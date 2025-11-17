Hey Pandas, What Have You Experienced That Is Both Sad And Happy At The Same Time? (Closed)

For me, I just realized that I have said the phrase “I love you” more to my dog, Bella, in the three years we’ve been together than I have ever said it to anyone else.
The death of my father. Sad, because it dashed any hope I held out that he might change and apologize for abusing me. Happy, because it meant that I would never, ever have to worry about him hurting me again.
Happy to see Joe Biden got elected.
Sad because it was such a close call and so many Americans fail to see the horridness of the orange turd for what he is.
My mates funeral. it was sad that he died but there was loads of laughter and joy and i think most people left feeling happy they knew him rather than sad he died. most other funerals have been sad occaisons but this one was almost fun
Reading a good book, enjoying the hell out of it, but knowing that it will end.
The decision to relocate to a different continent has brought me joy in the prospect of encountering new experiences. Nevertheless, I deeply miss my family, whom I haven’t had the opportunity to meet in person since late 2019.
All of my children are still home, and in the most non-weirdly-codependent way possible, they are truly some of our best friends now that the oldest ones are in their 20s. We genuinely enjoy them as people. Parenting/being a mother has been everything I ever dreamed it would be when I was a little girl playing with my dolls and it’s so odd to think I’m quickly coming to the end of my intense hands-on years of that. But everything changes and I know this is another season in life –one abnormally extended by the ‘vid–these awesome people I made would not still be here if their lives didn’t get put on hold for 2.5 yrs. So we got extra time together to forge this adult relationship but everything is moving forward now. The youngest (12) can feel it: she had a little breakdown the other night over going back to school, next one in line going to high school and not being with her, not wanting the oldest ones to go anywhere… So many feels, and yet I’m also so excited to see what happens next. What the next season brings. Who may possibly join our family. Excuse me whilst I go cry now.
Moving out of Canada.
It needed to happen and I am much happier where I am now, but I do miss it sometimes and get homesick for trees and lakes and watching sunsets on the bluffs.
i’d had many dogs in my like but in my adult life i had three: helga, the doberman, evie, the boxer, and sally, the border collie. all were rescues and they lived in harmony with me. as life happens, sally was the first to go (age 16) then helga (age 13). evie, being the youngest, was around for many years afterwards but eventually at age 14, she developed a health issue that needed a decision of taking a chance of losing her during surgery or letting her go peacefully. i decided on the latter. my vet was wonderful. we spread a quilt down and we laid down together and it was at that moment that i realized how lucky i was to have had all my girls but especially evie because of her i recognized this moment of such gratitude of having her share her life with me, all the silliness of her, all of the protection she gave me and that i didn’t think i could ever let her know this. so, i hugged her and held her as i let her go. she fell asleep before the final injection in my arms so i cried and smiled and petted and thanked her for all that she was. that is my happy/sad moment and it is the best memory i have in life.
It was bittersweet when my great-grandmother died. I was really sorrowful that she died, and I cried the whole night when I got the news of her death. But yet, thinking about it right now, she suffered a lot in the end. In her late 80’s through early 90’s She couldn’t remember anyone, she couldn’t speak, she couldn’t walk, she couldn’t eat by herself. When she was younger, she had to go through wars and the Great Famine, and she didn’t even know when her birthday was. Her husband mistreated her and had a second wife at the same time. She was a good mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Now her troubles are gone and I hope she is happy and blissful in her well-deserved paradise and haven. Rest in peace to her. She died around in her 90’s.
My sister went home( Heaven, that’s what I believe) earlier this month. Sad, knowing we will never act silly and laugh together again. I am happy, that’s she out of pain, and that cancer will never rear its ugly head in her direction again. EVER. Sad, that I can not call her on the phone anytime I want to. Happy that I can talk to her in my heart anytime I want to.
Losing my first pet cat as an adult. “Gizmo”.
I’m sad that I had to make the decision to put her to sleep but happy that she was with me for 18 years. And I’m sure she was ready to go which had always worried me about making that decision.
