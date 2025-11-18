Just 30 Hilariously Random Posts Shared On This Insta Account (New Pics)

by

Scrolling mindlessly through social media has become a favorite pastime for many. It can be a great go-to for the procrastinators among us. And it’s particularly enticing if the content we come across is funny. Even if it has no context whatsoever. If you’re looking for something to do, other than that thing you’re meant to be doing, keep scrolling.

Bored Panda happened upon an Insta account called F Advertisements. “Not advertisements but not not advertisements”, reads the bio. If you think that’s confusing and a bit random, wait until you see some of the posts. There are more than 9,000 of them. Some are hilarious. Some are weird. And others are a bit of both. The page is clearly doing something right… It’s clocked up 1.7 million followers since its launch. Prepare yourself for an epic journey of laughter through a concoction of posts from the page. And don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

#1

Just 30 Hilariously Random Posts Shared On This Insta Account (New Pics)

Image source: fuckadvertisements

#2

Just 30 Hilariously Random Posts Shared On This Insta Account (New Pics)

Image source: f**kadvertisements

#3

Just 30 Hilariously Random Posts Shared On This Insta Account (New Pics)

Image source: f**kadvertisements

#4

Just 30 Hilariously Random Posts Shared On This Insta Account (New Pics)

Image source: f**kadvertisements

#5

Just 30 Hilariously Random Posts Shared On This Insta Account (New Pics)

Image source: f**kadvertisements

#6

Just 30 Hilariously Random Posts Shared On This Insta Account (New Pics)

Image source: f**kadvertisements

#7

Just 30 Hilariously Random Posts Shared On This Insta Account (New Pics)

Image source: grapejuiceboys

#8

Just 30 Hilariously Random Posts Shared On This Insta Account (New Pics)

Image source: f**kadvertisements

#9

Just 30 Hilariously Random Posts Shared On This Insta Account (New Pics)

Image source: f**kadvertisements

#10

Just 30 Hilariously Random Posts Shared On This Insta Account (New Pics)

Image source: f**kadvertisements

#11

Just 30 Hilariously Random Posts Shared On This Insta Account (New Pics)

Image source: f**kadvertisements

#12

Just 30 Hilariously Random Posts Shared On This Insta Account (New Pics)

Image source: f**kadvertisements

#13

Just 30 Hilariously Random Posts Shared On This Insta Account (New Pics)

Image source: adamthealright

#14

Just 30 Hilariously Random Posts Shared On This Insta Account (New Pics)

Image source: fuckadvertisements

#15

Just 30 Hilariously Random Posts Shared On This Insta Account (New Pics)

Image source: f**kadvertisements

#16

Just 30 Hilariously Random Posts Shared On This Insta Account (New Pics)

Image source: f**kadvertisements

#17

Just 30 Hilariously Random Posts Shared On This Insta Account (New Pics)

Image source: f**kadvertisements

#18

Just 30 Hilariously Random Posts Shared On This Insta Account (New Pics)

Image source: fuckadvertisements

#19

Just 30 Hilariously Random Posts Shared On This Insta Account (New Pics)

Image source: f**kadvertisements

#20

Just 30 Hilariously Random Posts Shared On This Insta Account (New Pics)

Image source: f**kadvertisements

#21

Just 30 Hilariously Random Posts Shared On This Insta Account (New Pics)

Image source: f**kadvertisements

#22

Just 30 Hilariously Random Posts Shared On This Insta Account (New Pics)

Image source: fuckadvertisements

#23

Just 30 Hilariously Random Posts Shared On This Insta Account (New Pics)

Image source: fuckadvertisements

#24

Just 30 Hilariously Random Posts Shared On This Insta Account (New Pics)

Image source: f**kadvertisements

#25

Just 30 Hilariously Random Posts Shared On This Insta Account (New Pics)

Image source: f**kadvertisements

#26

Just 30 Hilariously Random Posts Shared On This Insta Account (New Pics)

Image source: f**kadvertisements

#27

Just 30 Hilariously Random Posts Shared On This Insta Account (New Pics)

Image source: f**kadvertisements

#28

Just 30 Hilariously Random Posts Shared On This Insta Account (New Pics)

Image source: f**kadvertisements

#29

Just 30 Hilariously Random Posts Shared On This Insta Account (New Pics)

Image source: f**kadvertisements

#30

Just 30 Hilariously Random Posts Shared On This Insta Account (New Pics)

Image source: f**kadvertisements

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Firefighters Are Sharing Who Was The Dumbest Person They’ve Had To Save In A Stupid Situation (30 Stories)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Will Never Regret Doing? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Conspiracy Theorists Say 2011 Captain America Predicted Coronavirus, So This Movie Critic Does Some Digging
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Noticed That Some People Don’t Know Much About The Holocaust, So I Colorized These Photos (10 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
MIL’s B-Day Party Ends In Drama Over SIL’s ‘Personal’ Invite, DIL Sets Permanent Boundaries
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2025
28 Unique, Nerdy, Funny And Cute Bows
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.