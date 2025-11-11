40 Jaw-Dropping Places To Visit Before You Die

Some consider travel a luxury or even an unnecessary burden, while others consider it vitally important to living a fulfilled life. Still, many don’t even have the opportunity to make that decision. But if you are afflicted with a case of wanderlust, you know that seeing the most beautiful places to visit can be a profoundly moving and valuable experience.
Our world is filled with indescribable beauty and places to go, both human-made and natural, and it’s hard to say whether a single lifetime would indeed be enough to experience all of it. Most of us will never see everything the world has to offer us, but it’s worth a shot! Scroll below to see our picks of the most beautiful places to visit before you die.
Here Are 40 Incredible Places to See Around the World
Here’s an excellent quote from St. Augustine that will hopefully inspire you to book your next trip: “The world is a book and those who don’t travel read only one page.” To help with the latter, check out these best places to visit before you die! They are definitely worth adding to your bucket list of best vacation spots.
#1 Bagan, Myanmar
Image credits: Martin Sojka
Bagan is the most famous ancient city and a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Mandalay Region of Myanmar. This popular tourist destination is a sacred landscape showcasing Buddhist culture and civilization’s remarkable art and temples. Bagan is also a living site where people practice their religious traditions and cultural activities.
#2 Zhangye Danxia Landform, China
Image credits: unbelievableinfo.blogspot.it
Images credits: Melinda Chan
Zhangye Danxia Landform is a spectacular natural wonder with colorful and unique rock formations. The landform covers an area of about 19 square miles. It has been recognized as a UNESCO Global Geopark and a national park of China.
#3 Li River, China
Image credits: Weerapong Chaipuck
Image credits: Peter Stewart
Image credits: Ed McGowan
This scenic river flows through the karst landscape of northeastern Guangxi, China. The Li River is famous for its stunning views of the green hills, clear water, and cultural attractions along its banks. As one of China’s most popular tourist destinations, it’s recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
#4 Meteora, Greece
Image credits: Darby Sawchuk
Meteora is a UNESCO World Heritage Site featuring a complex of Eastern Orthodox monasteries built on top of towering rock formations. The monasteries date back to the 14th and 15th centuries and have today transformed into spectacular places of spiritual and historical significance, natural beauty, and wonder.
#5 Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia
Image credits: dadi360
Image credits: dadi360
Salar de Uyuni is one of the world’s most enormous mirrors, comprising the largest salt flat covering over 3,900 square miles. The salt flat can appear as a dry white desert or a giant mirror reflecting the sky, depending on the season. Salar de Uyuni is one of the most breathtaking places on Earth and a desirable travel destination for many.
#6 Tianzi Mountains, China
Image credits: Richard Janecki
A group of stunning rock formations in Hunan Province are part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site and the world’s natural heritage. These giant mountains are famous for their four natural wonders: the sea of clouds, the radiance of the moonlight, the rays of sunshine, and the snow in winter.
#7 Santorini Island, Greece
Image credits: paowmagazine.com
Santorini island in the Aegean Sea is famous for its white-washed houses, blue-domed churches, and massive volcano. Being a popular tourist destination and wedding venue, the island offers a variety of attractions, such as the archaeological site of Akrotiri, the black sand beach of Perissa, the traditional village of Oia, and, of course, the local wine.
#8 Angkor Wat, Cambodia
Image credits: Randall Collis
Image credits: lecercle
Angkor Wat is a city with the largest and most impressive Buddhist temple complex, built in the 12th century. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a symbol of Cambodia’s national identity, Angkor Wat is a masterpiece of Khmer art and architecture, featuring a moat, a pyramid, five towers, and extensive bas-reliefs.
#9 Yosemite Valley, USA
Image credits: subcmdr
Image credits: Conrad Casper
If you are looking for must-see places in the USA, Yosemite Valley is definitely one of them. It’s a glacial valley in Yosemite National Park, California, famous for its high granite cliffs, waterfalls, and wildlife. As a national treasure of the USA, the park is perfect for hiking, camping, and biking.
#10 Hitachi Seaside Park, Japan
Image credits: nipomen2
This public park in Ibaraki is famous for its seasonal flowers, especially the blue Nemophila in spring and bright red Kochia bushes in autumn. The park also has an amusement park, a cycling trail, and a forest garden. Hitachi Seaside Park is a popular tourist attraction and one of the most amazing places to visit on Earth.