She was wonderfully gentle, happy to be with people and had the most gorgeous green marble eyes. We grew up together and she was with me through so much. Break-ups, Make-ups, Moving. She was the protective factor when I was severely depressed and needed me or, I might not have been here to tell of her.
I cried harder losing her than my mum. But I know she was tired and she was ready. I miss you Mosie. I hope there is a place where I get to see you again.
I got married this year to a wonderful man, but I dont speak to my family anymore. It was the happiest and saddest day of my life.
I rescued a kitten. Was super fulfilling to watch him grow up into the healthy, happy, persnickety little turd he is today, but he was incredibly sick when I got him and there were times when I wasn’t sure if he’d make it. He had all his teeth pulled at 8 months old because of severe stomatitis. Also he’s still kitten-sized as an adult because of how malnourished he was as a kitten so he’s still my little baby
The birth of my grandchild. Obviously a time of joy, but permanently changing the relationship with my own child, as you would expect. We’re still really close, just it is all different to how it’s always been and I ache for that.
Chocolate…good.
Fat Body… not so good.
When i hit by car. I recieved a lot of insurance money but it was really painful.
I think I’ve told this story before on here but I dunno how to find it.
Anyway, my folks were divorced for 14 years before my Dad died. He and I were never close for many reasons and hadn’t spoken to each other in a long time. I handled his estate and cremation, but since my Mom and I lived together she didn’t want his ashes in the house. I was undecided myself, so I just decided to let the ashes go, aka let the funeral home dispose of them.
Then years later when my Mom died, I handled her cremation through the same funeral home. When I went to pick up her ashes, low and behold, they had kept my Dad ashes too for some weird reason. It didn’t make any sense to me, because they’d sent me that letter.
So that chilly but sunny day in March, I came home with both urns.
It was bittersweet because I was still in the early stages of grieving for my Mom but then also surprisingly happy to have my Dad’s ashes too.
The passing of my father. My mother died in March 2022. She and my father were married 67 years. He could not stand to be without her. He passed away in August of 2022. He made it 5 months. I miss them both so much, but I know now that with his passing they are together again. And that is at least some consolation.
At 16 I put my son up for adoption. The parents had agreed to sending photos and updating me on his life. It was decided that the amount of photos and letters would come less frequently over time to eventually be only once a year. These things would be sent to the agency, who would then send them on to me. One day I realized I hadn’t gotten anything for awhile and assumed that either he or his parents didn’t want to do this any longer. It was devastating but I had given up any right to be involved the day I gave him up. In August 2018 I got a FB message from Ex saying he had found our son after doing a DNA test on Ancestry.com. I hadn’t spoken to Ex since before giving birth and was shocked to hear from him. His DM asked if I had ever heard from our son and did I know anything about him. I responded that I had no info. He then told me our son’s FULL name and explained that he tried to make contact but was ignored. I decided to look up my sons FB page and found him. The ABSOLUTE JOY I felt at seeing his photos, posts and learning about his life was overwhelming. I sent him a message and asked if he wanted to speak. He messaged me back and told me that, YES, he wanted to talk. He explained that he had been looking for me since he was 12 yrs old and that was the whole reason he took the DNA test. That he had kept the letter I had written at his birth in a frame on his nightstand his entire life. Turns out that the agency had moved and my address had gotten lost so they couldn’t forward the letters and photos. If I had just had the courage to contact the agency about any letters, I would have been communicating with my son for more than a decade before my Ex sent me the message. I had missed out and even worse, made my son think I was rejecting him when he needed me. The JOY of finding him mixed with the PAIN of missing out on all that time with him was both beautiful and utterly horrifying.
