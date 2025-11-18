Hey Pandas, Post A Pic Of A Mountain Scenery (Closed)

I like taking pictures. I enjoy traveling. And I enjoy looking at pics from all over the world.
The subject this time: Mountain Sceneries! It would be great if you also could name it (if there’s a name) and name its location.
#1 Starting With A Classic – Matterhorn. Pic Taken From The Kirchbrücke In Zermatt
#2 2am In Randa (Switzerland) During A Full Moon
#3 Mount Etna, Sicily
#4 Mount Baker – Canadian Side
#5 I Live In The Foothills Of Northern(Ish) California
#6 View From Iron Blow Lookout, Queenstown Tasmania
#7 Trip To Kasol, India
#8 Mount Fuji
#9 Rote Wand, Austria
#10 Seekopf, Lünersee, Austria
#11 Sosto, Ticino, Switzerland
#12 Arlberg, Austria
#13 Rotewand, Austria
#14 Arlberg, Austria
#15 Rüfikopf, Arlberg, Austria
#16 Seekopf, Lünersee, Austria
#17 Klostertal, Austria
