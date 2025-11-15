Manager Claims This Guy Doesn’t Do Anything, So He Quits To Prove A Point

The best managers know when it’s time to increase someone’s pay. But Reddit user u/8bitmorals’s boss is far from perfect.
When they finally summoned the courage to ask for a raise (something people put in a lot of thought and agonizing before), not only did they receive a very low offer but had to justify themselves and their work, as if the results were not enough.
So u/8bitmorals resigned. After all, their “jobs pretty much run themselves.” However, as soon as the manager heard the news, they had a sudden change of mind.
We managed to get in touch with u/8bitmorals and they agreed to have a little chat with us about what happened.
“From the beginning, I would say that the manager and I had very different ideas,” the Redditor told Bored Panda. “He didn’t go to college but was really smart. Culturally we were very different, I never really felt like I really fit in.”
“He is great at what he does, but doesn’t have a background in engineering, so we approached problems differently, while I sought solutions, he would seek money,” they explained.
At the end of the day, u/8bitmorals is happy with how they handled the situation, “there is plenty of work out there.”
It can be difficult to approach your manager for a raise even if they’re a reasonable person. But according to Diana Faison, a partner with leadership development firm Flynn Heath Holt Leadership, there’s an art to making this request, and mastering it will significantly better your chances during these discussions with your bosses.
“You want to be able to demonstrate how you add value and how you’ve made a difference to the company,” Faison told Harvard Business Review. And as in any type of negotiation, you should try to put yourself in the other person’s shoes, and design your approach accordingly.
“You have to think about why your boss should even consider granting your request,” Kathleen McGinn, professor of business administration at Harvard Business School, said. By understanding your boss’s interests and goals, and aligning those with your own case, you are more likely to get what you want.
People were both sad and happy to hear this story
