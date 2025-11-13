Man Asks Chewy For A Refund On Dog Food After His Dog Passes Away, Gets An Oil Painting With A Message

Losing a beloved pet is never easy. It can be as hard as losing a person and grief might last for weeks or even years. Luckily, there are always emphatical people who are there to support you when things get rough. Sometimes that support comes from the places you expect the least. For instance, pet stores. Recently a man named Joseph Inabnet shared an unexpected sympathy he received from a local pet store after he lost his dog, Bailey.
More info: Facebook
After his pet passed away, the heartbroken man decided to return the unopened bag of dog food back to pet store Chewy. The reply he received from them was rather unconventional.
They told Joseph to donate the food and issued him a refund. While Joseph was surprised by the response, he didn’t know he will hear from them again.
A couple of days later he received a package from the same store. Once he opened a package he found a heartwarming gift – a card and an oil painting of his dog. The company made sure that Joseph would have a beautiful reminder of his beloved pet.
The card reads: “It’s hard to say goodbye to a loved one. They will always be remembered and cherished. With heartfelt sympathy, ‘Pets come into our lives, leave Paw Prints on our hearts and we are forever changed.’
We’re sending lots of love and positive thoughts. If you ever need anything, we’re always here. Warmly, the chewy Family.”
To show how grateful he is, Joseph made a post on Facebook in hope that it will go viral and Chewy will receive the recognition they deserve. In just a few days his post went viral with over 60k share and over 100k likes. The post worked out as an excellent ad for Chewy, as many people were stunned by their customer service and promised to become their customers.
The post didn’t go unnoticed by the company too. They wrote a lovely message showing appreciation for their customer.
Here’s how people reacted
Follow Us