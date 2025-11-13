Amazon Is Selling A Swaddling Blanket That Lets You Wrap Your Baby Into A Little Burrito

Babies are so cute sometimes you just want to nibble their toes – well with this tortilla swaddle blanket your little ones will look even more deliciously adorable as they are transformed into a life-sized burrito. Amazon sells the $15 tortilla-inspired swaddling blanket and gives parents the opportunity to keep their babies secure and cozy while also yielding the perfect photo-op.
“From their sweet rosy cheeks to their delectable little toes, you know your baby looks good enough to eat, and now he or she can dress the part with this fiesta-worthy rendition of swaddling clothes,” the site states, sounds pretty appetizing huh?
Image credits: Amazon
The blanket is made from soft layers of stretchy cotton-polyester blend “tortilla,” according to the site which envelops your cutie to keep them cuddled, secure, and looking deliciously adorable.
Image credits: Amazon
Since too much heat can cause baby (and his or her parents) to lose their cool, the breathable fabric blend ensures that the little one will stay at a comfortable mild temperature even through summer’s most scorching days.
This set is appropriate for newborns up to 4 months
Image credits: lauramarie427
And even comes with a matching hat to top off this tasty look
Image credits: Amazon
For parents who want to go all out with this Mexican theme, there are even side dish accessories available – like these taco booties
Image credits: jackiedolsonewald
Delighted customers posted pics of their very own burritos
Image credits: margauxbonne
Image credits: mrs_swanny
Image credits: Amazon
Including some fur baby moms – who proved even non-humans can sport this cozy wrap
Image credits: samfuzzyface
If you don’t have a baby but are in love with the idea of a burrito blanket, an adult-sized one exists too!
Image credits: Amazon
This giant Burrito Blanket is large enough to wrap up two adults in its plush microfiber material. ‘Buy Burrito Blanket’ states that “even though each Burrito Blanket looks extremely yummy. Please do not attempt to eat this – it’s not as tasty as it looks.” The large tortilla is yours for $59.99 and no, guacamole is not included.
Image credits: Amazon
People loved the yummy design idea, especially burrito fans
You can buy this burrito blanket on Amazon
