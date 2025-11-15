40 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online

Let’s get real for a second, Pandas. I genuinely believe that we’re becoming more and more like a cyberpunk dystopia every single day. We’re developing ever more impressive technologies, but our quality of life suffers, as the wealth gap between the haves and the have-nots continues to widen. However, even in this dreary corporate landscape, you can find something to giggle about. Comedy, as always, is the silver lining that helps perk up our mood.
That’s where the r/CorporateFacepalm subreddit comes in. A cozy online community of just over 147k members, it has been documenting hilarious corporate fails on social media and in real-life since the early summer of 2015. In those 6+ years, they’ve amassed a vast archive of proof that even the biggest, most powerful global companies slip up from time to time. Sometimes, in such funny ways that we realize that the people managing the social media accounts are human, too. With human errors left, right, and center, too.
Scroll down for some of the most facepalm-worthy corporate posts on the internet, upvote the biggest fails, and let us know in the comments which of these you think are worth a gold star for the effort.
#1 “This Is Terrible Advice For Trains”
Image source: anonymous
#2 How Did They Not See That Coming
Image source: PotUhShow
#3 Pot, Meet Kettle
Image source: Jorymo
#4 Celebrate Women’s Day By… Thinking Like A Man?
Image source: nukunukudash
#5 I Have No Words
Image source: swimneko
#6 A Very Heartfelt Personalized Thanks
Image source: ZeroWithEverything
#7 Waltonchain Forgets To Switch Twitter Accounts, Self-Owns By Posting As Winner Of Their Own Contest
Image source: OMGLMAOWTF_com
#8 Maccas In A Town Called “Yass”. It Took Them Years Until They Took It Down
Image source: Steampunk007
#9 A Nightclubs Response To A Drink (Possibly) Being Spiked
Image source: engineerforthefuture
#10 New Fashion Trend
Image source: ElishevaKlein
#11 Do Local News Stations Count?
Image source: bcschewe
#12 Glad To Hear That
Image source: grubernack276
#13 Time To Rethink Your Brand Name
Image source: TheLantean
#14 Blizzard Supporting People To Stand Up For Their Cause, Meanwhile
Image source: pizza_and_cats
#15 Thanks, Amazon
Image source: Sazley
#16 Um. Retinal?
Image source: brittnotbot
#17 Ok Cristiano
Image source: zlatan10ibra
#18 Company Prints Message To Staff On Public Advertisement
Image source: swimneko
#19 Who Needs To Flu Shot When You Can Have Flavored Water?
Image source: doritosDewItRight
#20 “We’re Number One!”
Image source: Kulkinz
#21 Bbc News Jumps The Gun With Its Reporting
Image source: helloinvader
#22 Bet This Went Over Real Well Reebok
Image source: Sicksixshift
#23 Orangetheory Literally Photoshopped A White Dudes Face Onto A Black Persons Body In Their Telephone Training Program
Image source: thanksforthetrash
#24 Yahoo Not Even Using Their Own Search Engine
Image source: YahooSportsNBA
#25 Mcdonalds And Visa Partnered To Make This Budget For Fast Food Workers, It Requires Two Jobs And No Heat
Image source: addpulp
#26 Marriott Gets It
Image source: swimneko
#27 Washington Post Creates Page On A Women’s March. Uses The Male Symbol
Image source: Plexatron8
#28 Congratulations! Also, Remember You Have A Brain Tumour!
Image source: SimoneGiertz
#29 Wow, People Must Hate Their Queso
Image source: DocDingus
#30 Surely Nobody Will Mix These Two Up
Image source: Mienstiner
#31 Nivea’s Now Deleted Facebook Post Was Quite Popular With The Alt Right
Image source: PompeiiGraffiti
#32 Wells Fargo Wants You To Get A Real Job
Image source: invisiblezipper
#33 Feminist And Body-Positive Cosmo Promotes The Story Of A Woman’s Cancer Recovery As A Beach-Bod Strategy
Image source: shrine
#34 Ibm May Need To Update Its Job Applicant Page
Image source: peter_bolton
#35 Old Ad From The Netherlands
Image source: xkelsx1
#36 Searching Apartment Complex Reviews When I Noticed Something A Little Fishy About The “Property Managers” Response
Image source: somekidbrandon
#37 Black Friday
Image source: OMGLMAOWTF_com
#38 My Sister Received This Email From Zillow
Image source: fletchdoll
#39 Purell Making Fun Of Sick Kids
Image source: jakeatom
#40 Wait, What?
Image source: neovir
#41 Conservative Party Leaflets Circulated In Basingstoke, UK
Image source: reddituser1245
Follow Us