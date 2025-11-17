Meet Mya, The Pomeranian-Husky Mix That Looks Just Like A Little Fox (9 Pics)

by

This dog is turning quite a few heads with her unique look. Mya is a “pomsky”, a mix between Pomeranian and husky, but looks more like a beautiful, firey fox.

It’s her coppery fur and piercing blue eyes that have given her that fox-like quality and have left the internet obsessed with her. She looks effortlessly elegant and her gaze is straight-up hypnotising.

Her pictures have unsurprisingly gone viral and she’s amassed over 40,000 followers on Instagram so far. We’ve sorted through her gorgeous Insta page and selected a few of our favorite pictures for you to enjoy.

More info: kingdomofdoggos.com

#1

Meet Mya, The Pomeranian-Husky Mix That Looks Just Like A Little Fox (9 Pics)

Image source: kingdomofdoggos.com

#2

Meet Mya, The Pomeranian-Husky Mix That Looks Just Like A Little Fox (9 Pics)

Image source: kingdomofdoggos.com

#3

Meet Mya, The Pomeranian-Husky Mix That Looks Just Like A Little Fox (9 Pics)

Image source: kingdomofdoggos.com

#4

Meet Mya, The Pomeranian-Husky Mix That Looks Just Like A Little Fox (9 Pics)

Image source: kingdomofdoggos.com

#5

Meet Mya, The Pomeranian-Husky Mix That Looks Just Like A Little Fox (9 Pics)

Image source: kingdomofdoggos.com

#6

Meet Mya, The Pomeranian-Husky Mix That Looks Just Like A Little Fox (9 Pics)

Image source: kingdomofdoggos.com

#7

Meet Mya, The Pomeranian-Husky Mix That Looks Just Like A Little Fox (9 Pics)

Image source: kingdomofdoggos.com

#8

Meet Mya, The Pomeranian-Husky Mix That Looks Just Like A Little Fox (9 Pics)

Image source: kingdomofdoggos.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
A Moldavian Girl Follows The Doors (Part 2): In Kos Town, Greece
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
50 Women Who Called Out Sexist Things That Are Still Blatantly Accepted (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Thing Someone’s Ever Done To You?
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2025
40 People Share What Baby Name Immediately Makes Them Lose All Respect For The Parents And Why
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
My Meaningless Job Pushed Me Into Alcoholism And Drugs, But Drawing Got Me On My Feet Again
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“Vets Obviously Came In Second”: Meghan Markle Slammed For Veterans Day Post For Prince Harry
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.