“They are the closest people to me and my life, and they’re my close friends,” she told the outlet.
“We’re seven very different people,” she added, “which is our strength.”
While some fans found the matching tattoos a unique “bonding experience,” others questioned her parenting methods
