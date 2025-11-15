Hey Pandas, What Song Best Describes Your Life? (Closed)

I don’t care what song it is, just any song that describes your life.
#1
Maybe and SELFISH by the kid Laroi. Its just the lyrics are so relatable. But honestly i find pretty much all of his songs relatable. They just hit differently
#2
I think Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad by Meatloaf might kind of describe my life in way….. maybe another song does it better but I cannot think of any at the minute.
#3
I am a gummy bear
#4
Everything’s not awesome
#5
I cant handle change by R.O.A.R
#6
Most Girls, By Hailee Steinfeld. I feel exactly the way she feels, being jealous of other girls because they’re so pretty.
#7
I think it would be… “Therefore I am” by Billie Eilish… Not caring what anyone says or thinks about you, but I do care and I shouldn’t because I should love myself for who I am, not what I look like.
#8
Different for girls. Maybe possibly some Morgan Wallen or CoJo can’t think rn
#9
Way Less Sad by AJR
OR ANY SONG BY AJR EEE AHAHA
#10
Reality Check Please by Lime Cordial describes me the best
#11
Stayin’ Out All Night and Rodin’
#12
Oh boy, which should I pick… In order of accuracy:
“I’m getting on the bus to the other world, see ya!” by Tuyu
“Anagura-gurashi” (Hole dwelling) by Kikuo
“Ensei Rock” (Nihilistic Rock) by Hirose Aru
“Lost One’s Weeping” by Neru
“Bitter Choco Decoration” by Syudou
#13
definitely feelings are fatal by mxmtoon