#11 Bamboo Forest, Japan
Image credits: Yuya Horikawa
Bamboo Forest is one the most iconic and amazing places in the world. The forest consists of thousands of bamboo stalks, creating a canopy of green with several pathways for visitors to walk through and enjoy the scenery and the sound of the bamboo swaying in the wind.
#12 Petra, Jordan
Image credits: Gloria Castro Salvador
Petra is an ancient Jordan city famous for its rock-cut architecture and water management system. The city was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1985. It’s no wonder it was also voted one of the Seven Wonders of the World in 2007.
#13 Machu Picchu, Peru
Image credits: Lubomir Koulev
Machu Picchu is an ancient Inca city in Peru, located on a mountain ridge above the Urubamba River valley. One of the most amazing places in the world is often called the “Lost City of the Incas.” Machu Picchu is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the World’s Seven Wonders.
#14 Caves in Algarve, Portugal
Image credits: Bruno Carlos
Many natural rock formations and grottoes can be found along the coast of the Algarve region. The Algarve is known for its beautiful scenery, cliffs, beaches, and caves, attracting millions of visitors annually.
#15 Halong Bay, Vietnam
Image credits: Nic
Halong Bay, located in the Gulf of Tonkin, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a popular travel destination in Vietnam. The area comprises over 1,600 beautiful islands and islets, famous for scenic beauty, biodiversity, and cultural heritage. It is a great place to enjoy various activities such as cruising, kayaking, hiking, and snorkeling.
#16 Pamukkale, Turkey
Image credits: Ahmet Sahin
Image credits: riccio
Pamukkale is a natural site with stunning white terraces and pools of mineral-rich water. It’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site along with the ancient city of Hierapolis, located on top of the terraces. As a popular tourist place, Pamukkale offers unique and beautiful scenery and a rich historical and cultural heritage.
#17 Rice Terrace Fields, Mu Cang Chai, Vietnam
Image credits: Thang Soi
Image credits: Sarawut Intarob
The rice terrace fields of Mu Cang Chai are a stunningly natural and cultural attraction, showcasing the skill and creativity of the local hill tribes. The terraces are carved into the slopes of the mountains, forming a complex system of water channels. Visitors can enjoy trekking, cycling, or photography tours in the area.
#18 Monument Valley, USA
Image credits: Jouni Välkki
Monument Valley is undoubtedly one of the must-see places in the USA. Located in the region of the Colorado Plateau, the valley offers stunning views of the red rock formations, especially at sunrise and sunset. However, the allure of Monument Valley lies not just in its spectacular geological formations but also in the profound sense of awe and wonder it evokes—a place where nature’s grandeur meets cultural heritage, leaving an indelible mark on all who witness its splendor.
#19 Naica Mine, Mexico
Image credits: nicole_denise
Image credits: nicole_denise
Naica Mine is one of the most surreal places in the world, famous for its extraordinary crystals found amidst the zinc and silver mining areas. Deep within its depths, numerous chambers showcase colossal gypsum crystals, each chamber a mesmerizing display of natural artistry. Visiting these chambers, however, poses challenges. It’s extremely hot and humid inside the cave, so visitors need special suits and equipment and can only remain inside for a few minutes.
#20 Hang Son Doong, Vietnam
Image credits: National Geographic
Hang Son Doong is the world’s largest natural cave in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in Vietnam and a recognized UNESCO World Heritage Site. The cave is renowned for its subterranean river, diverse flora and fauna, and spectacular rock formations, making it an amazing location to visit.
#21 Venice, Italy
Image credits: Constantin Gololobov
Image credits: Peter Young
Image credits: holland fotograaf
Romantic city, located in northeastern Italy, is built on 126 islands separated by expanses of open water and canals. Venice is famous for its winding canals and gondolas, rich history and culture, and stunning architecture and art. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Venice must be on your bucket list of must-see places in Italy.
#22 Plitvice Lakes, Croatia
Image credits: Manu
Image credits: Jack Brauer
Plitvice Lakes, located in one of Europe’s most beautiful national parks, are a sight to behold. 16 lakes connected by waterfalls and cascades are famous for their varying colors, ranging from blue to turquoise and green, depending on the minerals and algae in the water.
