38 Of The Most ‘Uneducated’ Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

by

Never has there been so much pseudoscience dangerously spreading around. Cow urine and bleach have been falsely named as COVID-19 cures. Other common fake statements include that the pandemic was leaked as a bioweapon, a byproduct of 5G wireless technology, and a political hoax. The explosion of this kind of false information surged just like coronavirus cases, and the World Health Organization called it the “infodemic.”

Luckily, many people, not just scientists, medics, and policymakers, have stood up for quality information. One such example is the subreddit “Facebook Science,” which has very little if anything to do with science. “Facebook has countless science-based pages,” states the page’s description and adds: “But this isn’t about those, it’s about the science-denying pseudo-intellectuals who think they know better than centuries of scientific understanding and aren’t afraid to leave comments arguing even the most simple of concepts.”

In order to show the absurdity of it, more than 43k members of the community are sharing and calling out the most ridiculous posts, arguments, pics and comments they have spotted online. Below are some of the worst examples they shared.

#1 Masks Bad

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

Image source: pencil2paper

#2 Her Own Son

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

#3 Why Study Science?

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

Image source: Yunners

#4 Lol Forever At “The Devil’s Doorbell

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

Image source: idontthinkthatsscience

#5 Thanks For Trying

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Vaccinations vs. Seat Belts – Anti Vaxxers Flawed Logic

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

Image source: eightezzz

#7 Bush Did 9/11

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

#8 *mic Drop*

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

Image source: farther-from-fear

#9 Anti-Masker Who Thinks Covid-19 Is A Hoax Accidentally Makes A Case For How Quarantines Work

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

Image source: enenamas

#10 That’s Not How Flu Shots Work

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

#11 This Has To Be The Dumbest Question Ever Asked By An Antivaxxer

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

Image source: enenamas

#12 That’s Not…oh My God

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

#13 Ah Yes, The Saltshaker Version Of Jesus

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

Image source: dontneedanickname

#14 An English Scientist Appeared On Facebook This Morning

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

Image source: MrsFishyKnickers

#15 That’s Not How Gravity Works

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

#16 Veganism Is Satanic

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

Image source: SippingWithTheDevil

#17 Want To Think About That A Minute Longer?

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

#18 Airplanes

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

Image source: user_name1054

#19 Vaccine Bad

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

Image source: Rose275

#20 Another Anti Vaxxer Gets “The Clap”

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

Image source: eightezzz

#21 Learning Makes You Dumber, Apparently

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

Image source: Yunners

#22 “2nd Grade Science” Indeed

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

Image source: foogama

#23 This Flat Earth Page Is A Goldmine

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

Image source: PM_ME_YOUR_HARIBO

#24 Does Trump Standing In The Same Room As Biden For 90 Minutes, Breathing The Same Air Count As An Assassination Attempt On The Competition?

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

Image source: aMoodyHipster

#25 That’s Not How This Works. That’s Not How Any Of This Works

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

Image source: fallenfire360

#26 Shared Unironically On My Timeline And Immediately Thought Of This Sub

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

Image source: jaylikesdominos

#27 Karen? Is That You?

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

Image source: lessinterested

#28 Fantasy Earth

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

Image source: Rose275

#29 “I Dipped This Bowl In Liquid, Therefor The Earth Is Flat”

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

Image source: Yunners, twitter.com

#30 Vaccinations Unlocks Donkey Kong Mode

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

Image source: Yunners

#31 This Guy Needs Some Answers. He Can’t Wait To Hear Your Globe Earth Explain This One

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

Image source: enenamas

#32 Salt The Wounds

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

Image source: Rose275

#33 Blinkingwhiteman.gif

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

#34 Water Has Feelings Too, Guys (Seriously Wtf)

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

Image source: RegularGazelle

#35 Little Sharks Because Biology Is Irrelevant

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

Image source: yourlocalsister

#36 The Cure For Corona Virus

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

Image source: enenamas

#37 A Friend Of My Sister’s Posted This Unironically

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

Image source: peenweens

#38 The Sun Isn’t A Giant Sphere. It’s A Cluster Of Hexagons

38 Of The Most &#8216;Uneducated&#8217; Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

Image source: enenamas

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Paralyzed Kitten Couldn’t Contain His Zooms After Getting A Wheelchair, Grew Up Into A Handsome Cat
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Man Gets Reunited With His 19-Year-Old Cat 7 Years After He Went Missing
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Guy Creates Body-Shaming Meme Out Of Plus-Size Woman’s Photo, Gets Surprised When She Responds
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“Does Money Actually Grow On Trees”: Ultra-Rich Heiress Slammed For Tone-Deaf Fashion Haul
3 min read
Oct, 5, 2025
50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2025
45 Of The Most Hilarious Fast Food Signs Ever Captured
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.