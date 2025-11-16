Hola Pandas! What Are Your Top 3 Dream Jobs!

by

What do you daydream/wish you could really do for a living?

#1

1) photographer for national geographic
2) environmental scientist
3) environmental photographer
can u tell that i like nature?

#2

Real estate investor. Ceo. Investment manager

#3

Hair dresser, artist, zoo keeper

#4

1. mom
2. pro dancer
3. makeup artist

#5

Teacher, Politician, Musician.

#6

1. Comedian 2. Graphic novel artist 3. Astronomer

#7

1. Rock Star
2. Professional artist
3. Astronaut

#8

Professional Artist
Yt artist
Author

Everyone says they are all difficult and low payed…

#9

Voice acting, cosmetologist, a decent cook :)

#10

Artist, animator, or streamer,

#11

#12

Housewife. Bakery / Bookshop owner. Orrrr some kind of video editor.

#13

1.Writer
2.Professional photographer
3.Librarian

#14

-Air traffic control agent

-Musician

-Something that involves doing math all day

#15

Veterinarian, Animal Shelter Worker, FFA Teacher

#16

Author
Cake maker/decorator
Zoo keeper

#17

1) author
2) journalist
3) lawyer

#18

#19

1. Producer
2. Director
3. Screenwriter

#20

Author

Working in the movies, but not as an actress

Author again

#21

1)Author
2)Politician (one of the ones that actually makes a difference)
3) Voice Actress

#22

1-lady massager 2-guynecohlogist 3- waiter

