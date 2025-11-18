50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

by

When someone wrongs us, there are really two choices. To forgive and peacefully move on, or to get creative and craft the perfect revenge plan.

People on this Bored Panda list chose the second option and carried it out in the most hilarious way possible. From filling donuts with mustard to paying back a lost bet in pennies, scroll down to see the most masterful ways these petty university alumni got back at people who tried to play them. May this be a public service announcement to never be a jerk to others!

#1 Pettiness Takes A Lot Of Effort

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: fesshole

#2 Do Not Mess With A Geologist

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: VolcanoDoc

#3 Southlake PD For The Win

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: SouthlakeDPS

#4 Love The Level Of Pettiness

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: MarketingBully_

#5 Madlad Waits 11 Years To Get Revenge For His Wall

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: Mkdblitz

#6 Portrait Client Was Insufferably Rude, So Photographer Gets His Revenge

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: MrJakeWalters

#7 This Should Make Monday At Work More Interesting

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: lufcdannyboy

#8 Valentine’s Day At 5:30 AM Part 2: Revenge

Exactly one year ago, I surprised my less than morning people family with a 5:30 AM Valentine’s Day breakfast at IHOP. Last night my wife warned me not to do that again today. I agreed, and then proceeded to work late at my office until nearly 2 AM. Then at 5:30 this morning, my kids woke me up with a “Surprise Daddy! We’re taking you to IHOP!” My wife was standing behind them with an evil grin. Vengence was hers.

Coffee helped, but I was still barely awake. My wife on the other hand, was happy and perky. Turns out, getting back at me is something that makes it easy for her to get up early!

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: aftie

#9 Steve Wasn’t An Honest Man

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: maxslonim

#10 I’ve Been Nerfed By The New Neighbor Kids Unarmed For The Last Time. Vengeance Will Be Swift

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: Zeehammer

#11 I’m Against Wasting Other People’s Time, But That Said, If You’re Going To Do It, You Should Certainly Do It With Style

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: Kristen_Arnett

#12 If It’s On The Porch, It Must Be Free

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: TimThomasIsMyGod

#13 Next Year Go For The Craft Set That Includes 1000 Beads

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: Megatronic13

#14 Dave Looks Like He Hasn’t Learned The Concept Of Consequences

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: MessOk5176

#15 Called My Wife A Sandwich Maker As She Was Making My Lunch For Work

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: vollkoemmenes

#16 For $5, This Shelter Will Write The Name Of The Person You Hate On A Cat Litter Box

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: JediWithAnM4

#17 Revenge Of The Garbage Men

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: h0pfenbrei

#18 Classic Stephanie

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: swhertzberg

#19 Petty Spice Was Always My Favorite Spice Girl

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: deelalz

#20 This Guy Would Always Park His Motorcycle On The Sidewalk, Blocking The Path For Wheelchair Access. I Think Someone Finally Had Enough

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: Zeoxult

#21 Recently Someone Stomped The Pride Flag We Keep In The Front Yard. My Level Of Retaliation May Have Reached Petty

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: TurbulentCut4070

#22 “Petty Labelle” Makes Me So Happy. Now I Gotta Find Something To Be Petty About Just So I Can Use That

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: heyqueenregina

#23 My Two Older Children Were Trying To Lay Out All Of Their Pokémon Cards, But The Youngest Kept Intervening, So They Duct-Taped Him To A Chair

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: KoalaPears

#24 This Is What Happens When You Take Up Two Parking Spaces

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: MrTotalPenguin

#25 Masterful

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: 3sunzzz

#26 Petty? Yes. Satisfying? Definitely. Handwriting? Horrible

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: CommanderApparent

#27 Parking In Australia

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: hanky1979

#28 Boss Said I Wasn’t Using Enough Wet Floor Signs While Mopping

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: SadGravel

#29 Lucky Dip Time

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: fesshole

#30 My Neighbor Took These Without Asking, So I Took Them Back And Placed Them In My Front Yard For Free

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Bento Box Of A Japanese Husband The Day After Quarreling With His Wife

The chopsticks are in the food container and the food is in the chopstick container.

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: musubito3

#32 Get Up And Do Some Work, John

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: princessparkles_

#33 Get Wrecked, Jim

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: RareSalmon

#34 Can’t Wait To Do This To My Daughter

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: simoncholland

#35 I Guess I Shouldn’t Have Used Her Coffee Creamer

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: Csxa11

#36 Revenge Is Sweet

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: angryblue

#37 There Is A Road Being Built Next To My Friend’s House And Some Idiot Parked His Car There Yesterday⁠

An excavator arrived in the morning and beeped for a long time, but no one came for the car. As a result, the worker came up with the perfect plan for revenge.

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: molka1

#38 Don’t Spy On Your Coworkers

A colleague at work installed a webcam and connected to it from home, sniffing out what was going on in the office while he was away. The payback didn’t take long to arrive.

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: XenomorphLT

#39 Neighbor Smokes In The Balcony Outside Our Unit And Dumps His Butts On The Ground. Thought Taping A Note To His Front Door Was A Fun Way To Address The Issue

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: vanillabinchicken

#40 My Buddy Saran-Wrapped My Car. This Was My Payback

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: imabussss

#41 Why You Shouldn’t Take Up Two Parking Spaces

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: CordisHead

#42 I Like This Energy

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: spiritnght2

#43 The Intern Gets Revenge

Two girls at the ad agency I work at reprogrammed this guy’s phone contacts and littered his desk with silly pictures. So he filled one girl’s desk with packing peanuts and saran-wrapped the other’s. This sort of creativity isn’t punished here, it’s applauded.

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: happytragic

#44 My Buddy Is A Dodgers Fan While I’m A Giants Fan. We Had A Friendly $20 Bet On Who Would Win The NLDS. Here Is The $20 I Will Be Giving Him On Monday

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: Gharrrrrr

#45 Someone At My Work Was Cheated On. He Brought All Of Her Shoes To Work

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: IHaveNoMoreEffs2Give

#46 Peak Pettiness Or Justifiable Security In The Office Kitchen?

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: Vented55

#47 A Year Ago My Fiancé Scared Me With A Cutout Of Austin Powers. Time For A Little Payback

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: Captain_Phil

#48 Give Rich A Scoop And He’ll Take The Whole Carton

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: ktthomas

#49 My Coworker’s Solution To The Person Who Keeps Getting M&M’s Out Of The Vending Machine And Leaving The Wrappers Everywhere

She started buying them up before said coworker gets a chance to buy them and fail to dispose of the wrappers responsibly.

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#50 I Cleaned The Entire Kitchen Except For This One Spot Where My Partner Spilled Sugar Two Days Ago And Left It

50 Times People’s Petty Revenge Was So Iconic It Had To Be Celebrated Online (New Pics)

Image source: Artemis_Silver127

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Sigma Face: How Christian Bale’s Iconic Expression Set TikTok Ablaze
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
ESPN Going Big With New Morning Show “Get Up!” with Michelle Beadle and Mike Greenberg
3 min read
Apr, 7, 2018
My Wife Bought Me An Old Half-Frame Camera, And I Started Shooting With It
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Thoughts On Stranger Things? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Mom Hilariously Roasts Mormon Mother After She Criticizes Grandson’s Hairstyle
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Hey Pandas, If You Could Go To The Future, What Would Be The First Thing You Would Do? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.