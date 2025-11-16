Hey Pandas, Show Me Something You’re Proud Of (Closed)

by

Suprise me.

#1 Talking My Parents Into Taking Rice (The Small Dog) Off The Street! She Now Lives Happy And Healthy With Us. Beans (The Big One) Loves His New Little Sister!

#2 This Drawing

#3 This Unique Framed Vintage Lace Design I Found At The Goodwill. It Has A Handwritten Note On The Back Telling About The Lady The Lace Piece’s Came From

#4 I Do The Track Event High Jump. The Bungee Is 6’3” And I’m 5’11”

#5 Fake Craft Fair Set Up And My First Picture Frame Ornament Made With No Pattern

#6 Frank. Won 1st Prize In Art Show. Ceramic

#7 Funko Collection

#8 My Photo Restoration Skill

#9 Learning To Embroider

#10 My 14 Years Old’s Beard. Almost As Awesome As His Brain

Patrick Penrose
