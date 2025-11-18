This Artist Illustrates Their Family Life In Apartment 4B In These 68 New Comics

The talented artist behind Libearty Comics is a dedicated and passionate creator whose journey into the world of comics and art, in general, began at a rather young age. With a lifelong love for drawing, they have skillfully transformed their personal experiences into charming and relatable comic strips that resonate with a wider audience.

Balancing their roles as an artist, a partner to Adam, and a parent to their son Gabe, they draw inspiration from their daily life, capturing the humorous and heartfelt moments that define family dynamics amongst side other things.
More info: twitch.tv | Instagram | ko-fi.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

#66

#67

#68

Patrick Penrose
