“Is Your Brain More Logical Or Creative?”: Answer These 30 Questions And Find Out

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Some people can’t leave the house without a plan. Others make the plan up as they go and call it fine. And somehow, both types are convinced their way makes more sense.

It usually comes down to how your brain naturally works – whether you lean toward structure and logic, or you’re more of a go-with-the-flow, figure-it-out-as-you-go kind of person. Most people are somewhere in the middle, but there’s almost always a stronger side.

This quiz looks at 30 everyday situations to figure out which one is for you. Go with your gut – it’s usually the right call anyway.

By the end, you’ll know which side of your brain is actually running the show.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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