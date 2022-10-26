Andor Compared to Rogue One So Far

Star Wars has been one of the most popular media franchises of all time, and in recent years with the releases of live-action series, movies that take place between the more prolific films in the series, and more to expand the franchise, the love for it has only grown. Most recently, Star Wars started its newest series, Andor, which is a prequel to the first Star Wars spinoff film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and will likely remain a mainstay for fans until at least the end of the upcoming seasons of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.
It has been known since the announcement and confirmation of Andor that the series would follow the character of Cassian Andor before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, however now that the series has officially started and cast members have come and gone, its time to see how it has compared to Rogue One so far. Below, we’ve detailed the Star Wars Disney+ series Andor and the first Star Wars anthology film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and see how the series has already given hints toward the character evolutions in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
Andor
Andor may have only started on September 21st, 2022, but the series has already escalated faster than anyone could have anticipated. While Andor has only premiered the seventh episode of its debut season, with the eighth episode premiering this week, plenty of shocking, revealing, and alluding elements have already exposed themselves halfway through.
Andor started five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, so realistically the series could go on for five seasons or even more, should the proper timeline and events be taken into heavy account. However, it was only been confirmed so far that Andor’s twelve-episode season will expand into a second twelve-episode season, but where the series goes from there is unknown, although it’s likely to end and lead to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story directly.
However long Andor runs for, it will almost certainly lead as far into the events of Rogue One as physically possible, but not without giving fans new insight into how Cassian, and others, ended up where they did for the events of the first Star Wars anthology film.
Rogue One
Although Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was released six years before Andor, the events of Andor take place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and was created to cover the transformation of Cassian Andor from a thief to a Rebel spy. However, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story depicted Cassian and others, such as Alan Tudyk’s K-2SO, Felicity Jones’s Jyn Erso, and others, as they steal plans to the Death Star, beyond an integral part of the Star Wars franchise and more specifically Star Wars: A New Hope, the first Star Wars release.
Beyond Rogue One: A Star Wars Story being one of the most expensive films of all time, it was the earliest live-action feature of the Star Wars universe in that era before the reign of the Empire was as feared as it’s known to be Star Wars: A New Hope.
Star Wars Following Andor and Rogue One
Although Andor is still running its first season and has at least a second in its future, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has ended so realistically that fans of the series are simply trying to connect every last piece possible until the series has concluded, even a Star Wars comedy could give insight. Once the series has concluded, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will undoubtedly become worth a rewatch with new perspectives.
Fans eagerly await the arrival of K-2SO, the evolution of Cassian Andor, and, more importantly, Mon Mothma. Currently, in the series, Mon Mothma has been incredibly hesitant about violence aligned with the Empire’s downfall. However, others playing their parts on the battlefield to strengthen the rebellion that Mothma accidentally created are ready for the next attack on the rising Empire.
It’s unknown when we’ll see the more pivotal events for the evolution of the characters listed above, as well as the appearance of the fan-loved K-2SO, but for as long as Disney+ will be streaming the episodes of Andor leading up to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story fans will be watching and likely wait for more. While the evolutions of the characters most requested by fans haven’t entirely happened yet, we’ve seen our lead character, Cassian Andor, see the true nature in man, even in the direst of situations.