All You Need To Know About Vinnie Hacker

TikTok has undoubtedly made so many people with talent famous. One such person is the former baseball player Vinnie Hacker. Vinnie is famous on social media and is considered one of the most followed people on TikTok in the United States Of America. So we decided to gather all the information on this star boy for you to binge-read. So from his net worth to his love life, continue to read to find out all there is to know.
1. Vinnie Hacker And His Family Life
Vinnie hacker was born on 14 July 2002, which makes him 20 years old. His parents named him Vincent Cole Hacker but later on, he decided to shorten it to use on social media. His father is named Nate, while his mother is called Maria. Vinnie’s family is well-settled as his father is an electrician and his mother is a 911 dispatcher. Both of them have respectable professions. They are practicing Christians and try to spread happiness wherever they go.
Vinnie’s family also includes a little brother Riggie. Riggie is also a baseball player, just like his elder brother Vinnie.
Vinnie was born in Seattle and attended the Seattle Select and O’Dea High School. He has loved baseball since his childhood. This is why he joined one of the top sports schools in Washington. Vinnie has also played for the esteemed Seattle Select Baseball Club. Later, he decided to join the University of Diversity in New Jersey. Vinnie Hacker did his graduation from there. Vinnie’s birth star is cancer which is why he has a very loving and jolly personality. He fills the room with light wherever he goes.
2. Vinnie Hacker And His Love Life
Vinnie is single as of now. However, he has dated some big social media stars in the past. Vinnie was involved with Addison Rae, as reported in 2020, which did not work out for the two of them. Vinnie Hacker then started dating the famous social media personality Faith Ordway. But the couple received a lot of backlash on social media. Faith had used offensive language in a series of now-deleted posts. Although she apologized, later on, it was water over the bridge.
3. Vinnie Hacker And His Career
Vinnie hacker built his career as a TikTok user. He joined TikTok in 2019, and by 2020, his popularity had skyrocketed. As of now, he has 271K followers on TikTok alone. He used to lip-sync videos and create different content. But things are branching out for Vinnie now. Vinnie has also signed a modeling contract and is a part of SMG Model Management. We can’t let those good looks go to waste now, can we?
Vinnie was also a member of Sway Gaming. But that ended after a short period when he decided to join Hype House. Hype House was also made available on Netflix. If this was not enough, Vinnie also launched his clothing line in 2020. He named it Purgatory. Purgatory has various t-shirts, sweatshirts, and pants, all in limited edition. Vinnie is also present on YouTube, where he has 271K followers. He joined YouTube just recently, in 2021. Vinnie Hacker is also very active on Instagram, where he can be seen having a lot of fun. Vinnie is also very active on Twitch here. He has around 725k followers.
4. Vinnie Hacker And His Net Worth
Although Vinnie is just 20 years old, his net worth is 2 million. Different sources contribute to his net worth, like his clothing store, a modeling contract, and various collaborations.
5. Fun Facts About Vinnie Hacker
- Vinnie is very close to his uncle. His uncle is a veteran, and Vinnie looks up to him for inspiration quite a lot.
- Vinnie’s brother Riggie is also very active on social media. He has 155K followers on TikTok.
- Vinnie has a very cheerful personality and is friends with many social media stars. His friend list includes the likes of Chase Hudson, Avani Gregg, D’Amelio Sisters, and many more.
- Vinnie fought a boxing match against Deji Olatunji, a famous YouTuber. Although Vinnie won it, he admitted that beating Deji Olatunji was easy.
- Vinnie is an animal lover. He has a pet dog Poncho Hacker. Vinnies loves to spend time with his dog whenever he is home.
This is all there is to know about Vinnie Hacker and his social life. Please tell us how you feel about him in the comment section.