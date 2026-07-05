66 Unexpected Yet Most Fascinating Collections People Managed To Build Over The Years

I don’t know about you, but when I hear the word “collecting”, I normally think of comic books, stamps, and vintage coins. And while these things can be incredible to get into, there’s so much more that people are stacking on their shelves and in their garages.
As the subreddit r/CoolCollections shows, they don’t have to cost a fortune, either. With enough time, dedication, and luck, you can curate an impressive, highly specialized display out of everyday objects. Whatever speaks to you, really!
#1 My Egg Collection
Image source: jestevez13
#2 I Collect Pill Boxes And Small Containers
Image source: Obvious-Piperpuffer
Archeologists have found evidence that humans collected crystals as early as 105,000 years ago in the Kalahari region of southern Africa. They realized the crystals were brought there by humans because they did not exist naturally near the area where they were discovered.
“We know our lives are inextricably entangled with things, and the earliest archeological records show that ownership of objects is a universal phenomenon that has existed across time, cultures and people,” says Kiara Timpano, professor of psychology in the University of Miami College of Arts and Sciences.
#3 Smalls Found At The Rubbish Dump
Image source: Daverose68
#4 My Collection Of Antique Hold-To-Light Postcards!
Image source: EphemeralTypewriter
#5 I Collect Old Trunks And Suitcases
Image source: Less-Image-3927
From a consumer-behavior standpoint, collecting has long presented a conundrum to marketers, running counter to the idea that the value of products comes from their material ability to improve people’s lives.
But it’s a widespread human behavior driven by our deepest emotional needs, according to research by Ellen Evers, a professor at the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, and former PhD student William Ryan, who is now a professor at the NYU Stern School of Business.
“You’re buying products not for their functional purpose, but to possess them,” explains Ryan, who himself owns an extensive collection of vinyl, despite not owning a record player. “I like imagining what albums I would enjoy listening to. And it gives me something to do in a new city—go to a record store, browse, and then wander around.”
#6 My Collection Of Odd Pasta Shapes
Image source: Putrid-Sock-2042
#7 My Mad Magazine Collection, Only 16 Issues Away From All 1700
Image source: Alfreds_MAD_World
#8 My Collection Of Art Deco Cameras. Mostly Late 1920s To Late 1940s. These Range From “Common” To “Few Known To Exist”
Image source: MrRabinowitz
#9 My Dad Was A Flight Attendant With American Airlines For Over 40 Years. He Just Passed Away And I Found This Going Through His Stuff. Collection Of Autographs From Celebrities He Met On His Flights
Image source: TheRealGianniBrown
When Evers first began researching collecting as a graduate student at Tilburg University in the Netherlands, research showed that collectors were less interested in acquiring objects for use and more interested in unique items, with strict self-imposed rules about what fit into their collections. Studies also supported a narrow view of collectors as mostly older men with neurotic personalities who were focused on mastering a subject.
Even so, those studies relied on anecdotal evidence. To get a more complete picture, Evers used the LISS Panel, a Dutch government-sponsored survey that tracks thousands of citizens. She added a section on collecting questions to a 2013 survey, receiving over 5,000 responses. Follow-ups with 1,500 of those participants and a third round in 2023 with over 800 respondents offered a rare look at how collecting behavior evolves over a decade. Ryan joined later to assist with data analysis and natural language processing.
#10 My Listerine Collection
Image source: reddit.com
#11 Randy
Image source: mutsuto
#12 My Obsession With New Unused Genuine Airline Galley Carts And Boxes
Image source: BukimiKun
#13 Here’s Part Of My Collection Of Bricks And Books About Bricks!
Image source: ThanHowWhy
When analyzing the data, the researchers were surprised to find that collecting was much more widespread than they had thought, with roughly a third of the population saying they had some form of collection. The items they collected were also much more varied than expected, including DVDs, comic books, Swarovski crystals, Goebel angels, cat figurines, magnets, shoes, and so on.
The most devoted collectors—those who ranked themselves a 5 on a 5-point scale of being a “true collector”—did indeed skew male by a 3-to-1 ratio. The overall pool of collectors, however, was almost evenly split between men and women. When comparing collectors and non-collectors by personality traits (including extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism), the researchers found that collectors’ traits largely mirrored those of the general population.
#14 My Vintage/Antique Eyewash Glasses
Image source: ForeverSquirrelled42
#15 My Collection Of Glass Foxes. Some Glow Under Black Light!
Image source: SpecialNeedsBurrito
#16 My Husband Just Retired From Coin Cutting After 32 Years, And He’s Got A Few Left Over
Image source: Pleasant-Eye-8100
#17 My Articulated Fish Collection
Image source: Gibbles00
There was one exception, however. Collectors ranked higher on openness to new experiences than the general population. That tracked with collectors’ responses about why they collected, which was much less about status, mastery, or materialism and much more about the desire to capture emotional memories through objects.
“In the same way that hearing a certain song takes you back to high school, collectors are building memory associations through objects,” Ryan explains.
