TikToker Takes On The Challenge Of Becoming Best Friends With A Stranger For A Day, Changes The Life Of A Homeless Man

Jimmy Darts is a popular video creator who makes entertaining content on TikTok for his 1.7M followers. His secret for success is taking random and wild challenges from viewers and bringing them to life. There’s nothing Darts wouldn’t do. He’s like the ultimate ‘dare’ guy in ‘truth or dare.’ “Go to a nail salon and get the longest toenails available?”—no problem. “Take a stranger on a wild adventure to Disney World”—on it. “Go into a Gucci store and ask why everything is so cheap”—challenge accepted. “Make a change in a person’s life”—say no more. And this is exactly what he did just recently. Besides silly and goofy requests, his challenges sometimes become a wholesome act of kindness. He uses his influence to make a change and we are all in for it.
Recently, Jimmy posted a TikTok video with yet another challenge: “become best friends with a stranger for the day!” With 7.4M views, this viral video became one of the most popular so far. That day, he met a homeless man living in a tent on the beach and turned his life around in just a day.
More info: tiktok.com | Instagram | youtube.com
TikTok creator Jimmy Darts was challenged to become best friends with a stranger for the day and accepted it
Image credits: Jimmy Darts
He met a homeless guy, Yahayah, living in a tent on the beach and decided to help him turn his life around
Image credits: Jimmy Darts
Jimmy Darts met Yahayah on the beach in Florida and offered to be best friends with him for the day. Yahayah accepted the kind offer without realizing how his life was about to change.
Image credits: Jimmy Darts
They went to roller skate, jump over fences, play basketball, eat clover and actual food—things that friends do
Image credits: Jimmy Darts
Image credits: Jimmy Darts
It was a fun getaway from Yahayah’s harsh reality, where he is homeless and has $8,000 in bills
Image credits: Jimmy Darts
Image credits: Jimmy Darts
Little did Yahayah know that this little adventure would turn into a life-changing day
Image credits: Jimmy Darts
Image credits: Jimmy Darts
Image credits: Jimmy Darts
“When you met me on the beach, you know, I was at the state in my life where I just felt like that was it for me, like I just felt like I’d rather die,” Yahayah said
Image credits: Jimmy Darts
“I put my faith in God and, you know, I trusted him and I decided to come out here on the beach knowing that he will find a way for me. And you know, your boy, Jimmy, walked up on me and blessed me with an opportunity of a lifetime,” Yahayah said in an update video.
At the end of the viral TikTok video, Darts asked his viewers to donate to Yahayah to try and change his life for the better
And they really did—kind-hearted people raised over $10,000 in just a few days
Image credits: jimmydarts
Yahayah received over $10,000 before his Cash App account froze. Someone even created a fake account with a similar name to trick people into sending donations to them. Most recently, his Cash App account got suspended and he’s not able to access his donations. The army of Darts’ followers immediately started bombarding the app with messages and tagging, so, hopefully, it will be fixed soon.
“I just wanna thank all of you guys for helping me out, sending me your blessings, your donations and I pray to God to bless all of you in return”
Image credits: jimmydarts
Here’s how people reacted to this wholesome story
Follow Us