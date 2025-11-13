Man Asks Chewy For A Refund On Dog Food After His Dog Passes Away, Gets An Oil Painting With A Message

by

Losing a beloved pet is never easy. It can be as hard as losing a person and grief might last for weeks or even years. Luckily, there are always emphatical people who are there to support you when things get rough. Sometimes that support comes from the places you expect the least. For instance, pet stores. Recently a man named Joseph Inabnet shared an unexpected sympathy he received from a local pet store after he lost his dog, Bailey.

More info: Facebook

Man Asks Chewy For A Refund On Dog Food After His Dog Passes Away, Gets An Oil Painting With A Message

After his pet passed away, the heartbroken man decided to return the unopened bag of dog food back to pet store Chewy. The reply he received from them was rather unconventional.

Man Asks Chewy For A Refund On Dog Food After His Dog Passes Away, Gets An Oil Painting With A Message

They told Joseph to donate the food and issued him a refund. While Joseph was surprised by the response, he didn’t know he will hear from them again.

Man Asks Chewy For A Refund On Dog Food After His Dog Passes Away, Gets An Oil Painting With A Message

A couple of days later he received a package from the same store. Once he opened a package he found a heartwarming gift – a card and an oil painting of his dog. The company made sure that Joseph would have a beautiful reminder of his beloved pet.

Man Asks Chewy For A Refund On Dog Food After His Dog Passes Away, Gets An Oil Painting With A Message
Man Asks Chewy For A Refund On Dog Food After His Dog Passes Away, Gets An Oil Painting With A Message

The card reads: “It’s hard to say goodbye to a loved one. They will always be remembered and cherished. With heartfelt sympathy, ‘Pets come into our lives, leave Paw Prints on our hearts and we are forever changed.’
We’re sending lots of love and positive thoughts. If you ever need anything, we’re always here. Warmly, the chewy Family.”

Man Asks Chewy For A Refund On Dog Food After His Dog Passes Away, Gets An Oil Painting With A Message

To show how grateful he is, Joseph made a post on Facebook in hope that it will go viral and Chewy will receive the recognition they deserve. In just a few days his post went viral with over 60k share and over 100k likes. The post worked out as an excellent ad for Chewy, as many people were stunned by their customer service and promised to become their customers.

Man Asks Chewy For A Refund On Dog Food After His Dog Passes Away, Gets An Oil Painting With A Message

The post didn’t go unnoticed by the company too. They wrote a lovely message showing appreciation for their customer.

Here’s how people reacted

Man Asks Chewy For A Refund On Dog Food After His Dog Passes Away, Gets An Oil Painting With A Message
Man Asks Chewy For A Refund On Dog Food After His Dog Passes Away, Gets An Oil Painting With A Message
Man Asks Chewy For A Refund On Dog Food After His Dog Passes Away, Gets An Oil Painting With A Message
Man Asks Chewy For A Refund On Dog Food After His Dog Passes Away, Gets An Oil Painting With A Message
Man Asks Chewy For A Refund On Dog Food After His Dog Passes Away, Gets An Oil Painting With A Message
Man Asks Chewy For A Refund On Dog Food After His Dog Passes Away, Gets An Oil Painting With A Message
Man Asks Chewy For A Refund On Dog Food After His Dog Passes Away, Gets An Oil Painting With A Message
Man Asks Chewy For A Refund On Dog Food After His Dog Passes Away, Gets An Oil Painting With A Message
Man Asks Chewy For A Refund On Dog Food After His Dog Passes Away, Gets An Oil Painting With A Message
Man Asks Chewy For A Refund On Dog Food After His Dog Passes Away, Gets An Oil Painting With A Message
Man Asks Chewy For A Refund On Dog Food After His Dog Passes Away, Gets An Oil Painting With A Message
Man Asks Chewy For A Refund On Dog Food After His Dog Passes Away, Gets An Oil Painting With A Message

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Spent 3 Years Designing The Best Dog Walking Set Available
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
80 Uplifting Posts For Anyone Who’s Had A Rough Week
3 min read
Sep, 6, 2025
The Best Uses of Sia Songs in Movies or TV
3 min read
Dec, 7, 2018
the simpsons matt groening shows ranked
A Crazy Game-Changing Bart Theory From The Simpsons
3 min read
May, 25, 2022
‘Average Joe’ Cast & Character Guide: Where You Know The Actors From
3 min read
Jun, 22, 2023
50 Hilarious Photos That Prove Cats Are The Biggest Jerks
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.