#18 A Small Part Of My Grandpa’s Garage Collection
Image source: krawlspace-
#19 At My Boyfriends Family’s House And He Collects Chapstick. This Is His Cousins Haul Just From Christmas
Image source: toxbug
#20 Y’all Inspired Me
Image source: Twisty12223
#21 My Miniature Glass Animal Figurines!
Image source: sappho-lover
Other reasons people collect things include a desire to connect with their heritage (by seeking items related to a specific country or nationality) and an aesthetic appreciation of the objects.
The last motivation was particularly strong among women collecting items such as crystals and figurines—though Ryan notes that there may be a chicken-and-egg phenomenon wherein the act of collecting those items might deepen someone’s appreciation of them.
For more, check out these 50 People Sharing Their Unique Collections.
#22 Just A Preview Of My World Record Crocs Collection 🥰 3,661 Pairs And Counting!!
Image source: CrocsKingSwag
#23 Telechron Kitchen Clocks
Image source: Minute_Split_736
#24 I Own The Largest Muppet Collection On The West Coast And Here’s Just One Wall Of My Collection (Yes, There’s More.)
Image source: Libran98
#25 Some Of My Vases
Image source: Brilliant_Opinion377
#26 Cameos I Found Over The Years Of Working At The Rubbish Dump
Image source: Daverose68
#27 Thought This Fits Here. My Airline Sugar Packet Collection
Image source: Gym_Nut
#28 Vintage Train Cases
Image source: NeonMoonSewing
#29 I’m A Hardcore Collector Of 70s Space Age Mod, And Pick Up Every Single Piece I Find Thrifting. Here Is My Upstairs Living Room With Some Of My Finds Over The Years
Image source: Sappet102
#30 Me With Entire Gi Joe Arah Figure Line 1982-1994
Image source: GIjokinaround
#31 I Collect Jeweled Bug Brooches 😂🤌🏻🪲🐞🕷️🦋
Image source: BraySriot
#32 My Souvenir Thimble Collection
Image source: tsinatra64
#33 Amazing Sharpener Collection
Image source: 5319Camarote
#34 Cereal Box Collection
Image source: Grand-Dragonfruit-18
#35 Part Of My Dice Collection
Image source: Treighsie
#36 My Pigeon Pins!
Image source: RatLamington
#37 Ashtrays
Image source: Fast-Ad7598
#38 Me With My Etch A Sketch Collection
Image source: Pikajane
#39 All Saved From Going To The Dump
Image source: Daverose68
#40 My Entire Bow Tie Collection, Minus The One I’m Wearing Now!
Image source: jeremiah213
#41 My Orange Fridge Magnets Collection
Image source: Spacecath
#42 Green Yo-Yo Collection
Image source: OkGood1224
#43 My Late Uncles’ Beachball Collection
Image source: minois121005
#44 It’s Not Perfect. But Here’s My Hotwheels Collection Display For My Office
Image source: tipnitty
#45 I Like To Collect Funny Robot Dogs From The Early 2000s
Image source: Magicord
#46 My Dad Passed Away Last Year And I Was Finally Able To Gather All Of This And Make This Tribute To His 37 Year Career At Kmart
Image source: LordIronVader
#47 🌈my Many Miniatures🌈
Image source: body_by_trefoil
#48 My Collection Of Odd Beach Oddities
Image source: beautifullyhurt
#49 I Started Collecting Foam Give Aways At Trade Shows
Image source: augustprep
#50 My Antique Playing Card Collection
Image source: SirDufford
#51 I Make Stretchy Beaded Bracelets Out Of Thrifted Jewelry
Image source: theshiniestmuskrat
#52 My Collection Of Original Sealed Pokemon Jelly Jars
Image source: fatredditnerds
#53 Y’all Like Shrek?
Image source: StrideeFPS
#54 Small Part Of My In-Law’s Toy Collection. My Heart Soared When I Found Out Grandma Had A Barbie Collection
Image source: jello-shott
#55 Was Told To Share My Ski Coat Collection Here. Most Were Thrifted, All Were $15 Or Under
Image source: PM_ME_YOUR_HARIBO
#56 Marbles & Trinkets (Treasure)!!!
Image source: cosmicButterfly
#57 My Dinosaur And Prehistoric Animal Collection
Image source: Pinbacker87
#58 My Collection Of The Ace Of Spades A♠️
Image source: Daverose68
#59 My Mum’s Napkin Collection
Image source: Aggressive-Tomato-27
#60 My Eraser Collection!
Image source: malloryann13
#61 Thomas And Friends Minis Trains. Started Collecting With My Sons Around 10 Years Ago. Every One Of These Is Unique From The Other
Image source: Martian-Lynch
#62 My Concert T Shirt Collection
Image source: joshshafer18
#63 My Vintage Fishbowl Ornament Collection
Image source: marshviolet
#64 My Dear Friend’s Father’s National Geographic Collection. They Are In Consecutive Order By Month And Year. Absolutely Mesmerizing
Image source: reddit.com
#65 My Element Collection! I’ve Been Collecting Pure Samples Of Each Element For 5 Years Now, And I Currently Have 44 Pure Elements. I Built This Table A Few Years Back To Display Them
Image source: totally_normal_dude
#66 Does Camo Count?
Image source: Faded_Frequency
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