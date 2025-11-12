241 Times People Had Genius Ideas That Are So Crazy They Might Actually Work

History is awash with examples of incredible discoveries, inventions and innovations that we take for granted today, but were widely mocked as crazy when they first came to light. Maybe, just maybe, there is future genius hidden in some of these ideas, taken from the subreddit CrazyIdeas.
I mean, who thought that injecting people with a benign form of disease to immunize them was a good idea at first? Or putting wings on a tube and attempting to fly in it? Absolute madness!
What we have here is a list a crackpot ideas that nobody could ever take seriously. Or could they? Some are undoubtedly just stupid and funny, others are actually rather insightful. There is even the odd nugget of genius where you think “hey, that could actually work!”
Scroll down to check out the latest batch of crazy ideas from the internet’s hive mind, and don’t forget to vote for your favourites!
#1
Everytime Congress gives themselves a raise, they have to raise the minimum wage by the same percentage
Image source: konag0603, itkannan4u
#2
If someone is falsely convicted for rape, and later found not guilty and freed, the person who wrongfully testified against them should spend the same time in prison as the wrongfully convicted.
Image source: armageddon020, Chris Carr
#3
Siri and Alexia should only work if you say “please” and “thank you”. This could improve people’s manners to each other.
Image source: wandy24, f0t0b0y
#4
Poaching is only illegal if you use a weapon. If you think you can take a rhino or a lion with your bare hands, go ahead.
Image source: Mutant_Llama1, HTH Photography
#5
A ‘none of the above’ option in elections. If that option wins, the election is reheald with all new candidates.
Image source: burndirt, freakingnews
#6
Everyday, hang the Mona Lisa in a different part of the Louvre. That way people might take the time to look at the other paintings while they search for it.
Image source: Sylvester_Scott, Jasper Daniel
#7
A reality show idea with gay men.
11 gay men and 1 straight man are locked in a house. The object for the gay men is to find out who isn’t gay. Once a week someone gets outvoted, until 2 are left, or the straight man is out. If the gays manage to outvote him, they win 1 million dollars. If the straight man is among the 2 last people in the house in the end, he wins 1 million dollars.
Now here’s the twist: None of the men are actually gay, they just all think they are the one straight man.
Image source: SupraBoi95
#8
Make Stevie Wonder a judge on ‘The Voice’ so every audition is a true blind audition.
Image source: SSAvenger
#9
Next time the United Airlines CEO has a restaurant reservation, allow him to take his seat, then shortly thereafter tell him he must give up his table for restaurant employees and take a later reservation as he has been involuntarily bumped. Film the fit he has and then call the police.
Image source: Sewer_Ice, istockphoto
#10
A self-driving car made by Google that has an ‘I’m feeling lucky’ button that would take you to a random location.
Image source: willig123
#11
A reality TV show where billionaires try living on minimum wage for at least a month.
Image source: Trayus9, Lawrence OP
#12
Make all the Anti-Vaxxers live together in one community, make them experience first hand what happens when you lose herd immunity.
Image source: dienamight, muhammadiqbaldar
#13
Let’s get a team of people in neon green morph suits to break into a news room an harass the weather man. No one at home will have any idea what’s happening.
Image source: okawei
#14
Allow children with stupidly-spelled common names (Errika, Stephfanie, Mahrsa, etc) to legally change their parents name to whatever they’d like when they turn 18.
Image source: pspetrini
#15
A gym membership where you pay less money the more often you go.
Image source: Tr1pleJay
#16
Since Donald Trump apparently has a serious problem distinguishing “fake” news from real news, The Onion should write a satire piece about how great he is and see if they can get him to retweet it.
Image source: nvanprooyen, The Onion
#17
Google switches entirely to the metric system (searches, maps, everything) and the world unifies to that standard in under a year.
Image source: HandySamberg, Jen R
#18
Pet stores should have an empty reptile cage labeled “chameleon” to see how long people will stand and look.
Image source: AmazingShoes
#19
A microwave that goes to YouTube and finds a video the exact length of the time you just typed in and plays it on the microwave door.
Image source: QuixoticViking, David Shane
#20
Mandatory training for police: They each visit another precinct as a prisoner, can’t tell those cops the truth, they experience the other side of things. Other officers never know who’s a cop or perp, and the experience will remind officers that we’re all human.
Image source: Cerulean_Shades
#21
Google should tell you if you’re the first person to ever Google something.
Image source: istareblankly
#22
They should have a TV show called “Help, I’m Wasting My Life” where relatively smart, talented people who are doing nothing useful with their skills are given life makeovers and useful jobs.