When I adopted my cat Winnie a year ago, I thought I had won the lottery. She is so funny, smart and sweet. She was five years old then, and the woman at the shelter said there was nothing wrong with her, so I thought she’d be with me for many years to come. Although Winnie indeed appeared to be perfectly healthy (and still does), I took her to the veterinary to have it confirmed, and it turned out she has severe renal insufficiency. The vet said Winnie’s blood work was the worst she had ever seen, and without immediate treatment (special food and medication), Winnie would only have a few weeks to live. Now she gets everything she needs, but the damage to her kidneys cannot be reversed, so she will probably only live another year, two at the most. I find that incredibly sad, but of course I’m still happy she’s with me!
Therapy – I feel proud of myself every time I go, yet also intensely sad for the young me that lost so many years of happiness.
sad because i never see my family anymore (they didn’t love me obvs)
happy because i found someone i can truly trust and that is my new fam
have a nice day Jesus loves you ( dont hate me for saying Jesus loves you i will stop if its offensive)
I was a young,full time working mom with my older son and it wasn’t until I was an older (by 16.5 years) full time stay at home mom with my second son that I realized just how much I missed out on with my first. It’s bittersweet. I’m thankful for both my boys and, despite the age gap between them, they are close and definitely have a good brotherly bond!
Moving to my new school. I left my friends that I have known for a very long time, and have to make new ones. It also gave me a fresh start and a place that did not feel like a prison.
For me, the most intense happy/sad I have felt is the experience of having children. I love them so much and they bring me so much happiness every day, but also so much worry and the incredibly sharp pain of them pulling away a little and needing me less every day. I want my children to be fulfilled and become independent but I also want to keep them close and protect them. It’s a daily, constant dichotomy to be faced by parents everywhere!
seeing my children grow up, knowing they’ll never be children again
My aunt passing. Sad because it was traumatic and I found her (died from heart disease). Happy because ultimately she was no longer suffering from a depression so crushing that it was hard to recognize her as the once fun loving aunt I knew in my childhood.
I miss her more often than not though.
This may sound odd but when my dear husband died I was devastated. I just went through the motions and somehow I managed. At the viewing all his ex girlfriends showed up including his ex wife. Because he was such a beautiful and loving man; I knew that they all loved him as much as I did. It was hard to write this, but I always knew he was my diamond in the rough.
People.
When, after years of searching, I finally found my biological family. My newly found cousin and I were thrilled to have found each other. Then he told me my mother and brother had both died several years earlier. Devastating, but I’ll be forever grateful to have found family. I now have pictures of my mom and brother, and I’ve been to their graves. Yes, sad, but I’m so glad to have found my aunts, uncles and cousins.
My mom passing away, way to young and unexpectedly, on my sons birthday. A very bittersweet day every year.
When my mom finally passed from cancer. It had spread to her brain, and watching her decline was horrifying. She was a stubborn, strong woman, and hung on far longer than anyone expected. Even when she was almost comatose. When I got the call she was going downhill fast, we raced there as fast as we could, but she was already gone. I was very glad for that though, because I don’t think I am strong enough to handle that. I am so glad she isn’t suffering anymore. She suffered so much, far more than the cancer. But still… I miss my mom.
My mom went to the hospital the day I got married. she passed away 2 days later.
Quitting my job of 18 years to go to a better paying, less stressful job. I was incredibly relieved to be out of that toxic work environment, but I miss my former co-workers that I have built friendships with a lot. Even 4 years later, I still miss them.
My husband and I are now the proud grandparents of a 4-month old granddaughter (Aug/2023). We see her every month. It’s probably the only grandchild we’ll ever get.
When I (F44) was 33 I stopped taking the Depo-Provera shot. I have not had a period since then. I am super happy that I don’t have a period anymore but super sad that I’ve been unable to have children.
Sad to have someone I consider my kid call me sobbing from camp, but I was happy that he trusted me enough to call me at 2:30am my time because I was a safe person to him.
when I got sucker punched by my best friend.
I was walking down the hall last year at school, and I felt a tap on my back. I turn around instinctively and as she punches me, she screams “you b***h!!” looking back, before she did it she was trying to aggravate me so she could win a “fight” and not just assault me. didn’t work though because I was too shocked and visibly shaking to move and all I could do was stand there and cry and bleed out onto the ground.
