‘American Pickers’ is Renewed For a New Season Post Frank-Fritz’s Passing

Longtime fans of American Pickers have a reason to rejoice! Mike Wolfe shared an update regarding the show’s future despite American Pickers Season 26, which debuted on October,9,2024, being privy to low ratings. The show has been consistently subject to low ratings compared to when the late Frank Fritz used to star on the show.
Mike Wolfe took to his Instagram, writing an emotional note reflecting on his longstanding journey with the popular History Channel show. He revealed that he decided to enjoy some downtime before he gets engorged in the process of shooting for American Pickers Season 27. The reality TV star shared how, back in 2004, he had started documenting his and Fritz’s “Two Lane adventures,” and now the show boasts almost 500 glorious episodes. He thanked fans for their continued support while noting how the American Pickers family has been through some sad times, referring to former co-host and longtime friend Frank Fritz’s death back in September 2024 at the age of 60. Wolfe concluded his message by looking on the bright side in the following words:
“But we remain focused on sharing History and how it connects us all.”
Frank Fritz last appeared on the show in March 2020 after being a co-host for ten years and shared a friendship of over 40 years with Wolfe. Following Fritz’s death, Wolfe penned a lengthy tribute to honor him on his Instagram on October,1,2024.
Mike Wolfe Held Frank Fritz’s Hand on His Deathbed
In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on November 2, 2024, Mike Wolfe reflected on his decades-long friendship with his late friend and former co-host Frank Fritz. Fritz and Wolfe first met in middle school, and having both grown up without fathers, similar life struggles brought them closer.
Wolfe remembers his friend fondly and calls him the heart of American Pickers. The reality TV star explained that Fritz was very similar to how he appeared on the show — a beacon with a funny bone and a sensitive and caring nature. Wolfe noted how his late friend had excellent comedic timing, and everyone on set would often remark that Fritz should consider dabbling in stand-up. Though the duo have had their ups and downs, Wolfe shared how they’ve always been there for each other.
Although Fritz was struggling with alcohol addiction and was also booted off the show, Wolfe continued to help his friend amid that challenging period in whatever capacity that he could. When Frank Fritz breathed his last on September,30,2024, Mike Wolfe was by his bedside for an hour holding his hand. Wolfe shared that he exchanged heartfelt words with Fritz in his final moments, which included but were not limited to the following:
“I just told him that I wasn’t mad at him and that I loved him and that I cared about him so much.”
New American Pickers Season 26 episodes air on Wednesdays at 9:00 PM ET on the History Channel in the US. You can stream the episode and the show’s previous seasons on Discovery+.
