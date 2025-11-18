50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

When someone wrongs us, there are really two choices. To forgive and peacefully move on, or to get creative and craft the perfect revenge plan.
People on this Bored Panda list chose the second option and carried it out in the most hilarious way possible. From filling donuts with mustard to paying back a lost bet in pennies, scroll down to see the most masterful ways these petty university alumni got back at people who tried to play them. May this be a public service announcement to never be a jerk to others!
#1 Pettiness Takes A Lot Of Effort
Image source: fesshole
#2 Do Not Mess With A Geologist
Image source: VolcanoDoc
#3 Southlake PD For The Win
Image source: SouthlakeDPS
#4 Love The Level Of Pettiness
Image source: MarketingBully_
#5 Madlad Waits 11 Years To Get Revenge For His Wall
Image source: Mkdblitz
#6 Portrait Client Was Insufferably Rude, So Photographer Gets His Revenge
Image source: MrJakeWalters
#7 This Should Make Monday At Work More Interesting
Image source: lufcdannyboy
#8 Valentine’s Day At 5:30 AM Part 2: Revenge
Exactly one year ago, I surprised my less than morning people family with a 5:30 AM Valentine’s Day breakfast at IHOP. Last night my wife warned me not to do that again today. I agreed, and then proceeded to work late at my office until nearly 2 AM. Then at 5:30 this morning, my kids woke me up with a “Surprise Daddy! We’re taking you to IHOP!” My wife was standing behind them with an evil grin. Vengence was hers.
Coffee helped, but I was still barely awake. My wife on the other hand, was happy and perky. Turns out, getting back at me is something that makes it easy for her to get up early!
Image source: aftie
#9 Steve Wasn’t An Honest Man
Image source: maxslonim
#10 I’ve Been Nerfed By The New Neighbor Kids Unarmed For The Last Time. Vengeance Will Be Swift
Image source: Zeehammer
#11 I’m Against Wasting Other People’s Time, But That Said, If You’re Going To Do It, You Should Certainly Do It With Style
Image source: Kristen_Arnett
#12 If It’s On The Porch, It Must Be Free
Image source: TimThomasIsMyGod
#13 Next Year Go For The Craft Set That Includes 1000 Beads
Image source: Megatronic13
#14 Dave Looks Like He Hasn’t Learned The Concept Of Consequences
Image source: MessOk5176
#15 Called My Wife A Sandwich Maker As She Was Making My Lunch For Work
Image source: vollkoemmenes
#16 For $5, This Shelter Will Write The Name Of The Person You Hate On A Cat Litter Box
Image source: JediWithAnM4
#17 Revenge Of The Garbage Men
Image source: h0pfenbrei
#18 Classic Stephanie
Image source: swhertzberg
#19 Petty Spice Was Always My Favorite Spice Girl
Image source: deelalz
#20 This Guy Would Always Park His Motorcycle On The Sidewalk, Blocking The Path For Wheelchair Access. I Think Someone Finally Had Enough
Image source: Zeoxult
#21 Recently Someone Stomped The Pride Flag We Keep In The Front Yard. My Level Of Retaliation May Have Reached Petty
Image source: TurbulentCut4070
#22 “Petty Labelle” Makes Me So Happy. Now I Gotta Find Something To Be Petty About Just So I Can Use That
Image source: heyqueenregina
#23 My Two Older Children Were Trying To Lay Out All Of Their Pokémon Cards, But The Youngest Kept Intervening, So They Duct-Taped Him To A Chair
Image source: KoalaPears
#24 This Is What Happens When You Take Up Two Parking Spaces
Image source: MrTotalPenguin
#25 Masterful
Image source: 3sunzzz
#26 Petty? Yes. Satisfying? Definitely. Handwriting? Horrible
Image source: CommanderApparent
#27 Parking In Australia
Image source: hanky1979
#28 Boss Said I Wasn’t Using Enough Wet Floor Signs While Mopping
Image source: SadGravel
#29 Lucky Dip Time
Image source: fesshole
#30 My Neighbor Took These Without Asking, So I Took Them Back And Placed Them In My Front Yard For Free
Image source: reddit.com
#31 Bento Box Of A Japanese Husband The Day After Quarreling With His Wife
The chopsticks are in the food container and the food is in the chopstick container.
Image source: musubito3
#32 Get Up And Do Some Work, John
Image source: princessparkles_
#33 Get Wrecked, Jim
Image source: RareSalmon
#34 Can’t Wait To Do This To My Daughter
Image source: simoncholland
#35 I Guess I Shouldn’t Have Used Her Coffee Creamer
Image source: Csxa11
#36 Revenge Is Sweet
Image source: angryblue
#37 There Is A Road Being Built Next To My Friend’s House And Some Idiot Parked His Car There Yesterday
An excavator arrived in the morning and beeped for a long time, but no one came for the car. As a result, the worker came up with the perfect plan for revenge.
Image source: molka1
#38 Don’t Spy On Your Coworkers
A colleague at work installed a webcam and connected to it from home, sniffing out what was going on in the office while he was away. The payback didn’t take long to arrive.
Image source: XenomorphLT
#39 Neighbor Smokes In The Balcony Outside Our Unit And Dumps His Butts On The Ground. Thought Taping A Note To His Front Door Was A Fun Way To Address The Issue
Image source: vanillabinchicken
#40 My Buddy Saran-Wrapped My Car. This Was My Payback
Image source: imabussss
#41 Why You Shouldn’t Take Up Two Parking Spaces
Image source: CordisHead
#42 I Like This Energy
Image source: spiritnght2
#43 The Intern Gets Revenge
Two girls at the ad agency I work at reprogrammed this guy’s phone contacts and littered his desk with silly pictures. So he filled one girl’s desk with packing peanuts and saran-wrapped the other’s. This sort of creativity isn’t punished here, it’s applauded.
Image source: happytragic
#44 My Buddy Is A Dodgers Fan While I’m A Giants Fan. We Had A Friendly $20 Bet On Who Would Win The NLDS. Here Is The $20 I Will Be Giving Him On Monday
Image source: Gharrrrrr
#45 Someone At My Work Was Cheated On. He Brought All Of Her Shoes To Work
Image source: IHaveNoMoreEffs2Give
#46 Peak Pettiness Or Justifiable Security In The Office Kitchen?
Image source: Vented55
#47 A Year Ago My Fiancé Scared Me With A Cutout Of Austin Powers. Time For A Little Payback
Image source: Captain_Phil
#48 Give Rich A Scoop And He’ll Take The Whole Carton
Image source: ktthomas
#49 My Coworker’s Solution To The Person Who Keeps Getting M&M’s Out Of The Vending Machine And Leaving The Wrappers Everywhere
She started buying them up before said coworker gets a chance to buy them and fail to dispose of the wrappers responsibly.
Image source: reddit.com
#50 I Cleaned The Entire Kitchen Except For This One Spot Where My Partner Spilled Sugar Two Days Ago And Left It
Image source: Artemis_Silver127
