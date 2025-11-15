40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Let’s get real for a second, Pandas. I genuinely believe that we’re becoming more and more like a cyberpunk dystopia every single day. We’re developing ever more impressive technologies, but our quality of life suffers, as the wealth gap between the haves and the have-nots continues to widen. However, even in this dreary corporate landscape, you can find something to giggle about. Comedy, as always, is the silver lining that helps perk up our mood.

That’s where the r/CorporateFacepalm subreddit comes in. A cozy online community of just over 147k members, it has been documenting hilarious corporate fails on social media and in real-life since the early summer of 2015. In those 6+ years, they’ve amassed a vast archive of proof that even the biggest, most powerful global companies slip up from time to time. Sometimes, in such funny ways that we realize that the people managing the social media accounts are human, too. With human errors left, right, and center, too.

Scroll down for some of the most facepalm-worthy corporate posts on the internet, upvote the biggest fails, and let us know in the comments which of these you think are worth a gold star for the effort.

#1 “This Is Terrible Advice For Trains”

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: anonymous

#2 How Did They Not See That Coming

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: PotUhShow

#3 Pot, Meet Kettle

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: Jorymo

#4 Celebrate Women’s Day By… Thinking Like A Man?

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: nukunukudash

#5 I Have No Words

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: swimneko

#6 A Very Heartfelt Personalized Thanks

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: ZeroWithEverything

#7 Waltonchain Forgets To Switch Twitter Accounts, Self-Owns By Posting As Winner Of Their Own Contest

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: OMGLMAOWTF_com

#8 Maccas In A Town Called “Yass”. It Took Them Years Until They Took It Down

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: Steampunk007

#9 A Nightclubs Response To A Drink (Possibly) Being Spiked

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: engineerforthefuture

#10 New Fashion Trend

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: ElishevaKlein

#11 Do Local News Stations Count?

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: bcschewe

#12 Glad To Hear That

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: grubernack276

#13 Time To Rethink Your Brand Name

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: TheLantean

#14 Blizzard Supporting People To Stand Up For Their Cause, Meanwhile

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: pizza_and_cats

#15 Thanks, Amazon

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: Sazley

#16 Um. Retinal?

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: brittnotbot

#17 Ok Cristiano

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: zlatan10ibra

#18 Company Prints Message To Staff On Public Advertisement

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: swimneko

#19 Who Needs To Flu Shot When You Can Have Flavored Water?

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: doritosDewItRight

#20 “We’re Number One!”

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: Kulkinz

#21 Bbc News Jumps The Gun With Its Reporting

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: helloinvader

#22 Bet This Went Over Real Well Reebok

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: Sicksixshift

#23 Orangetheory Literally Photoshopped A White Dudes Face Onto A Black Persons Body In Their Telephone Training Program

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: thanksforthetrash

#24 Yahoo Not Even Using Their Own Search Engine

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: YahooSportsNBA

#25 Mcdonalds And Visa Partnered To Make This Budget For Fast Food Workers, It Requires Two Jobs And No Heat

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: addpulp

#26 Marriott Gets It

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: swimneko

#27 Washington Post Creates Page On A Women’s March. Uses The Male Symbol

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: Plexatron8

#28 Congratulations! Also, Remember You Have A Brain Tumour!

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: SimoneGiertz

#29 Wow, People Must Hate Their Queso

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: DocDingus

#30 Surely Nobody Will Mix These Two Up

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: Mienstiner

#31 Nivea’s Now Deleted Facebook Post Was Quite Popular With The Alt Right

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: PompeiiGraffiti

#32 Wells Fargo Wants You To Get A Real Job

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: invisiblezipper

#33 Feminist And Body-Positive Cosmo Promotes The Story Of A Woman’s Cancer Recovery As A Beach-Bod Strategy

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: shrine

#34 Ibm May Need To Update Its Job Applicant Page

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: peter_bolton

#35 Old Ad From The Netherlands

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: xkelsx1

#36 Searching Apartment Complex Reviews When I Noticed Something A Little Fishy About The “Property Managers” Response

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: somekidbrandon

#37 Black Friday

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: OMGLMAOWTF_com

#38 My Sister Received This Email From Zillow

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: fletchdoll

#39 Purell Making Fun Of Sick Kids

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: jakeatom

#40 Wait, What?

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: neovir

#41 Conservative Party Leaflets Circulated In Basingstoke, UK

40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: reddituser1245

