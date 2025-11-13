Artist Makes Flowers Bloom From Animal And Human Bodies And The Result Is Beautiful

With graphite and acrylic, Italian artist Nunzio Paci creates illustrations that mix together the elements of anatomy and floral arrangements. This, in turn, creates abstract compositions that leap off the page. 

The dreamy look and pastels give off a surrealistic impression, allowing a deeper and closer look inside each painting’s subject – a deer, a fox, a wolf, and even a human. Instead of leaving his works as depictions of anatomically-correct skeletons, Paci adorns them with succulent bouquets of flowers and plants.  

More info: Instagram | Facebook | nunziopaci.it

#1

Image source: Nunzio Paci

#2

Image source: Nunzio Paci

#3

Image source: Nunzio Paci

#4

Image source: Nunzio Paci

#5

Image source: Nunzio Paci

#6

Image source: Nunzio Paci

#7

Image source: Nunzio Paci

#8

Image source: Nunzio Paci

#9

Image source: Nunzio Paci

#10

Image source: Nunzio Paci

#11

Image source: Nunzio Paci

#12

Image source: Nunzio Paci

#13

Image source: Nunzio Paci

#14

Image source: Nunzio Paci

#15

Image source: Nunzio Paci

#16

Image source: Nunzio Paci

#17

Image source: Nunzio Paci

#18

Image source: Nunzio Paci

#19

Image source: Nunzio Paci

#20

Image source: Nunzio Paci

#21

Image source: Nunzio Paci

#22

Image source: Nunzio Paci

#23

Image source: Nunzio Paci

Patrick Penrose
