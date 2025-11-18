Hey Pandas, Post A Pic Of A Mountain Scenery (Closed)

by

I like taking pictures. I enjoy traveling. And I enjoy looking at pics from all over the world.

The subject this time: Mountain Sceneries! It would be great if you also could name it (if there’s a name) and name its location.

#1 Starting With A Classic – Matterhorn. Pic Taken From The Kirchbrücke In Zermatt

#2 2am In Randa (Switzerland) During A Full Moon

#3 Mount Etna, Sicily

#4 Mount Baker – Canadian Side

#5 I Live In The Foothills Of Northern(Ish) California

#6 View From Iron Blow Lookout, Queenstown Tasmania

#7 Trip To Kasol, India

#8 Mount Fuji

#9 Rote Wand, Austria

#10 Seekopf, Lünersee, Austria

#11 Sosto, Ticino, Switzerland

#12 Arlberg, Austria

#13 Rotewand, Austria

#14 Arlberg, Austria

#15 Rüfikopf, Arlberg, Austria

#16 Seekopf, Lünersee, Austria

#17 Klostertal, Austria

