30 Impressive Progress Photos Of Trees Growing Up And Making Spaces Greener

Trees, trees, trees! We might not be Ents or Elves, but in our humble opinion, there isn’t enough wild nature in the world. One of the things that we love the most about the outdoors, aside from all the cuddly critters and creatures, is taking a long walk in the forest. And it’s a wonderful feeling to look out the window and see a sea of greenery.
We’re not the only ones who think so! The members of one online community, ‘Trees Growing Up,’ share some of the most powerful before-and-after photos of places where saplings were planted and grew into mighty trees, improving the area. Today, we’re featuring the best pics. Scroll down to take a peek! Meanwhile, go hug some trees during your lunch break—we’re sure they’d appreciate it.
Bored Panda wanted to learn a bit more about before-and-after shots and taking photos in nature, so we got in touch with Ohio-based photographer Dominic Sberna. He was kind enough to share some of his expertise with us.
#1 Amazing
A couple decided to rebuild their deserted piece of land of 600 hectares in Aimorés, Brazil. They planted more than 2 million tree saplings. As a result, the site has 293 plant species, 172 bird species and 33 animal species, some of which were on the verge of extinction. Took 18 years
#2 Amazing – 125 Years Of Growth
#3 A Dad And His Tree At 4 And 63 Years Old
#4 Boston Big Dig Before, 2004, 2024
#5 Forestation Of Uluborlu, Isparta In Turkey ( 34 Years Difference)
#6 10 Year Growth Of Trees Native To The Philippines On A College Campus
#7 Norway Maple 1987-2017
#8 The Connecticut River Valley Looking North From The Summit Of Mount Holyoke In Hadley, Massachusetts 1900 And 2022
#9 Bishan Park, 30 Years Apart. Top Pic, 1988. Bottom Pic, 2020
#10 Mosquito Crossing, Greensboro Georgia (1939 vs. 2021)
#11 Almost 30 Years Of Growth!
#12 Swift River Valley (Massachusetts, Us) 1880s vs. 2010s
#13 Buchanan Castle, Scotland
#14 Golden Rain Tree, Koelreuteria Paniculata, At My Work
#15 These Are Albezia. One Of The Fastest Growing Trees. Pictures Taken 1 Year Apart
#16 Childhood Home About 18 Years Apart
#17 Van Gogh’s Painting Of The Trinquetaille Bridge In Arles In 1888 And Today
#18 Beckley House At Clark County Museum
#19 Place Saint-Michel, Paris, 1953 And 2021
#20 My Nearly 100 Year Old Monkey Puzzle Trees
#21 San Diego, Ca 1966-2016
#22 That Tree In Front Of The House!
#23 Arch Of Constantine In Rome And What It Looks Like Today
#24 The Elementary School I Used To Go To, Greece. In The 50’s And Today!
#25 Two Trees In Uppsala, Sweden
#26 Cyberdyne Being Put Out Of Business In 1991 And Today
#27 Ann Arbor 1964 & 2019
#28 Kelly Street In The Bronx, NY In 1982 And Now
#29 Viewing Down Esplanade Road In Mumbai From The Top Of Watson’s Hotel. Today Known As The Mahatma Gandhi Road
#30 My High School Right After Its Completion (1965). Fine And Luscious Growth On The Trees In And Outside Of It!
