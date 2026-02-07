Sergi Roberto: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Sergi Roberto: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Sergi Roberto

February 7, 1992

Reus, Spain

34 Years Old

Aquarius

Who Is Sergi Roberto?

Sergi Roberto Carnicer is a Spanish professional footballer, widely recognized for his exceptional versatility and tactical intelligence across various positions. His long association with FC Barcelona has solidified his reputation as a dependable and dedicated player.

He gained significant public attention for his dramatic last-minute goal in the 2017 UEFA Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain, securing a historic 6-1 victory that sent Barcelona into the quarterfinals.

Early Life and Education

Born in Reus, Spain, Sergi Roberto Carnicer joined the esteemed FC Barcelona youth academy, La Masia, at the age of fourteen. He honed his footballing skills through the youth ranks after starting at Santes Creus and Gimnàstic.

His dedication to the sport during his formative years at La Masia laid the foundation for his future professional career, developing the versatility and technical ability that would later define his play.

Notable Relationships

Sergi Roberto has been married to Israeli model Coral Simanovich since May 30, 2018, following their engagement in September 2017.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Kaia, in 2019.

Career Highlights

Roberto’s career with FC Barcelona is marked by a remarkable collection of trophies, including seven La Liga championships and two UEFA Champions League titles. His consistent performance solidified his role within the squad for over a decade.

He famously scored the decisive goal in the historic 6-1 comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2017 UEFA Champions League Round of 16, a moment widely regarded as one of football’s greatest comebacks. This heroic strike propelled Barcelona into the quarterfinals.

Signature Quote

“Anyone who stopped believing should go back and try again.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Make Foods Out Of Paper
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The 10 Greatest Fictional Archers
3 min read
Dec, 15, 2021
Apple TV+ Cancels The Mosquito Coast After Two Seasons
3 min read
Feb, 6, 2023
Guy Cheats On Pregnant Wife With Coworker, She’s Crushed As His Lover Has The Same Name As Her Baby
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2025
Polymer Clay Pins And Earrings Made By Me
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
My First Trip To Australia And First Attempts To Use My Brand New Camera
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025