Image source: ThneedSeed
#23
Companies such as Microsoft / Google / Facebook / LinkedIn / Apple / Netflix / Wikipedia / Twitter / etc. should throttle accounts belonging to politicians opposing Net Neutrality to 0.1KB/s for a month.
From tech standpoint – flag their accounts and move them to throttled infrastructure. This way they’ll be calling the ISPs who are trying to push net neutrality aside complaining about speeds.
Image source: kenef, U.S. Federal Communications Commission
#24
Instead of showing women ultrasounds before they get an abortion, show them video of children dying from polio, whooping cough, etc. before they decide not to vaccinate.
Image source: ryannefromTX, Andrew Malone
#25
Remove the drinking age, make it so that you have to graduate highschool to legally drink. Increase graduation rates all over the country.
Image source: guitarguy109
#26
Make ten movies from the same script, but use ten different directors, cast and crew. Release them all on the same day.
Image source: deep_fried_guineapig, Jonathan
#27
Let’s all google “Lesbians on a bicycle” just to confuse google trends.
Image source: stroud
#28
An army of twitter bots that reply to every Trump tweet with ‘shut up’
Image source: soju1
#29
Abolish Leap Day. Instead, every 1000 years have one year with 615 days.
Image source: reddit.com
#30
A remake of “127 Hours”, but Dwayne Johnson plays the rock.
Image source: second_to_fun
#31
A movie where Tom Cruise, Terry Crews, and Penelope Cruz stop Ted Cruz from attacking a cruise ship with cruise missles.
Image source: Tobacconist
#32
Put kindergardens, kennels and retirement homes in the same building
Image source: carljohan1234
#33
A TV show called String Theory where every episode has the same beginning and slowly deviates in a unique way.
Image source: AlisterDX
#34
Give youtube comments % of video watched next to them
Give youtube comments % of video watched next to them
#35
Vatican City should have an untrained Olympic Team that rely solely on prayers to win.
Image source: nilslorand
#36
Write a book called How to Fix a Wonky Table. All the pages are blank, except for the first one that says: put this under one of the legs. It will have perforated pages they can be ripped out to fit any table.
Image source: Wyatt1710
#37
Get all the one hit wonder bands together for a massive concert where they each only play their one song.
Image source: Ro11ingThund3r
#38
Start a band named Torrent and name your subsequent albums Seed, Leech, Kickass, Client, etc, and watch people struggle to pirate your music.
Image source: JG_92, The Zender Agenda
#39
Google’s Self Driving Car should have an incognito mode where it tints all your windows.
Image source: awesomejim123
#40
Bring back The Joy of Painting, with Terry Crews as the host.
Image source: justhereforhides
#41
A videogame which seems like a kiddy adventure game, as long as you follow the linear path the story has set you. The more you deviate from the main storyline path, the more unsettling, creepy, and horrific the game gets.
Image source: night-addict
#42
Start a western themed bar, where the music stops randomly when the door opens, so that everyone can turn around and look at who entered and then go back to their drinks.
Image source: cold08
#43
Buy 365 near-identical, solid color shirts that range through the entire color spectrum in a loop. It will appear as though you wear the same color shirt every day, but in photos from previous months you’ll be wearing a completely different color.
Image source: TheLimewedge, Whoisnotwo
#44
Make bathrooms pay to enter but you get your money back if you wash your hands.
Image source: thesnakeinyourboot
#45
If wiki needs money so badly they should shut down for a couple days and scare everyone into donating.
Image source: pm_me_hairy_men
#46
Donate 1000 shirts with your face on it to your Goodwill and see how long it takes to see a person wearing one in public
Image source: SnicklefritzSkad
#47
One T.V. show that is split into two shows, that air at the same-exact-time showing the perspectives of the “Bad Guy” and the “Good Guy” – but each show portrays their characters as “The Good Guy.”
Image source: JaySavvy, kpirat
#48
Guinness World Records should create a record called “Person Who Spent The Most Money To Buy This World Record”, and then let rich narcissists give them millions for the title.
Image source: TheWayOfTheWood
#49
an app that keeps track of songs that you skip the most and suggest that you delete them at the end of every week.
Image source: praisedalord1
#50
The US must have two Presidents at all times (one democrat, one republican). They share a bunk bed in the white house.
Image source: West-Korea
#51
Write into your will that you want to be cremated. Before you die, swallow as many popcorn kernals as you can.
Image source: OctagonCosplay, Genie Alisa
#52
Let people donate blood instead of paying small fines like parking tickets.
Image source: Vanq86
#53
After a government shutdown all active members of congress should be ineligible for reelection.
Image source: PBR_Sheetz
#54
Slip a resignation letter on Donald Trump’s desk with the words “Executive Order” at the top; see his response when he signs it.
