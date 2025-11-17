Hey Pandas, What Is Your Weirdest Snack Combination? (Closed)

Share with other Pandas!
#1
Vienna sausages with melted cheese and hot sauce.
#2
Cheese scones with Jam, it’s amazing and you should all try it.
#3
Eggs and ketchup. Maybe not that weird but I love it! And carrots and peanutbutter!
#4
Maybe not super wired for everyone, but I love apple pie with sharp cheddar cheese. Its a thing near where I live.
Also plain goat cheese and berries 🧀🐐🫐
#5
Ritz cracker, mustard and an olive
#6
Salt on a ice cream sandwich. Best thing ever))
Can’t wait to try the other replies!
#7
i think mine got erased so here it is:
Babybel cheese and carrots
#8
Tuna salad with peanut butter on a saltine. I like it. Of course, some folks think I have toys in the attic, but there you go.
#9
Not really uncommon but fries and milshakes
#10
salt on a watermelon yum
#11
tater tots and maple syrup. i feel like any person around my age knew of this elementary school lunch staple. it really did hit the spot tho.
#12
Seaweed + fried rice. Some people say its weird.
#13
Bacon wrapped around a cheeto
#14
Cottage cheese and hot sauce. Preferably Sriracha.
#15
Hear me out: Mac and cheese and ketchup
#16
Hear me out on this. Ranch on cheeseburgers.
#17
Cheese with another type of cheese that tastes waay different.
#18
Popcorn with spray cheese
#19
I’ve been putting a layer of nacho cheese tortilla chips on ham sandwiches for decades.
#20
Warm bagel with cream cheese. Dipped in maple syrup. It’s one of the nicest things I’ve ever tasted. I also love a chocolate digestive biscuit with salted peanuts.
#21
Would avocado on toast w/ salt and pepper count?
#22
Hear me out here, Peppermint and oranges. It’s sort of like drinking orange juice after brushing your teeth but the bitter and weird taste of the mix is so good.
#23
Potato chips with goat cheese. Specifically cream cheese.
#24
Popcorn and Peanut Butter.
#25
A cube of cheddar cheese rolled up nicely in another thinner slice of buttered cheese. High calorie, but worth it.
#26
Toasted Onion Bagel with Peanut Butter. I don’t care what anyone says, I like it.
#27
When I was pregnant it was raw oysters with cheesecake. It still doesn’t gross me out
#28
potato and icecream
#29
Imitation crab + baby clams + eggs. Fry the seafood in butter and make an omelet.
#30
Grated Apple (C*x Orange is best), A smushed Banana, a shot of Cream and then some chunky cereals…. Divine!
#31
Cold meatball with wasabi.
#32
Pickled Cucumbers (in German saure Gurken) and chocolate.
#33
Miso paste on toast….
#34
I make my own hummus with natural peanut butter instead of tahini.
#35
Serious favorite – toasted bagel, butter, grape jam, Am cheese – put in broiler for a few minutes!
#36
peanut butter & pickle sandwich yummmm
#37
hot chocolate and popcorn
#38
PBJ with cheetos… delicious!
#39
Doughnuts with Cheese puffs. So unhealthy, but so good!
#40
half of a Sunbelt Farms fudge dipped chocolate chip granola bar in between two saltine crackers. So good.
#41
Oyster sauce and mayonnaise. It’s better than you’d think!
#42
soy sauce,kewpie mayo and fries
#43
1 can Red Bull + 1 bottle Dr pepper + half a quart of orange juice.
It’s brown, it’s bubbly and it will blow your mind.
#44
Cheese-Its and onion Dip!
#45
Cheese (preferably a mature/strong flavoured cheese) and marmite sandwich. Also, tomato ketchup on toast.
#46
Salsa mixed with French onion dip. Looks disgusting, but it’s remarkably addictive.
#47
Sausage apples milk chicken and broccoli
#48
Ketchup chips with cream cheese dill pickle dip. Don’t know why, they just taste really good together.
