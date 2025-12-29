Amanda Bynes Opens Up About Using Injections After Paparazzi Pic Shows Dramatic Weight Loss

Amanda Bynes has offered a candid update on her ongoing weight loss journey.

On December 22, the former Nickelodeon star reposted a viral paparazzi photo to her Instagram Story, revealing that she had lost nearly 30 pounds since starting GLP-1 medication.

The snapshot, taken during a casual outing in Los Angeles, showed Bynes walking down a sidewalk in a loose, graphic T-shirt and ripped jeans. While she previously admitted to disliking unsolicited photos, this one struck a different chord.

Instead of lashing back at the paparazzi, she took the chance to celebrate her progress.

Bynes’ update came after years of public struggles with mental health and substance use.

Amanda Bynes marveled over her “inspiring” 30-pound weight loss progress on GLP-1

In an Instagram Story, Amanda Bynes revealed that she had gone from 180 pounds to 152 pounds after using the injectable diabetes medication, Semaglutide.

“I usually don’t like paparazzi pictures because I was 180lbs, but now I’ve lost 28lbs on Oz*mpic. I know I still look big, but this photo is really inspiring to me,” she wrote.

Her latest post quickly drew supportive reactions online as many viewers applauded her transparency and progress. One person wrote, “I am honestly wishing her the best; no one deserves a happy life more than she does.”

“This is actually a good sign. She’s actually thinking about her future,” another added.

“She looks happy, that’s what matters,” one more wrote.

Amanda Bynes’ weight loss journey began in 2024 after she opened up about depression-related weight gain

The 39-year-old, known for her role in Easy A, has been vocal about the emotional roots behind her weight fluctuations.

In March 2024, Bynes told her followers that she gained more than 20 pounds while battling depression.

“I’m doing a lot better now and have learned to do the opposite action when I don’t feel like working out or eating clean,” she said.

As reported by Bored Panda, Bynes had previously opened up about body insecurities, which intensified after roles like She’s the Man, where she portrayed a girl impersonating her twin brother.

“When the movie came out, and I saw it, I went into a deep depression for 4-6 months because I didn’t like how I looked when I was a boy,” she told Paper magazine in 2018.

She further admitted to abusing Adderall after reading it was considered “the new skinny pill”

However, in recent months, Bynes has been sharing updates on her weight loss journey. In June 2025, the former child star shared with her fans that she was officially joining the weight-loss injection club.

She shared another update of her journey in November, adding, “I’ve lost 20 pounds so far. I’m so excited about that, to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 50 more pounds.”

“I’m 163 now — I actually shot up on the Oz*mpic pill to 180 from 173, so I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180, and now, I’m down to 163 on the Oz*mpic injection.”

Bynes continued, “So I’m really glad that I’m on the injection. It’s really working for me, and I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute.”

Beyond her path towards a healthier life, Bynes has also recently shut down viral misinformation about her past.

In November 2025, she publicly denied a fabricated TikTok rumor involving former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider, which alleged that he impregnated her when she was 13, calling it “lies for clickbait.”

Amanda Bynes’ recent weight-loss transformation follows past cosmetic surgery

Alongside lifestyle changes, Amanda Bynes has acknowledged undergoing cosmetic procedures that contributed to her renewed self-image.

In 2023, she revealed that she underwent eyelid surgery, explaining that it was “one of the best things” she had done for her confidence. She later said the procedure helped her feel more comfortable in her own skin after years of self-criticism.

In August 2025, she flaunted her lip fillers via her Instagram Stories, captioning it, “Lips injections by @body.byem.”

Since the end of her nearly nine-year conservatorship in 2022, Bynes has steadily reintroduced herself to the public eye.

She has experimented with new hairstyles, shared health updates, and even teased creative projects.

“She looks happy, that’s what matters,” wrote one user