I was (and still am) sad because- you know, ouchies and obvious shock (plus free trauma😁), and I couldn’t believe she would do that. guess I trusted the wrong person. I guess I was happy because now it’s easier for me to tell who my friends are.
turns out she did it to seem tough and I was the most vulnerable and f****d up person she knew.
Staying pregnant (whenever that happened).
I’d say my high school graduation.
It was a sad moment because my friends and I would have gone our separate ways, as we all went to different colleges/universities.
It was a happy moment, because we all had one final celebration as teenagers entering adulthood, and having it happen on the Quebec side meant we could all have a drink together.
I miss a lot of my high school friends, but I have fond memories with them.
Ok so this might be a little silly, but when I was out of storage on my phone, I had to delete a lot of pictures, most of which were pictures of my pets. Anyways, I was sad, because I didn’t want to delete the pictures, but I was happy, because it meant I could take more pictures
Firefly. One of the best sci-fi shows out there. There is only one season.
When I first got my heart broken. It was because my partner was really depressed and couldn’t handle being in a relationship with me, or anything really anymore. But surprisingly, I bonded with their mom over it because I was staying in their house and she took really good care of me. I’m just sad they lost all the progress they worked so hard for and they weren’t open to help.
A happy(est)moment is when my son and his wife told me they were having a baby, make that two babies! They’re having twins! Sad because I no longer live that close to them (5 hours away)and I fear I will miss many things I want to be there for.
Leaving home to live wit what turned out to be my life long partner. My Mum, who was a homophobic christian told me that I was welcome to move back in with them if it didn’t work out. My partner, John told me I would never need to.
My grandmas death. It was sad since I was quite young, this was probably the first experience of someone dying in front of me. She had Alzheimer’s.
(Alzheimer’s disease is a brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills and, eventually, the ability to carry out the simplest tasks.)
She slowly forget about what her granddaughter looked like (me) but still remembered she had one. I was pretty close to her and I have a soft spot for her as well. But I knew she was suffering on the inside, probably confused that she didn’t know anything but really wanted to. A few moments later, I watched from afar as she took her last breath. I was also happy that she could finally rest. Finally be free. My heart still aches till this day about her but I just know she is finally able to rest.
Watching WALL-E
Quitting a job. I was sad to leave behind some great co-workers, but I was happy for the freedom so I could a) find another job and b) finish some projects I was working on.
The last day of school. In 4th grade my teacher was so rude and she would be rude to a lot of people especially me. On the last day I brought in vegan ice cream sandwiches for me and my friend because we were both lactose intolerant and everyone else got ice cream and cupcakes. (Btw the way the ice cream sandwiches were sooo small) so I got one of the ice cream sandwiches and I asked my friend “Kate” did you like them? She told me there was no more. Turns out everyone took them even though I only brought them for dairy free people I started crying and ran to the bathroom. My teacher sent someone to get me and when I got back she yelled at me saying I was greedy because I already got one and I didn’t need to stuff my face which made me cry more. Also this was in front of the whole class. I explained what happened and she was like oh sorry you didn’t explain and i didn’t actually mean it blah blah blah. I hated her so much. Now whenever she sees mean she tells me how beautiful I am?? Idk but I was happy bc I finally got out of that class! Also aita bc idk
I have chosen my retirement date.
The loss of families members, especially ones that are suffering. It’s horrible to see them go, but at least they’re in a better place.
Well, we’ve been dealing with the flooding from the hurricane on the Florida gulf coast for the past several days. I’m in shutdown mode, but trying my best to stay calm, but we’re older and not physically able to do everything that needs done. I guess the happy part is we have great neighbors and we’re doing a “Swedish death cleaning” in that we are filling trash bags and hauling ruined furniture and other belongings out of the house and may consider moving to a mountainous region and start over. Yay! I’m trying to keep a sense of humor about it though.