#49
Toasted peanut butter and bacon sandwich.
#50
Whenever I get Popeyes, I dip a boneless tender (I like those more than the bone-in) in my mashed potatoes… literally amazing and one of my fav combos
#51
When im too lazy to get up and fix something, I grab regular potato/tortilla chips and dip in siracha. Super easy and good!
#52
Sourdough bread sandwich with chocolate peanut butter. It gets weirder – I would open it up and put salt and vinegar chips INSIDE THE SANDWICH. Then I would crunch it all up and eat it like that. I no longer do this.
#53
Don’t know who came up w/ this-pretty sure they were stoned, but OMG it’s good.
Take a saltine cracker, add peanut butter. Top that w/ half a marshmallow w/ half a maraschino cherry on top. Bake at 350 until marshmallow browns a bit.
#54
My go comfort food from childhood: Ritz crackers and spicey brown mustard (but Frenches yellow will do in a pinch)
Take one cracker, salted side down, dollop of mustard in the center. Apply second cracker, salt side up, making a little ritz cracker mustard sandwich.
I have never encountered anyone else that does this, everyone who sees me do it looks at me like i’m insane….until they try it.
But….even this is a modification of the original snack. Originally Taylor ham was included (or pork roll as the heathens call it) but once we moved out of jersey Taylor ham was no longer obtainable, so….compromises were made.
#55
Choclate Pop-Tarts and Dill Pickles
#56
Pickle juice with peaches.
I’m the only person I know who likes it.
#57
Not sure if this counts as weird, but I know it’s one of my favorite comfort foods lol. Spam on a toasted bagel (either onion or everything), with sour cream, chunky salsa and pepper jack cheese.
#58
Mustard on fish fillets instead of tar-tar sauce
Pretzels dipped in mixed berry tea.
#59
#60
yogurt and orange juice.
#61
Watermelon and salt. Trust me. It’s the key to making any bitter watermelon taste better.
#62
Jello and relish, you should try it, it’s actually amazing
#63
Pickles with Starbursts
Banana with Spaghetti Sauce
Cold Pizza with Peanut Butter
#64
Crunchy Cheetos and mustard. Try it.
#65
Iceberg Lettuce with thick’ish gravy, I like hot beef gravy best. Sometimes I toss shredded cheese on the lettuce before the gravy. A perfect Lettuce Poutine! More of a meal but it is a total ‘snack’.
#66
Dill pickle spears dipped in Ranch dressing. I also like green olives dipped in Ranch.
#67
Mayo wraps 😋 👌
#68
Cucumber and ketchup…. The blandest fruit/veggie with the mildest sauce= TANGY
#69
Popcorn with Raisinettes (same bowl). Gets you just right in the sweet and salty every time.
#70
Peanut butter, jalapeños on crackers. Don’t knock it til you try it. And thin tomato, onion, and jalapeños on grilled cheese. Queso on a sandwich.
#71
Peanut butter and mayo sandwiches. Grew up on them and still love them 60 years later v
#72
Good cheddar cheese dipped in sweet chilli sauce
#73
I’m so sorry, this is absolutely disgusting, but it’s Velveeta microwaveable mac and cheese with Lay’s dill pickle chips crunched in, and then I squirt Yellowbird habanero sauce all over it.
#74
My dad came up with some odd combinations. His palate has always leaned towards the sour and the bitter, but still. He really enjoys extremely tart Granny Smith apples with peanut butter (no salt, just ground peanuts and oil), and a slice of cheapo American cheese. He eats white onions like apples. He tried his hand at chicken and dumpling soup, botched the dumpling recipe, and now devours his own homemade green tomato (just crushed tomatoes and water) and dumpling soup (think dense, soggy golf ball-sized lumps). He LIVES for stuff like that!
#75
As kids my sister and I would eat buttered toast dipped in Nesquik chocolate milk. Still get the urge after 55 years!
#76
