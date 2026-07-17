93 3D Printing Fans Show Off Their Most Amazing Creations

3D printing has been around for decades. But if you’ve never used one of these seemingly magical machines, you might have no idea what they’re capable of. They’re not simply for small plastic toys or silly decorations for your home. With enough creativity, they can be used to create extremely innovative and useful items!
Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find the coolest things people have ever made with their 3D printers. From amazing costumes to medical pieces that will transform disabled animals’ lives, these photos will convince you that anything is possible with a 3D printer and a wild imagination!
#1 How Much Would This 3D Wheelchair For Kitten Probably Cost? Recently Rescued 2 Disabled Kittens That Need It
Image source: thehowsph
#2 I Got An Mri So I Used The Files To 3D Print My Brain And Put It Under Glass
Image source: LordGAD
#3 Just Finished My Arkham Knight Cosplay! Fully 3D Printed And Painted, This Was So Much Fun To Do!
Image source: jmweissman
If you’re not very familiar with the history of 3D printing, don’t worry, MakerBot has got you covered. They have a detailed piece discussing how this technology has transformed over time, starting with its onset in the 1980s. At the time, it was referred to as Rapid Prototyping (RP) technologies because the goal was to use it to create prototypes for product development in a fast and cost-effective way.
The first patent for RP technology popped up in 1980 in Japan, and it described using a rapid prototyping system using photopolymers. But unfortunately for Dr. Hideo Kodama, the man who filed this patent, he failed to follow up on his application. And he was never able to commercialize his brilliant printing process.
#4 Me And My Son 3D Printed A Life Size Battle Droid. Turns Out They Were Quite Big
Image source: kahnindustries
#5 A Loggerhead Turtle Got Into A Boating Accident, Resulting In The Loss Of A Majority Of Its Lower Beak
Scientists Gave It A New 3D Printed Titanium Beak. It Looks So Badass. He Is Now A Cyborg Turtle
Image source: [deleted]
#6 This Eagle Shot In The Face And Got 3D Printed Beak Which Made Him More Badass
Image source: thunde-r
By the late 1990s, this technology had made leaps and bounds. In fact, in 1999, the first lab-grown urinary bladder was successfully transplanted into a patient, proving that 3D printed organs were now a reality. Since then, 3D printing technology has become incredibly important to the medical field.
Scientists have created functional miniature kidneys and impressive prosthetic legs, and they have even bioprinted blood vessels using only human cells. As you can see from this list, even animals have been able to benefit from these advancements. From tools to help disabled cats walk to 3D printed tools used in veterinary surgeries, many humans and animals alike can attribute their health to 3D printing.
#7 A Friend Has Built Me A New Finger After Insurance Turned Me Down For One
They Took An Existing Design And Customized It With My Feedback And Made Me Whole Again. It Should Be Known That Limb Labs Wanted 15 To 20 Thousand Dollars For One
Image source: [deleted]
#8 Barad-Dûr, The Dark Tower
Image source: gambody3d
#9 Darth Vader Pen Holder
Image source: willcalderone0630
While it might sound like something out of a science fiction novel, 3D printers can even be used to create unique food items. This technology has been particularly embraced by the vegan community. 3D printed animal-free steak has been a recent innovation that aims to replicate the “animal meat sensory experience” without actually having to take the lives of any cows. Meanwhile, the company Revo Foods has been 3D printing impressive plant-based versions of chicken, fish, octopus, and more.
#10 Toucan With A Reconstructed Beak Done Throughout 3D Printing
Image source: [deleted]
#11 This Is One Of Turb’s Very First Wheelie Cute Photos
Image source: turboroo
#12 A 3D Printed Map Of A Bathroom At Work
Image source: SadFloppyPanda
Like everything else in life, using a 3D printer comes with a bit of a learning curve. But there are plenty of helpful guides online that will make the process easier. Creality notes that 3D printing involves several steps: creating or finding a design, slicing the design, preparing the 3D printer and filament, monitoring the 3D printing process, and finalizing or cleaning up the finished piece.
#13 3D Printed These Bad Boys!
Image source: eclair4151
#14 My Moms 3D Printed Cast. She Can Take A Shower With It!
Image source: [deleted]
#15 My Dad 3D Printed A Lever To Replace His Light Switch
Image source: VinCactus
Before making your 3D printed creations, you’ll also have to choose an appropriate material for your masterpiece. They’re all suitable for different things; for example, PLA is best for toys and short-term outdoor projects. Meanwhile, PETG works well for outdoor equipment and stress-bearing parts. ABS can be used to create outdoor equipment and automotive parts that will face minimal UV exposure. ASA is great for outdoor furniture, equipment, and mechanical parts. And finally, TPU can be used to create flexible parts.
