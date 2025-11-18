30 Impressive Progress Photos Of Trees Growing Up And Making Spaces Greener

Trees, trees, trees! We might not be Ents or Elves, but in our humble opinion, there isn’t enough wild nature in the world. One of the things that we love the most about the outdoors, aside from all the cuddly critters and creatures, is taking a long walk in the forest. And it’s a wonderful feeling to look out the window and see a sea of greenery.

We’re not the only ones who think so! The members of one online community, ‘Trees Growing Up,’ share some of the most powerful before-and-after photos of places where saplings were planted and grew into mighty trees, improving the area. Today, we’re featuring the best pics. Scroll down to take a peek! Meanwhile, go hug some trees during your lunch break—we’re sure they’d appreciate it.

Bored Panda wanted to learn a bit more about before-and-after shots and taking photos in nature, so we got in touch with Ohio-based photographer Dominic Sberna. He was kind enough to share some of his expertise with us.

#1 Amazing

A couple decided to rebuild their deserted piece of land of 600 hectares in Aimorés, Brazil. They planted more than 2 million tree saplings. As a result, the site has 293 plant species, 172 bird species and 33 animal species, some of which were on the verge of extinction. Took 18 years

Image source: JustinCayz

#2 Amazing – 125 Years Of Growth

30 Impressive Progress Photos Of Trees Growing Up And Making Spaces Greener

Image source: flowergirl52

#3 A Dad And His Tree At 4 And 63 Years Old

30 Impressive Progress Photos Of Trees Growing Up And Making Spaces Greener

Image source: pstamato

#4 Boston Big Dig Before, 2004, 2024

30 Impressive Progress Photos Of Trees Growing Up And Making Spaces Greener

Image source: -Anarresti-

#5 Forestation Of Uluborlu, Isparta In Turkey ( 34 Years Difference)

30 Impressive Progress Photos Of Trees Growing Up And Making Spaces Greener

Image source: reddit.com

#6 10 Year Growth Of Trees Native To The Philippines On A College Campus

30 Impressive Progress Photos Of Trees Growing Up And Making Spaces Greener

Image source: Filipeanut

#7 Norway Maple 1987-2017

30 Impressive Progress Photos Of Trees Growing Up And Making Spaces Greener

Image source: morons_procreate

#8 The Connecticut River Valley Looking North From The Summit Of Mount Holyoke In Hadley, Massachusetts 1900 And 2022

30 Impressive Progress Photos Of Trees Growing Up And Making Spaces Greener

Image source: BryCart88

#9 Bishan Park, 30 Years Apart. Top Pic, 1988. Bottom Pic, 2020

30 Impressive Progress Photos Of Trees Growing Up And Making Spaces Greener

Image source: Its_Yaa_Boii

#10 Mosquito Crossing, Greensboro Georgia (1939 vs. 2021)

30 Impressive Progress Photos Of Trees Growing Up And Making Spaces Greener

Image source: morganmonroe81

#11 Almost 30 Years Of Growth!

30 Impressive Progress Photos Of Trees Growing Up And Making Spaces Greener

Image source: pstamato

#12 Swift River Valley (Massachusetts, Us) 1880s vs. 2010s

30 Impressive Progress Photos Of Trees Growing Up And Making Spaces Greener

Image source: Ivebeenfurthereven

#13 Buchanan Castle, Scotland

30 Impressive Progress Photos Of Trees Growing Up And Making Spaces Greener

Image source: Snowonfire1987

#14 Golden Rain Tree, Koelreuteria Paniculata, At My Work

30 Impressive Progress Photos Of Trees Growing Up And Making Spaces Greener

Image source: cptboogaloo

#15 These Are Albezia. One Of The Fastest Growing Trees. Pictures Taken 1 Year Apart

30 Impressive Progress Photos Of Trees Growing Up And Making Spaces Greener

Image source: Iridiumstuffs

#16 Childhood Home About 18 Years Apart

30 Impressive Progress Photos Of Trees Growing Up And Making Spaces Greener

Image source: jinbe-san

#17 Van Gogh’s Painting Of The Trinquetaille Bridge In Arles In 1888 And Today

30 Impressive Progress Photos Of Trees Growing Up And Making Spaces Greener

Image source: goobly_goo

#18 Beckley House At Clark County Museum

30 Impressive Progress Photos Of Trees Growing Up And Making Spaces Greener

Image source: startswithac

#19 Place Saint-Michel, Paris, 1953 And 2021

30 Impressive Progress Photos Of Trees Growing Up And Making Spaces Greener

Image source: morganmonroe81

#20 My Nearly 100 Year Old Monkey Puzzle Trees

30 Impressive Progress Photos Of Trees Growing Up And Making Spaces Greener

Image source: adognamedcat

#21 San Diego, Ca 1966-2016

30 Impressive Progress Photos Of Trees Growing Up And Making Spaces Greener

Image source: JanitorOfSanDiego

#22 That Tree In Front Of The House!

30 Impressive Progress Photos Of Trees Growing Up And Making Spaces Greener

Image source: helcor

#23 Arch Of Constantine In Rome And What It Looks Like Today

30 Impressive Progress Photos Of Trees Growing Up And Making Spaces Greener

Image source: neonapple

#24 The Elementary School I Used To Go To, Greece. In The 50’s And Today!

30 Impressive Progress Photos Of Trees Growing Up And Making Spaces Greener

Image source: kokpit_4

#25 Two Trees In Uppsala, Sweden

30 Impressive Progress Photos Of Trees Growing Up And Making Spaces Greener

Image source: SuperTulle

#26 Cyberdyne Being Put Out Of Business In 1991 And Today

30 Impressive Progress Photos Of Trees Growing Up And Making Spaces Greener

Image source: Vepr762X54R

#27 Ann Arbor 1964 & 2019

30 Impressive Progress Photos Of Trees Growing Up And Making Spaces Greener

Image source: olifantenpoot

#28 Kelly Street In The Bronx, NY In 1982 And Now

30 Impressive Progress Photos Of Trees Growing Up And Making Spaces Greener

Image source: Late-Ad-3136

#29 Viewing Down Esplanade Road In Mumbai From The Top Of Watson’s Hotel. Today Known As The Mahatma Gandhi Road

30 Impressive Progress Photos Of Trees Growing Up And Making Spaces Greener

Image source: Ganesha811

#30 My High School Right After Its Completion (1965). Fine And Luscious Growth On The Trees In And Outside Of It!

30 Impressive Progress Photos Of Trees Growing Up And Making Spaces Greener

Image source: DrummerJan1234

