55 Remarkable Pieces Of History That Feel Like Opening A Window Into The Past

As a self-proclaimed history nerd, I find the subject incredibly fascinating. We keep making “new” discoveries about things that our ancestors did ages ago. Yet, we can never figure out all of history. It’s probably this element of mystery and intrigue that keeps making us want to know more about the past.
And what better way than looking at historic photos and artifacts? That’s what this article is all about. The “All That History” community on Facebook collects photos of hidden stories and mysteries from the past. We have compiled the most fascinating ones below, and many will have you digging up stories related to them. Just scroll down to check them out!
#1 Child’s Ankle Support (Orthopedic Shoe), Italy, 1501-1600
Image source: All That History
#2 A Girl With Artificial Legs In 1890
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#3 Built Over 500 Years Ago, The “Bridge Of Immortals” In Huangshan, China, Is The Highest Bridge In The World
Image source: All That History
It’s amazing how these pictures generate more curiosity about the past. This shows how powerful they can be and how much impact they have on us. For deeper insights, Bored Panda reached out to Shravani Acharya, a researcher and assistant professor of History at JSPM University.
She believes artifacts and historical photographs have always appealed to people. “Firstly, these are tangible evidence of the past. We can feel the history oozing through them. They tell us exactly what to expect from the past, and they also capture the exact essence of the same,” she explains.
Having said that, Prof. Acharya also says historic photos are a relatively new invention, yet they have changed how we see history. She notes that when we look at these photos, we realize that people have always been “human.” Photos help us understand that history isn’t distant. For instance, she adds that even a photograph from a decade ago can serve as historical evidence of that era.
#4 A Rescue “Animal Ambulance” From The 1940s
Image source: All That History
#5 A Ghostly Yet Mesmerizing Image From 1900
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#6 Roman Crocodile-Skin Armour; This Astonishing Helmet And Cuirass Was Likely Worn By A Distinguished Soldier During Parades And Cult Processions In Roman Egypt
Image source: All That History
While some things from the past get documented through photos, not everyone gets to see them. We asked Prof. Acharya to share something she wished the world knew. She told us about the Bhimbetka Caves in India. It’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site with rock paintings dating to the Mesolithic, Paleolithic, and Neolithic periods.
“I couldn’t help but wonder about the humans who painted the pictures, their lives in those caves. I don’t know their names, gender, age, hobbies, or what they liked. They are frozen in history. Maybe they were my age, but I wouldn’t know them. I always think about those who left traces of their existence, only to be remembered for what they did and not who they were,” she narrated.
#7 The Suit’s Name Was ‘Iron Man’ Too. It Had Electric Charging And Pressure Protection Systems. New York, 1907
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#8 A Victorian Home Being Moved By A Boat In Tiburon, California In 1957. In Many Cases, They Even Used Teams Of Horses To Move Entire Houses To New Locations
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#9 In August 1888, Bertha Benz Took The World’s First Long-Distance Trip In An Automobible. She Rode The Benz-Patent Motorwagen That Was Invented By Her Husband, Karl Benz
Image source: All That History
While discussing historical evidence, we also spoke with our expert about how our own cultural and political moments shape how we write history. She explains this beautifully using colonial India as an example: After the 18th century, colonizers started writing about indigenous history. Their biases and curiosities shaped it. Later nationalist historians wrote history to suit their own circumstances.
She continues, “Post-independence, the demand for representation was more apparent, so history written from the perspectives of subalterns or feminists emerged. The present demand for space in society follows the need to find space in the past as well. So since the last half of the century, we can see the rise of political movements for representation, closely followed by alternative writings and retellings of history.”
#10 Roast Corn Man, Manhattan, 1938
Image source: All That History
#11 Photographer On The Front Lines During The Great War (1914-1918)
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#12 In March 1888, A Massive Blizzard Hit The East Coast Of The United States, Stretching From Chesapeake Bay To Canada. The Photograph Shows An Unidentified Young Man Standing In A Shoveled Area On Madison Avenue And 40th Street In New York City
Image source: All That History
We also wanted to know whether history can ever be “objective,” or whether it’s always filtered through perspective. Prof. Acharya said that we should always strive to be objective, but as humans, it can be very difficult. In fact, she personally believes that no history can be objective. The very act of choosing one topic over another shows that even researchers are not objective.
