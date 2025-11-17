30 Fascinating Things From The Past That Survived For Future Generations To Explore, As Shared On This Facebook Group

If you’re an archaeology enthusiast, we’ve got the perfect list for you down below, pandas. We’ve taken a deep dive down the feed of Ancient Explorers on Facebook and excavated some of their most fascinating posts to share with you all.
From photos of fossils to pictures of pyramids, we hope you enjoy scrolling through this article that might give you a blast from way back in the past. Keep reading to also find conversations between Bored Panda and ancient history experts David Lee of Roman History Blog and Joanna Gillan of Ancient Origins. And feel free to underscore this list with the Indiana Jones theme song! (You can hear it now, can’t you?)
#1 “Translation Of The Text Written In Gold At The Entrance To The Temple Of The Egyptian Goddess Sekhmet, Karnak Temple”
“I only ask you to enter my house with respect. To serve you I do not need your devotion, but your sincerity. Neither your beliefs, but your thirst for knowledge. Enter with your vices, your fears and your hatreds; from the greatest to the smaller ones, I can help you dissolve them. You can look at me and love me as a female, as a mother, as a daughter, as a sister, as a friend, but never look at me as an authority above yourself. If the devotion you have for any god , It is greater than the one you have for the God that is within you, you offend them both and you offend the ONE “
Image source: Ancient Explorers
#2 Cobblestones
Image source: Ancient Explorers
#3 Joshua Newlove
Image source: Ancient Explorers
#4 This Shadow
Image source: Ancient Explorers
#5 After Undergoing Restoration Work, One Of The Most Expansive Floor Mosaics Ever Found Has Been Revealed At Hisham Palace In Jericho
The mosaic consists of 38 detailed sections that feature floral and geometric patterns made up of more than 5,000,000 stone pieces, including a 1300-year-old “tree of life.”
Image source: Ancient Explorers
#6 Carlos For Scale
Image source: Ancient Explorers
#7 The Inscriptions That Akhenaten Left For His Wife Nefertiti On The Walls Of The Amarna Temples
“I swear by you, my God, to make her a light in my heart that will not be extinguished, and to make me a support in her back that will not be broken, for she is from me and I am from her, and we are both the secret of the existence of the other.”
Image source: Ancient Explorers
#8
Image source: Ancient Explorers
#9 Lascaux
Image source: Ancient Explorers
#10 The Cantalloc Aqueducts, Constructed By The Nazca Civilization In The Arid Deserts Of Peru Over 1,500 Years Ago, Continue To Serve Their Purpose To This Day
These aqueducts feature distinctively shaped openings that allow wind to enter and propel water from underground aquifers through a network of underground canals, efficiently delivering water to areas where it is needed the most.
Image source: Ancient Explorers
#11 Hin Sam Wan, Also Known As Three Whale Rock
It is a stunning rock formation that is approximately 75 million years old and rises dramatically from the mountains in Thailand. Its name originates from its resemblance, when viewed from the right angle, to a family of whales, making it a unique and remarkable sight.
Image source: Ancient Explorers
#12 Located At The Intersection Of Eastern Europe And Western Asia, In The Country Of Georgia, Lies The City Of Vardzia
On the slopes of Erusheti Mountain in this city, Tamar, the 25-year-old Queen of Georgia, commissioned the creation of 6,000 cave dwellings in the 12th century. These structures were carved into the rock and served as both a monastery and a place of refuge for Christian monks who were being persecuted by Mongol and Muslim invaders.
Image source: Ancient Explorers
#13 The Arkadiko Bridge Or Kazarma Bridge In Greece Is An Astonishing 3,300-Year-Old Chariot Bridge That Is Still In Use Today
Image source: Ancient Explorers
#14 The Ancient Egyptians
Image source: Ancient Explorers
#15 At The Age Of 17, Cleopatra Became Queen Of Egypt And Ruled Until She Was 39 Years Old
She was a polyglot, as she spoke nine languages, including Ancient Egyptian and the languages of the Parthians, Hebrews, Medes, Troglodytes, Syrians, Ethiopians, and Arabs. This meant that she was able to read any book in the world.
She was also very knowledgeable in various subjects such as geography, history, astronomy, international diplomacy, mathematics, alchemy, medicine, zoology, economics, and more. Despite her many books being destroyed in a fire, some of her herbal remedies and beauty tips have survived.
Additionally, her knowledge of languages allowed her to have access to numerous papyri that are now lost. Her influence on the sciences and medicine was highly esteemed in the early centuries of Christianity, making her an unparalleled figure in human history.
Image source: Ancient Explorers
#16 For 3245 Years
Image source: Ancient Explorers
#17 The Diary Of Merer
Image source: Ancient Explorers
#18 Pumapunku
Image source: Ancient Explorers
#19 The Bolinao Skull
Image source: Ancient Explorers
#20 Petrified Forest National Park
Image source: Ancient Explorers
#21 A Hug That Lasts 2000 Years, Pompeii
In 79 AD, the city was destroyed and buried under volcanic ash and pumice during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius. The catastrophic event resulted in the death of many of its inhabitants who were buried beneath the ash and debris.
However, the volcanic ash and pumice that destroyed Pompeii also acted as a preservative, protecting many of the city’s buildings, artifacts, and even some of the human remains from decay. As a result, much of the city has been remarkably well-preserved, providing a unique glimpse into the daily life and culture of ancient Rome.
Image source: Ancient Explorers
#22 This Shipwreck
Image source: Ancient Explorers
#23 Belize
Image source: Ancient Explorers
#24 That’s Old
Image source: Ancient Explorers
#25 The “Ringed” Lady
Image source: Ancient Explorers
#26 Damn
Image source: Ancient Explorers
#27 Legendary Sword
Image source: Ancient Explorers
#28 A Golden Ring Dating Back To The 4th Century Bc Was Discovered In The Tomb Of A Thracian King Located In The Yambol Region Of Bulgaria
This archaeological find sheds light on the craftsmanship and artistic traditions of the Thracians, an ancient people who inhabited the Balkans from the 5th century BC to the 6th century AD. The Thracians were known for their rich cultural heritage, which included elaborate burial rituals and intricate metalwork.
The discovery of the golden ring in the Thracian king’s tomb underscores the importance of jewelry in Thracian society, and it serves as a testament to the skill of Thracian artisans. It also provides valuable insights into the social hierarchy and status symbols of the ancient Thracians, as the ring was likely worn by a member of the ruling class.
Overall, the discovery of the 4th century BC golden ring in the Yambol region of Bulgaria is a significant archaeological find that enriches our understanding of ancient Thracian culture and history.
Image source: Ancient Explorers
#29 Great Zimbabwe Refers To The Stone Ruins Of A Historic City Situated Near Present-Day Masvingo, Zimbabwe
Archaeological studies suggest that the central ruins and the adjacent valley were home to a Shona community of 10,000 to 20,000 people. This city was the focal point of a prosperous trading empire spanning from the 11th to the 15th centuries. Its economy was primarily based on cattle farming, crop cultivation, and the export of gold to the Indian Ocean coastline. The Kingdom of Zimbabwe, an influential Shona trading empire, had its capital in this city, which is named after the Shona phrase for “stone houses.”
Image source: Ancient Explorers
#30 German Oath Skull
Image source: Ancient Explorers