#23 Lençóis Maranhenses, Brazil
Image credits: brasilvip.net
Image credits: brasilvip.net
Another UNESCO World Heritage Site, this national park of Brazil features thousands of clear blue lagoons. These remarkable lagoons, scattered like jewels across the landscape, are a testament to the park’s unique charm. The lagoons are formed by rainwater that collects in the valleys between the dunes during the wet season. These valleys, acting as natural basins, become reservoirs for the shimmering blue waters, forming a stunning contrast against the arid sands.
#24 Navagio Bay, Greece
Image credits: Johan Björling
Navagio Bay is a scenic, picturesque cove on the island of Zakynthos, also known as Shipwreck Beach or Smugglers Cove. It’s famous for its turquoise water and white sand. The bay is surrounded by high cliffs and can only be accessed by boat. It’s a dream destination for those seeking a beach escape.
#25 Provence, France
Image credits: Benh Lieu Song
Image credits: Giovanni Allievi
Provence is a southeastern France region bordering the Mediterranean Sea and the Alps. It’s known for its sunny climate, diverse landscapes, rich culture, and delicious cuisine. Provence boasts lavender fields, the Camargue wetlands, the Calanques of Marseille, and the hilltop villages of the Luberon. It’s a place to be for those seeking to reside among artists, writers, and celebrities.
#26 Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe and Zambia
Image credits: Vittorio Chiampan
Image credits: Mark Smith
Victoria Falls is a majestic waterfall on the Zambezi River, marking the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia. One of the world’s largest and most spectacular waterfalls, this natural wonder produces a massive spray of water and a loud roar that can be heard from miles away.
#27 Bora Bora, French Polynesia
Image credits: Pierre Lesage
Image credits: David Kosmos Smith
This island group in the South Pacific belongs to French Polynesia. It’s famous for its turquoise lagoon, white sand beaches, and overwater bungalows. Bora Bora has a volcanic origin and is surrounded by a coral reef that forms a natural barrier. The island is a popular destination for honeymooners, divers, and nature lovers.
#28 Moraine Lake, Canada
Image credits: Thomas Spinner
A glacially-fed Moraine lake is situated in Banff National Park, the Valley of the Ten Peaks. The lake is famous for its stunning turquoise color, caused by the reflection of light off the rock flour in the water. The site is a popular destination for hiking, canoeing, and photography.
#29 Tulip Fields, Netherlands
Image credits: Allard Schager
Image credits: Normann Szkop
The Netherlands is the largest producer of tulips and its seeds. The tulip fields are located in different regions of the country, planted in long rows of different colors, creating a stunning contrast with the green landscape and the blue sky. The tulip fields bloom from late March to mid-May, depending on the weather and the variety of tulips.
#30 Geiranger Fjord, Norway
Image credits: norwegianfjordtravel.com
Geiranger Fjord is a stunning natural sight on the UNESCO World Heritage List. It is a branch of the Storfjorden, surrounded by steep mountains, waterfalls, and abandoned farms. The captivating display of the northern lights becomes visible during the longer nights from September to March. The fjord can be explored by boat, car, bike, or foot.
#31 Mount Roraima, Venezuela, Brazil, and Guyana
Image credits: imgur.com
Image credits: greggoesglobal.com
Mount Roraima is a flat-topped mountain at the border of Venezuela, Brazil, and Guyana. It is the highest of the Pacaraima Mountains, a chain of tepui plateaus in South America. The mountain is famous for its unique flora and fauna, spectacular cliffs and waterfalls, and cultural and historical significance.
#32 Vatnajokull Glacier Cave, Iceland
Image credits: orvaratli
Vatnajokull Glacier Cave, located in the Vatnajokull National Park, is one of Iceland’s most famous ice caves. The cave takes shape through a process of the glacier melting and refreezing, creating a long and winding tunnel of blue ice. You can visit the site only during winter when the ice is stable and safe.
#33 Batu Caves, Malaysia
Image credits: Danny Xeero
Batu Caves is a complex of limestone caves and temples, the most popular Hindu shrines outside India. The caves have a long history and are a place of pilgrimage. The main attraction is the Temple Cave, which is reached by climbing 272 steps and has several statues and shrines inside. The cave also has a large opening at the top, allowing natural light to enter.