She gave an example to elaborate her thoughts: if I care more about women and their space in literature, then it’s hard for me to be objective when I am reading about their subjugation or subordination. That shows that we must question every picture or artifact we see because we don’t really know how objective the photographer or maker was.
#13 Marriage Portrait, Mongolia, 1920’s
Image source: All That History
#14 The RMS Queen Elizabeth, Arriving In New York With Returning WW2 Soldiers In 1945
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#15 Hindenburg Disaster, May 6, 1937
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History may be objective, but it repeats itself. Our expert enlightened us about historical patterns she sees repeating today that worry her or give her hope.
“Historically, it’s the common people who have sustained the kingdoms, be it small or large. They are the backbone of the systems. The more oppressed the commoners are, the more likely it is for the empire to fall,” she commented.
According to her, the non-ruling class has very few expectations of their lives, or even of their rulers. They ask for enough food, good infrastructure, and enough resources to pass down to the next generation. She stresses that when those small expectations aren’t met, common dissent is enough to shake empires.
“It happened in France during the revolution; it happened in independence movements across Asia and Africa. Now the same pattern is being repeated throughout the world. The myth of capitalism and individualism is getting broken. People, especially students, women, and queer rights activists, are leading the movements. The non-ruling class is getting united,” she emphasized.
#16 Venice, Second World War
Image source: All That History
#17 A Young Boy Playing The Banjo With His Dog, 1920
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#18 Hoppers On Stilts In Faversham, England 1920
Image source: All That History
Looking at the political situation around the world, Prof. Acharya spoke about the importance of history. She says some people dismiss it because they are not interested in understanding the lives of those who came before us. However, she believes that forgetting history is how we forget how to be human.
She elaborates, “Humans have been able to conquer the world with history at their side. Without knowing what happened in the past, one cannot even dream of building the future. The discouragement of history is the very proof of why it matters. If we cannot know what mistakes previous humans made, our understanding of the world will be narrow and hollow.”
#19 A Photo Of An Engineer Wiring An Early Ibm Computer, 1958 By Berenice Abbott
Image source: All That History
#20 Gauntlet Of “Lion” Armor Of Henry II, King Of France, 1550
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#21 World Trade Center Under Construction (1970)
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Lastly, we asked our expert how future generations will perceive our history when they look at our photos. She chuckled and added that they will be extremely confused. “AI has overtaken even the basic human expressions. I am personally fed up with the AI-generated banners, flyers, posters everywhere. And people are also craving the human touch,” she notes.
She also said younger generations are opting for digi cams or vintage filters to make photos look like the soft, yellow world we saw in the first two decades of the 2000s. She concluded that while analyzing all this, future generations might wonder why all advertisements looked the same and why soft filters made a comeback.
#22 This Kid’s Name Is Farrokh Bulsara, Also Known As Freddie Mercury. 1950s
Image source: All That History
#23 A Golden Roman Helmet, Circa 4th Century Ce
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#24 1,500-Year-Old Ceramic Maya Figurine With Removable Helmet. Guatemala
Image source: All That History
Honestly, that’s a really interesting thought. I really feel bad for our predecessors. They will have a field day identifying true history versus an artificial one. Don’t you agree as well? Also, did you enjoy this fascinating list? We would love to hear your thoughts, so drop them in the comments! For more history pics, check out these interesting photos from the Victorian era!
#25 The Aftermath Of The 1949 Blizzard Of The Century In Nebraska
Image source: All That History
#26 Bronze Phrygian Helmet, Greek, Late Classical To Early Hellenistic, C. 350-300
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#27 At Hattusa Near Boğazkale (Çorum, Central Türkiye), Researchers Have Identified A Newly Recovered Akkadian Cuneiform Clay Piece As A Fragment Of The Kadesh Peace Treaty
The 13th-century BCE agreement between Hittite king Hattusili III and Egyptian pharaoh Ramesses II.
The tablet was found near Building E in the Büyükkale citadel area. Only one face survives; the text is fragmentary, and a full scholarly transcription has not yet been released. Türkiyes Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced the identification in late September 2026. Current excavations at the site are directed by Prof. Dr. Andreas Schachner.