#16 This Beautiful Black Pearl Model From The Pirates Of The Caribbean Looks Like One Of The Best 3D Printer Projects You Can Recreate
Image source: Gambody – 3D Printing Marketplace
#17 The Death Star I
Image source: gambody3d
#18 Commander Shepard’s Normandy Sr-2 Isn’t Just A Spaceship — It’s Home
Image source: gambody3d
Now, if you have a 3D printer on your hands but aren’t sure what your first project should be, Eufy Make has some suggestions. Beginners can definitely handle making something simple like an AirTag keychain holder. Or perhaps you’ll want to make some supplies to take to the beach, such as a bucket, shovel, and rake to make sandcastles with. Or, if you’ve been looking for somewhere to put your flowers, a spiral vase is an easy project too.
#19 The Starfleet Flagship Is Ready For Another Mission Among The Stars
Image source: gambody3d
#20 3D Printed Wheelchair-Ramp For One Step
Image source: nanonan
#21 3D Print A Pizza With The Foodini Kitchen Appliance
Image source: misnamed
If you want to make a slightly more detailed project, consider printing a custom coffee sleeve. Or if you’re a huge fan of LEGO, you can even create printable bricks that will be compatible with real LEGO pieces. But if you want to make something more useful, you can create a custom handle to attach to your refrigerator. And if you don’t need anything practical, feel free to print some decorations for your home, such as a pixel art heart.
#22 Hodor Door Stop
Image source: Eblok
#23 Completely 3D Printed Kayak: Measures 16ft 8in Long With 28 3D Printed Structural Parts. Massive Work From Grass Roots Engineering
Image source: Jpboudat
#24 Pi-Top, Full-Sized 3D Printed Laptop Update (Pictures And Print Settings)
Image source: Pi-Top
Are you enjoying these amusing 3D printer creations, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that inspire you to purchase a 3D printer of your own, and let us know in the comments below what you would make if you had the chance. Then, if you’d like to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring amazing things creative people have 3D printed, look no further than right here!
#25 My Brother Is In A Wheelchair And Is Starting His First Job At Google Next Week. People Said I Should Make Him The Google Logo, But That’s No Fun So I Made This For His Desk:
Image source: surviro
#26 3D Printed Dragon Lamp
Image source: mgueco
#27 3D Printing Really Is The Coolest
Image source: uncle_jessy
#28 My Very First 3D Printing And Blender Project! Spent 2 Months Building This Custom “Cassette Futurism” Vertical Monitor Station
Image source: ZealousidealWorry881
#29 We Dropped Off Our T-Rex Skull To The Local Library Today
Image source: neosore
#30 Asterix And Obelix Diorama (Finish)
Image source: FrankDrebin73
#31 3D Printed 1.9tdi Engine
Image source: KevkoCrievko
#32 First Time Polishing A Print For An Almost Mirror-Like Finish
Image source: TheIrishSinatra
#33 D&d Cookie Cutters
Image source: Starseternal1326
#34 I’m Calling It The Shards Of Hyrule
Image source: jbhogwarts
#35 The Breach Spider – Emerging From Another Dimension
Image source: BoostLab3D
#36 The Sinking Of The Titanic Remains One Of The Most Tragic Disasters In Modern History, Another Chilling Reminder Of Nature’s Immense Power
Image source: gambody3d
#37 Just Look At That Beast! The Space Battleship Yamato 3D Model By Maximilien Klaisner
Image source: gambody3d
#38 Hogwarts Express Has Arrived. The Legendary Train From Platform 9¾ Is Back On The Rails – This Time As A Detailed 3D-Printed Model
Image source: gambody3d
#39 Marcin Stachura Recently Shared His Incredible Xenomorph 3D Print
Image source: gambody3d
#40 A Brutal, Heavily Armed Mech Straight Out Of Chappie (2015) Movie That Can Now Guard Your Collection, Thanks To 3D Printing
Image source: gambody3d
#41 This 3D-Printed Cast Uses Ultrasound To Heal Broken Bones 40% Faster
Image source: etymologynerd
#42 3D Printing Classical Paintings For The Blind
Image source: valeriegoodwinart
#43 Trying To Do Some Big Project With My 3D Printer
Image source: sten_cosplay
