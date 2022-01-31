10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amber Mark

Amber Mark began to make her dreams come true in 2017 when she released her first album. She knew this was her future, her dream come true, and she knew she would do whatever it took to become famous and live her dreams. She’s fulfilling them, and her first album was a success. She calls it 3:33am, and she even earned a Grammy nomination for it. She is proud of her accomplishments, her success, and her hard work, and her fans are always looking for the next thing she’s going to release. She’s so good that her fans keep up with her, but there are some who want to know more about the young star’s life and what it’s been like.
1. She is Young
She’s not super young in that she’s still living at home with her parents making her decisions for her, if that’s what you’re thinking. She’s young in that she’s still in her 20s as of early 2022. She was born on December 29, 1993, which means she’s still only 28.
2. She’s From Tennessee
She was born and raised in one of the most beautiful, most versatile states in the country. She was born in Tennessee. No one knows what city or town, though, as this information is not readily available online. All we know is that her parents welcomed her into the world on a farm in Tennessee back in the early 90s.
3. Her Heritage is Mixed
Her father, who we know little about, is Jamaican. However, her mother, who we also know nothing about, is German. Her heritage is mixed in primarily those to origins, but we also wonder if either of her parents came from their respective countries themselves, or if their own parents did.
4. She Moved Around
She may have been born on a farm in Tennessee, but she did not live there her entire life. She was a child who moved around often. She lived with her parents in places like Miami, Florida, for a time. She also lived in New York for a while. She even spent some time living in India at a monastery. Her mother was interested in learning a specific form of painting, and that is why the family moved to India.
5. She Moved to Germany
When her mother finished her painting in India, the family moved to her mother’s home – Germany. Her mother’s name was Mia, and she sounds like she was the kind of woman who dreamed big, chased her dreams, and never let things get in her way. She very sadly died when her daughter was approximately 20. She died in 2013.
6. She Learned to Play Guitar
Amber Mark is a talented guitar player, and she has her late mother to thank. Her mother is the one who gave her the very first guitar she ever owned, and this inspired her daughter to learn to play it. She taught herself, and she loved it. It shows.
7. Her Mom Was a Style Inspiration
Growing up, her mother was a woman with a very personal style. She was an artist, and she was had a very bohemian flair. She was colorful and she was bold, and her daughter sometimes wondered why her mother dressed the way that she did. As a child, she thought her mom looked like a hippie. Strangely enough, however, she is finding that her own personal style choices mimic that of her mother, and she even wears many of her late mother’s pieces.
8. Her Mother’s Clothing Brings Memories
She misses her mother. They were very close, and she misses her daily in the nearly 9 years since she passed. Her mother’s clothes bring her a sense of peace from the memories they invoke. She can wear something from her mother’s closet and instantly be transported back to the time, place, and location where that specific item was purchased while they were out together or spending quality time as a family.
9. She Loved India
Miami, Berlin, Tennessee, New York, India; she lived everywhere, but it’s India she loves the most. She loves it most because that is where she has the best memories of her mother, with her mother, and as a family. She loved it there, and she remembers it fondly.
10. She is Very Private
Talented, she certainly is. Private? Yes, she is. She is a woman who is happy to give interviews, to spend time in the spotlight, and to be who she is, but there are also many things she holds near and dear to her own heart, and those things are not things she is unwilling to change.