Image source: All That History
#28 Men Stand In A 45 Ton Steel Pipe Over The Hoover Dam, 1935
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#29 The Hearse Carrying The Body Of Elvis Presley Along Elvis Presley Boulevard On The Way To Forest Hills Cemetery In Memphis, August 19th 1977
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#30 Pair Of Gauntlets Of Maximilian I, CA. 1490. Attributed To Lorenz Helmschmid
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#31 A 2,300 Year Old Mummified Cow From Ancient Egypt. Chosen From The Heard, The Best Cattle Were Given Up As A Sacrifice To The Bull God Apis – The God Of Fertility And Primordial Power
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#32 Electric Charging, 11th July 1917
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#33 Gold Locket With The Hair Of Queen Marie Antoinette
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#34 A Record-Breaking 384-Pound Black Sea Bass Was Caught Off Catalina Island, California, On August 17, 1900, By Franklin Schenck Of Brooklyn Using Rod And Reel. The Catch Became One Of The Largest Documented Sea Bass Ever Recorded
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#35 The Armor Of Karl X Gustav Of Sweden, 1660
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#36 Standing Cup; Nautilus Shell Mounted In Silver, Gilt And Chased; 1526-1575
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#37 The 1930’s Version Of A Gps: This Auto Scrolling Map Was Supposed To Help People With Directions In Real Time
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#38 A 2,000 Year Old Roman Perfume Bottle
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#39 At The Battle Of Thermopylae In 480 Bc, A Collection Of Ancient Greek Armour Was Displayed With Persian Arrowheads Fired
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#40 Samurai Octopus Helmet, 1700s, Japan
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#41 The Statue Of Abraham Lincoln Inside Washington’s Lincoln Memorial Under Construction In 1920. Originally Meant To Be 10 Feet Tall, It Was Increased To 19 Feet When It Became Clear The Smaller Size Would Be Overwhelmed By The Huge Chamber
Image source: All That History
#42 Homecoming Prisoner Of War – 1946. Photo By Ernst Haas
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#43 About 500 Bipyramidal Iron Bars — Roughly A Metric Ton — Turned Up In A Danube Gravel Pit At Deinham Near Hartkirchen, Upper Austria
They’re La Tène semi-finished iron, recovered in 2019. The leading read is transport loss from a river craft; ritual deposition isn’t ruled out, and no wreck was found. A Bavaria / Manching origin is plausible but unproven.
Sword- or nail-count comparisons are only a scale check — not evidence of an army. Keep “largest…yet published” and absolute-year claims soft and sourced.
Image source: All That History
#44 A Construction Worker Making Preparations For The Removal Of The Original Statue Of Liberty Torch In 1985. The Old Torch Went On A Tour Of The Us Before It Was Moved To The Statue Of Liberty Museum. Photo By Keith Meyers
Image source: All That History
#45 German Skull Watch, Mid-16th C Case, Mid-18th Century Movement. British Museum
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#46 Magnificent Hand-Made Door Lock Crafted By Frank Koralewski In 1911, Using Gold, Silver And Bronze
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#47 The Ruins Of The 15th Century O’briens Castle On Inisheer Island In Ireland
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#48 Napoleon’s Toothbrush, C 1795
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#49 Hand Crushing Machine Used By The Catholic Church In The 15th Century To Punish Those With “Greedy Hands”
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#50 465-450 B.c., A Bronze Mirror Discovered In An Etruscan Tomb. The Nelson-Atkins Museum Of Art Has The Mirror On Exhibit. Before The Romans, The Etruscans Were One Of The Most Powerful Civilizations In Ancient Italy
Image source: All That History
#51 The Town Of Palmanova, Italy, Built As A Star Fort By The Venetian Republic In 1593
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#52 A Colossal Marble Foot Wearing A Sandal — Greek, 1st Century Bc To 1st Century Ad. Housed At Chatsworth House, Derbyshire, UK
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#53 Cello And Violin Carved By Domenico Galli, Parma, 1649–1697. Estensi Galleries In Modena
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#54 Multi-Tool With 14 Functions – Nuremberg, Germany, Year 1560 Medium: Iron, Partially Blackened The Box, Decorated With The Shape Of The Fortuna, With Sliders And An Intermediate Floor, Contains Fourteen Anchored Little Tools.the Universal Instrument Is, In Its Kind, A Forerunner Of Today’s Popular Pocket Knife
Image source: All That History
#55 Seahorse, Made In Germany, C.1590-1600. Medium: Silver Gilt, Turban Shell (Turbo Marmoratus)
Image source: All That History
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