#44 Three More Pieces To My Spirited Away Chess Set. It’s Slooow Going
Image source: tootyfruitysummerluv
#45 I’m A Fan Of Alice In Wonderland… He’s A Fan Of Printing Me Cool Things 🐇🍄
Image source: MrsCrazyCakes
#46 He Turbine Installation We Made Just Over A Year Ago. It’s All 3D Printed
Image source: 3dbrooklyn
#47 A Floating Logo Box
Image source: 3dbrooklyn
#48 New Glasses. One As-Is Off The Form 2 And The Other Hinged With A Quick Wet Sanding
Image source: 3dbrooklyn
#49 Resin Prints, Concrete Cast, And Lava Rocks
Image source: 3dbrooklyn
#50 Fun Trophies
Image source: 3dbrooklyn
#51 Sls Nylon Book Ends Of Susan Kare Icons
Image source: 3dbrooklyn
#52 Wall Mounted Organizer For The “Phone, Keys, Wallet” Kind Of People
Image source: 3dbrooklyn
#53 We’re Live Printing Sporks
Image source: 3dbrooklyn
#54 Resin Cat Heads
Image source: 3dbrooklyn
#55 A Spooky, Timely Build Plate Came Out Of The Printer Yesterday
Image source: 3dbrooklyn
#56 Business On The Mind
Image source: 3dbrooklyn
#57 Everyone Knows 3D Printing Means Mountains Of SD Cards
Image source: 3dbrooklyn
#58 Tiny Planter Printed
Image source: 3dbrooklyn
#59 I 3D-Printed A Spawn Statue
Image source: rechyyy
#60 James Washok 3D Printed This Iconic Horror Character Figurine
Image source: gambody3d
#61 This Freddy Krueger 3D Model, Masterfully Crafted By Guy Taceli And Sori Thein Sonja
Image source: gambody3d
#62 Geometric Air Plant Holders Printed In Sls Nylon
Image source: 3dbrooklyn
#63 When Looking For Your Razor Takes Longer Than Shaving, You’re Doing It Wrong
Image source: 3dbrooklyn
#64 🚫bland🚫
Image source: 3dbrooklyn
#65 The Solar Flower
Image source: 3dbrooklyn
#66 Here’s A Miniature Of Chicken Coop
Image source: 3dbrooklyn
#67 Printed An Insect Water Station For Some Thirsty Boys In Europe, Had My First Visitor After A Few Minutes
Image source: Bluehelix
#68 My Brother And I Designed Our Own 3D-Printed Metal Watch
Image source: Theking3737
#69 My Bookcase Of 3D Printed Storage Books (Bookfinity)
Image source: AgileOwl5769
#70 Friend Made This For Me From The Movie Short Circuit
Image source: RedTrog11
#71 I Now Have 18 3D Printed Pokemon In My Front Yard
Image source: FernandoTheRN
#72 I Designed A 3D-Printable Case With A Built-In Dock For The New Steam Controller
Image source: amiibler
#73 So I Decided To 3D Print My Thyroid Cancer
Image source: randomhappenshere-yt
#74 I Made My Own Deku Tree With 3D Printing And Concrete
Image source: Ubernero
#75 Lost The Screen Wash Cap On My Car, A Few Hours Later And Problem Solved!
Image source: EuphoricSafe7310
#76 Finally All UNO Cards Printed!
Image source: adrianxy77
#77 3D Printed Bicycle Brake Levers, Because Why Not
Image source: netflickz13
#78 Made Lifesize Sonic For My Nephew
Image source: Mighty-Heidi
#79 Credit Card Wands Are Funny, But Not My Vibe. So I Made A Cursed Relic Hand Instead
Image source: tinwhistler
#80 Moon-Lamp – Lunar Landscape In Frame
Image source: LightCore3D
#81 100% Biodegradable (Pha) Stool That Turns Into Wildflowers
Image source: In_Praise_0f_shadows
#82 Waking Up To This Is Like Christmas
Image source: AllGdNamesRGone
#83 Made Another Lamp. Second Project With The Red(Orange)/Blue(Cyan) Color Scheme For Lights
Image source: AzuREgalia
#84 3D Printing A Boat
Image source: orangez
#85 Updated Shelf Bracket. Screws To The Wall At Two Points And Uses Outdoor/Foam Tape To Secure To The Shelf
Image source: 3dbrooklyn
#86 The Sun Is Vicious
Image source: Ryuseigan
#87 Mecha Mewtwo From Makerworld
Image source: Mountain-Option-7483
#88 Earthworm Jim With Junk City Base
Image source: SanDiegoSavage00
#89 *chef’s Kiss*
Image source: AllGdNamesRGone
#90 Made My Own Mini Tadpole From Subnautica
Image source: sven2123
#91 Just Finished Printing My New Design, The Fjord Wave Vase. The Shadows On These Ridges Are Incredible
Image source: Ikigaiform_3D
#92 I Designed A Simple Belt Organizer Because I Couldn’t Find A Good Solution
Image source: Miiguelos
#93 I Made A Working Tabletop Fountain That Looks Like A Frozen Cathedral Using Petg
Image source: PIPO_ua
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