All Upcoming Nintendo Movies Based on Video Games

The recent success of video game adaptations has paved the way for more Nintendo movies. With the commercial success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, these upcoming Nintendo movies have become some of Hollywood’s most anticipated projects. With decades of iconic characters and a vast library of iconic video games, there are numerous possibilities for movie adaptations.
After years of cautious licensing, Nintendo is finally leaning into its cinematic potential. These upcoming adaptations promise a blend of nostalgia, adventure, and cutting-edge visuals for a new generation of moviegoers. Here are all the upcoming Nintendo movies currently in development or officially announced.
Super Mario World (2026)
The upcoming Super Mario World movie is the next big leap for the Mushroom Kingdom. The movie is scheduled for release in April 2026, Super Mario World, as the highly anticipated follow-up to Super Mario Bros. Movie. As one of Nintendo’s most iconic franchises, it is unsurprising that the Super Mario universe continues to expand with new characters, worlds, and adventures. As of mid-2025, the film’s plot details are still under wraps.
However, rumors suggest that the film will delve deeper into the sprawling Mushroom Kingdom. As such, the film could expand into new realms beyond what audiences saw in the first film. The sequel was greenlit after the success of the first film. Super Mario World is expected to introduce new characters with a corresponding A-list cast. Although unconfirmed, the main voice actors are set to reprise their roles from the 2023 movie.
The Legend of Zelda (2027)
One of the most highly anticipated Nintendo movies in development is the 2027 release of The Legend of Zelda. For the first time, Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda is set to be adapted into a live-action film. Gamers would see the film bring the legendary Legend of Zelda saga to life on the big screen. Interestingly, it isn’t the first time an interest has been shown in adapting the iconic video game. Nintendo reportedly turned down Imagi Animation Studios’ pitch in 2007. Although there hadn’t been any further updates since production was greenlit in November 2023, longtime fans were pleased to know in June 2025 that casting had been done.
The young English actress Bo Bragason will portray the iconic Princess Zelda, while English actor Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will portray Link. The Legend of Zelda has all the ingredients of a cinematic blockbuster. While plot details remain under wraps, early reports suggest a grand, live-action adventure that stays true to the spirit of the beloved game series. American filmmaker Wes Ball has been attached to the project. Ball, who’s no stranger to successful franchises, directed all three installments of The Maze Runner films and the 2024 Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.
Untitled Pokémon Detective Pikachu Sequel
Following the surprise success of the 2019 live-action adaptation Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Nintendo continued with the already greenlit sequel production. However, by mid-2021, hopes for the sequel had waned. Luckily for fans and audiences of the first film, by early 2023, it was announced that Legendary Entertainment was still interested in the sequel. Like other upcoming Nintendo movies, plot details for the untitled sequel remain tightly under wraps, which is understandable as its title hasn’t been revealed.
The first film’s humor, action, and heart won over longtime fans and new audiences, and expectations for the sequel are understandably high. If done right, this sequel could mark a turning point for Nintendo movies. Although unconfirmed, it’ll be a big mistake not to have Ryan Reynolds reprise his voice role as Detective Pikachu. However, Rob Letterman will not return as director, as he’s been replaced by Jonathan Krisel. The director is expected to make his feature directorial debut with the musical film Sesame Street.
Untitled Donkey Kong Film
Another upcoming and anticipated Nintendo video game-based movie is the Untitled Donkey Kong project. Following the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, fans were thrilled to know that Donkey Kong would be getting his own spin-off adventure on the big screen. While not much is known about its plot, production crew, and cast, the Untitled Donkey Kong film is expected to expand the animated Nintendo cinematic universe further.
Seth Rogen, who voiced Donkey Kong in the 2023 movie, is eager and willing to reprise his role in this spin-off. If anything, this would allow for continuity in tone and character design. The Donkey Kong franchise has long been a staple in Nintendo’s gaming catalog. A solo film provides the opportunity to delve deeper into Donkey Kong’s world and explore fan-favorite characters, such as Diddy Kong, Cranky Kong, and King K. Rool. As production progresses, this Untitled Donkey Kong movie is shaping up to be a major entry in the lineup of upcoming Nintendo movies.
