Hey Pandas, What Song Best Describes Your Life? (Closed)

by

I don’t care what song it is, just any song that describes your life.

#1

Maybe and SELFISH by the kid Laroi. Its just the lyrics are so relatable. But honestly i find pretty much all of his songs relatable. They just hit differently

#2

I think Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad by Meatloaf might kind of describe my life in way….. maybe another song does it better but I cannot think of any at the minute.

#3

I am a gummy bear

#4

Everything’s not awesome

#5

I cant handle change by R.O.A.R

#6

Most Girls, By Hailee Steinfeld. I feel exactly the way she feels, being jealous of other girls because they’re so pretty.

#7

I think it would be… “Therefore I am” by Billie Eilish… Not caring what anyone says or thinks about you, but I do care and I shouldn’t because I should love myself for who I am, not what I look like.

#8

Different for girls. Maybe possibly some Morgan Wallen or CoJo can’t think rn

#9

Way Less Sad by AJR
OR ANY SONG BY AJR EEE AHAHA

#10

Reality Check Please by Lime Cordial describes me the best

#11

Stayin’ Out All Night and Rodin’

#12

Oh boy, which should I pick… In order of accuracy:
“I’m getting on the bus to the other world, see ya!” by Tuyu
“Anagura-gurashi” (Hole dwelling) by Kikuo
“Ensei Rock” (Nihilistic Rock) by Hirose Aru
“Lost One’s Weeping” by Neru
“Bitter Choco Decoration” by Syudou

#13

definitely feelings are fatal by mxmtoon

