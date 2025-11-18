Crocheting Relaxes Me, Here Are Some Of My Crochet Creations (12 Pics)

Hi, I’m Jasmina and crocheting is a big passion of mine. Here are some of my creations.
Crochet orchid
Crochet tree of life necklace with a labradorite stone
A tree bracelet with a tiger’s eye gemstone
This one is made with a labradorite
A leaf bracelet
Wire crochet choker, made with a labradorite and copper wire
Moonstone version of the same design
Wire crochet moonstone choker with copper wire
Wire crochet elven choker with a moonstone
