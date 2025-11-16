38 Of The Most ‘Uneducated’ Posts Ever Spotted In This Online Group

Never has there been so much pseudoscience dangerously spreading around. Cow urine and bleach have been falsely named as COVID-19 cures. Other common fake statements include that the pandemic was leaked as a bioweapon, a byproduct of 5G wireless technology, and a political hoax. The explosion of this kind of false information surged just like coronavirus cases, and the World Health Organization called it the “infodemic.”
Luckily, many people, not just scientists, medics, and policymakers, have stood up for quality information. One such example is the subreddit “Facebook Science,” which has very little if anything to do with science. “Facebook has countless science-based pages,” states the page’s description and adds: “But this isn’t about those, it’s about the science-denying pseudo-intellectuals who think they know better than centuries of scientific understanding and aren’t afraid to leave comments arguing even the most simple of concepts.”
In order to show the absurdity of it, more than 43k members of the community are sharing and calling out the most ridiculous posts, arguments, pics and comments they have spotted online. Below are some of the worst examples they shared.
#1 Masks Bad
Image source: pencil2paper
#2 Her Own Son
#3 Why Study Science?
Image source: Yunners
#4 Lol Forever At “The Devil’s Doorbell
Image source: idontthinkthatsscience
#5 Thanks For Trying
Image source: reddit.com
#6 Vaccinations vs. Seat Belts – Anti Vaxxers Flawed Logic
Image source: eightezzz
#7 Bush Did 9/11
#8 *mic Drop*
Image source: farther-from-fear
#9 Anti-Masker Who Thinks Covid-19 Is A Hoax Accidentally Makes A Case For How Quarantines Work
Image source: enenamas
#10 That’s Not How Flu Shots Work
#11 This Has To Be The Dumbest Question Ever Asked By An Antivaxxer
Image source: enenamas
#12 That’s Not…oh My God
#13 Ah Yes, The Saltshaker Version Of Jesus
Image source: dontneedanickname
#14 An English Scientist Appeared On Facebook This Morning
Image source: MrsFishyKnickers
#15 That’s Not How Gravity Works
#16 Veganism Is Satanic
Image source: SippingWithTheDevil
#17 Want To Think About That A Minute Longer?
#18 Airplanes
Image source: user_name1054
#19 Vaccine Bad
Image source: Rose275
#20 Another Anti Vaxxer Gets “The Clap”
Image source: eightezzz
#21 Learning Makes You Dumber, Apparently
Image source: Yunners
#22 “2nd Grade Science” Indeed
Image source: foogama
#23 This Flat Earth Page Is A Goldmine
Image source: PM_ME_YOUR_HARIBO
#24 Does Trump Standing In The Same Room As Biden For 90 Minutes, Breathing The Same Air Count As An Assassination Attempt On The Competition?
Image source: aMoodyHipster
#25 That’s Not How This Works. That’s Not How Any Of This Works
Image source: fallenfire360
#26 Shared Unironically On My Timeline And Immediately Thought Of This Sub
Image source: jaylikesdominos
#27 Karen? Is That You?
Image source: lessinterested
#28 Fantasy Earth
Image source: Rose275
#29 “I Dipped This Bowl In Liquid, Therefor The Earth Is Flat”
Image source: Yunners, twitter.com
#30 Vaccinations Unlocks Donkey Kong Mode
Image source: Yunners
#31 This Guy Needs Some Answers. He Can’t Wait To Hear Your Globe Earth Explain This One
Image source: enenamas
#32 Salt The Wounds
Image source: Rose275
#33 Blinkingwhiteman.gif
#34 Water Has Feelings Too, Guys (Seriously Wtf)
Image source: RegularGazelle
#35 Little Sharks Because Biology Is Irrelevant
Image source: yourlocalsister
#36 The Cure For Corona Virus
Image source: enenamas
#37 A Friend Of My Sister’s Posted This Unironically
Image source: peenweens
#38 The Sun Isn’t A Giant Sphere. It’s A Cluster Of Hexagons
Image source: enenamas
Follow Us