#34 Gásadalur, Faroe Islands
Image credits: Gareth Codd
A small village with a population of 20, Gásadalur is known for its scenic location and the waterfall Múlafossur. This waterfall dramatically plunges directly into the ocean from a cliffside, making it an unmissable gem on any traveler’s bucket list and one of the most astounding places to visit before you die.
#35 Antelope Canyon, USA
Image credits: CSMphotography
Another bucket item of the must-see places in the USA, this famous slot canyon is known for its stunning beauty and unique geological formations. Its most distinctive features are the mesmerizing narrow passageways carved into vibrant red-orange sandstone by centuries of wind and water erosion. Antelope Canyon consists of two main sections: Upper Antelope Canyon and Lower Antelope Canyon. Both sections are accessible by guided tours only.
#36 Iguazu Falls, Argentina, and Brazil
Image credits: vacationadvice101.com
Image credits: leonlagben
The Iguazu River Falls is a spectacular gift of nature located on the Brazil and Argentinian sides of the board. As the world’s largest waterfall system, it consists of 275 individual falls that vary in height and width. The falls and their surrounding lush tropical forests are UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
#37 Giza Pyramids, Egypt
Image credits: Edward Ewet
Image credits: Dale Johnson
Situated on the west bank of the Nile River near Cairo, the oldest and largest Egyptian pyramids were built as tombs for the pharaohs of Egypt’s Fourth Dynasty. Moreover, these ancient structures are linked to ancient Egyptian beliefs about the afterlife, infusing them with a spiritual and cultural significance that continues to captivate people worldwide. Alongside other monuments and tombs, the three great pyramids are recognized as UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
#38 McWay Falls, USA
Image credits: Helena W
For wildlife lovers and experienced hikers, McWay Falls is probably one of their dream destinations. This 80-foot-tall waterfall, nestled on the coast of Big Sur in central California, is a year-round marvel as it cascades directly into the Pacific Ocean. Notably, it transforms into a tidefall during high tide, creating a mesmerizing spectacle as it plunges into the ocean waters.
#39 Cappadocia, Turkey
Image credits: Beng Lieu Song
Image credits: Kani Polat
Cappadocia, a historical region in Central Anatolia, is renowned for its enchanting features: the iconic fairy chimneys, rock-carved churches, and hidden underground cities. Taking a hot air balloon ride offers a breathtaking aerial view of these distinctive cone-shaped formations crafted by millions of years of wind and water erosion from volcanic rock.
#40 Maya Bay, Thailand
Image credits: Silent Sightseer
Maya Bay holds a special place among our readers, ranking as one of the most amazing places to visit. The bay has a white sandy beach, clear blue water, and limestone cliffs. It’s famous for being the location for the filming of the movie The Beach, starring Leonardo DiCaprio.
What Destinations Would You Include on Your Travel Bucket List?
Our personal favorite is ecological tourism—climbing mountains, exploring deserts, or merely drinking in the sights of the countryside. However, you can’t deny the appeal of some human-made structures, from the epic, ancient grandeur of the Pyramids of Giza to the sunny charm of seaside villages in Greece.
What are your dream destinations? Share them in the comments!
Popular Travel Questions Answered
We hope you’ve enjoyed this list of 40 jaw-dropping places to visit before you die. However, as this list isn’t exhaustive, we want to cover the most popular questions.
What Is the Most Popular Holiday Destination in the World?
According to the World Tourism rankings, compiled by the United Nations World Tourism Organization as part of their World Tourism Barometer publication, the tourism giants that commanded the industry in 2022 welcomed an estimated 450 million tourists. The top five destinations were:
What Are Must-See Places in New York?
Must-see places in New York include the Statue of Liberty, Central Park, Times Square, the Empire State Building, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Brooklyn Bridge, One World Trade Center, the High Line, the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), and the Broadway District. These landmarks offer a glimpse into the city’s diverse culture, history, and vibrant atmosphere.
How Do I Make a Travel Bucket List?
Doubting what places are worth a visit and which countries you should include in your travel bucket list ideas? Feel free to follow these steps if you are trying to avoid travel expectations that may differ from reality.
Have you already compiled your ultimate travel bucket list? Don’t forget to check travel tips according to your dream location and adequately plan the trip of your dreams!
Follow Us