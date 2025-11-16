Hola Pandas! What Are Your Top 3 Dream Jobs!

What do you daydream/wish you could really do for a living?
#1
1) photographer for national geographic
2) environmental scientist
3) environmental photographer
can u tell that i like nature?
#2
Real estate investor. Ceo. Investment manager
#3
Hair dresser, artist, zoo keeper
#4
1. mom
2. pro dancer
3. makeup artist
#5
Teacher, Politician, Musician.
#6
1. Comedian 2. Graphic novel artist 3. Astronomer
#7
1. Rock Star
2. Professional artist
3. Astronaut
#8
Professional Artist
Yt artist
Author
Everyone says they are all difficult and low payed…
#9
Voice acting, cosmetologist, a decent cook :)
#10
Artist, animator, or streamer,
#11
Artist, animator, or streamer,
#12
Housewife. Bakery / Bookshop owner. Orrrr some kind of video editor.
#13
1.Writer
2.Professional photographer
3.Librarian
#14
-Air traffic control agent
-Musician
-Something that involves doing math all day
#15
Veterinarian, Animal Shelter Worker, FFA Teacher
#16
Author
Cake maker/decorator
Zoo keeper
#17
1) author
2) journalist
3) lawyer
#18
1) Author
2) News Reporter
3) Lawyer
#19
1. Producer
2. Director
3. Screenwriter
#20
Author
Working in the movies, but not as an actress
Author again
#21
1)Author
2)Politician (one of the ones that actually makes a difference)
3) Voice Actress
#22
1-lady massager 2-guynecohlogist 3- waiter
Follow Us