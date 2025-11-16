Hey Band Pandas, What Is A Stereotype About An Instrument That You Believe Is Completely And Totally True?

No bashing trumpets because we are the best instrument to exist. There is nothing wrong can do wrong and if you disagree I going to smack you with my brass tube of perfection.
#1
i heard that most saxophone players they always play too loud and are always full of energy. i now play alto sax and it is 100% true
#2
It’s not true in every case but most of the trumpets we had were loud, rambunctious, and/or interesting.
#3
1. Cello is probably thr best stringed instrument in an orchestra. Don’t get me wrong, the rest are great, but the cello can do everything that a violin, viola, and bass acanthus do and make it sound beautiful.
2. It’s kinda funny that no one knows the difference between a violin and viola. I heard a joke that violas are named so short because they try to be remembered easier.
And lastly 3. Guitars are the fricken funnest instrument to play. I play all kinds of instruments, but so far my guitar is by far the funnest
#4
I have a couple.
One- flutes are angels. They never do anything wrong, they never talk out of turn or play while the director is talking.
Two- I’m not sure if this is a real stereotype, but all of the clarinets I know are short as hell. Like, less that 5’5 at most and the shortest few are maybe 4’8, if I’m being generous.
– trumpet player
#5
Most violin players were pretty much forced into it as s young child by their parents who want famous classical musicians for children. Most of us do actually come to love/like playing though.
#6
The only way for someone to remember that you play clarinet is to associate you with squidward’s playing. sincerely, a Fellow clarinet player
#7
1) Lead guitarists are loud and have an ego so big,it won’t fit through the door.
2) Drummers are loud, obnoxious, and dumb as a box of rocks.
3) Bassists are laid back, easy going, and hold down the groove without the ego.
#8
Okay, for me it’s that people who play the flute tend to be quiet yet really kind people and people who play the saxophone either chose it just to play careless whisper or they play it because they actually just like the instrument but also either really sweet people or hyper and are also in theatre
#9
Bass clarinet is always too quiet
-Bass clarinet player
#10
Percussionists drum on EVERYTHING
#11
Image source: google.com
#12
A man is born with his favorite instrument and practices with it their entire life.
Follow Us