Pregnant Lady In Tears As Half-Brother Refuses To Adopt Her Future Baby Since She’s Totally Broke

Year after year, decade after decade, people say, write, and even sing that being a parent is, above all, a huge responsibility. It’s, first and foremost, the realization that you’re now responsible not only for yourself, but also for the little human being you brought into this world.
But no matter how much people are told this, many still fail this moral test and then try their best to shift their responsibility onto the shoulders of others. Today, we’ll tell you another such story. One can only hope that everything ends well here – but no one can actually guarantee that.
Well, according to the Original Poster (OP), his older half-sister, 48, recently became pregnant from a casual relationship. The father of the baby isn’t in the picture, but this doesn’t bother the expectant mom in the least. The fact is, she always dreamed of having a child – and even when the author (now 25) was a kid, she tried to become a maternal figure for him.
The author and his mom are on good terms with her, so they were thrilled that her long-time dream would finally come true. However, in the months that followed, many unpleasant events actually occurred. First, the company where the sister worked went bankrupt, then the landlord kicked her out for non-payment.
On top of that, it turned out that the lady was an incredibly reckless spender, so she spent her severance pay on a new car, and the help the author’s mother gave her, on all sorts of small things. Now she’s living rent-free in the spare room at her stepmom’s house, and is horrified to realize that she can’t actually afford to have a baby.
A couple of days ago, she tried to persuade her brother to adopt his future nibling – just so she wouldn’t have to give the baby away to other people. So she could still be close, to be involved. Our hero, however, assumed she wanted to remain a parent without taking on any responsibilities, and refused. For this, he took heat from the mom-to-be. So the guy decided to take this online to vent about it.
“Basically, no matter how sorry I feel for the unborn child and the mother, she acted extremely irresponsibly here,” says Maria Kryvosheeva, a psychologist and NLP coach, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “Yes, anyone can lose a job and a home, but spending all your money on a new car and other unnecessary things when you’re pregnant is not the best idea.”
In fact, according to the expert, the sister tried to find a solution that would suit her alone. She would remain the de facto mother to the baby, but at the same time, her bro would bear all the responsibilities associated with the kid. Essentially, something similar happened a quarter of a century ago, when she “played mom” for the author himself.
Commenters also noted that the original poster likely did the right thing, even if it was a very difficult decision. They’re really baffled that someone who’s lived to such an age still hasn’t grasped even the most basic rules of financial literacy. “It’s a big old red flag,” one of the commenters wrote quite reasonably.
Netizens are almost certain that if the original poster had agreed to his sister’s request, he would’ve effectively been responsible for supporting not only the child but also her. Well, given all the circumstances described by our hero, such an outcome is entirely possible. So what do you, our dear readers, think about this situation?