Image source: mountinlodge
#55
An app that shows you what your body will look like in two months time of working out. Every time you skip a workout the image of you gets less and less fit.
Image source: mcheisenburglar
#56
Set your wifi password to 2444666668888888 so that when someone asks for password you can just tell them it’s 12345678.
Image source: wwchopper, eltpics
#57
Hire a group of attractive males and females to roam individually around the city. Their job is to smile, make eye contact with, and complement strangers in order to increase morale and general mental well being.
Image source: reddit
#58
Pay prisons by the time ex-inmates stay crime-free after release
Image source: 1zock
#59
Seeing as the 1% have nearly everything, lets just give them all the money, and start a new currency and they’re not allowed any.
Image source: BridgeHammer, Getty Images
#60
101 Dalmatians, but its in binary so there’s really only 5.
Image source: Mutant_Llama1
#61
Make a new law that says if after the pizza man tells you, “Enjoy the pizza” you respond with “you too” the pizza man can grab a slice of your pizza.
Image source: Modki
#62
I should install switches on my car’s dash that don’t do anything. When someone gets in my car I’ll look them dead in the eye and say “Buckle up.” I’ll start flipping switches in what appears to be a purposeful order, then I’ll drive like a grandma while avoiding any conversation about the switches.
Image source: xlShadylx
#63
Power wash the Statue of Liberty to return it back to it’s original copper color
Image source: PocketKittens
#64
Create an app called Bros Worldwide. It’s like a dating site but for finding some bros to chill with when you travel. If you are at home and bored you fire up the app and see if any foreign tourists are in your town that want to get drunk and party with the locals.
Image source: YPG-Got-Raqqa
#65
Can’t think of the title of a song? Perform the song yourself and release it as your own. Wait a few weeks until you get sued by the artist; they’ll say the name of the song in the lawsuit.
Image source: Hipp013
#66
Ask a stranger to watch your bag for you but never actually leave, just sit there and watch your bag together with your new friend.
Image source: ChrisTaliaferro, whatleydude
#67
Start a peanut butter company named Gif, wait for the inevitable lawsuit, let a court of law decide the pronunciation once and for all.
Image source: Cyno01, Like_the_Grand_Canyon
#68
Increase the legal cigarette purchasing age by 1 each year. Current smokers would be able to continue, but in 100 years time, there will be no more smokers.
Image source: Casanovax
#69
Make a Batman movie but don’t announce the name of the actor playing Bruce Wayne. Then the audience will be exactly like the people of Gotham.
Image source: tcalhoon
#70
Everyone should search on Whitehouse.gov for ‘tiny hands’ so that it shows up as the top rated search.
Image source: f0li
#71
A place called The “Coffee” Shop that serves alcohol in coffee cups, and everyone just pretends it’s a normal coffee shop even though they’re totally wasted.
Image source: Khromulabobulation
#72
Taken 3. Set in a Buddhist monastery. Having found his daughter and wife in the previous movies, Liam Neeson embarks on an existential journey… to find himself.
Image source: irondeepbicycle
#73
We all join ISIS so there isn’t anyone left for them to attack. Then we dismantle it from the inside.
Image source: TigrastiSmooth
#74
A bed that gradually angles itself so that by the time you have to be awake, you’re already standing. Sleep any longer and it makes you fall on your face.
Image source: UncreativeTeam
#75
Reverse Breaking Bad. A TV show where a ruthless drug dealer slowly becomes a mild mannered school teacher over the course of 5 seasons.
Image source: Wyatt1710
#76
The US should invade the US, setup a framework for Democracy, and rebuild infrastructure.
#77
Netflix should make a show called “your life” and when I click on it I can watch all the footage that the government has taken of me through my webcam and cellphone
Image source: Nico_LaBras, Maik Meid
#78
An app that runs in the background and plays ever increasing Jaws music the closer you get to a registered sex offender.
Image source: Wahzuhbee
#79
Every four years elect an actor to play the president in all movies and TV shows.
Image source: stolen_loom, Dana Edelson
#80
Make a handy guide of Democratic and Republican talking points so instead of having a big argument, you could just say, “#4” and the other person could say, “#8 contradicts that” and we’d save time because no one is going to change their f*cking mind anyway.
Image source: Warlizard
#81
We should start using “digital penetration” as a term for hacking until it becomes so popular that Fox News and CNN are saying it on-air.
Image source: mharrizone
#82
If your last name is Mann, name all your kids Spider, Super, Bat, Iron, etc. Name the youngest Hugh.
Image source: Coffee-Anon
#83
Deadpool should appear in all future Marvel movies that are rated PG-13 and use their one allotted “f*ck” in a brief cameo.
Image source: Ballistrophobia
#84
Get a bumper sticker that says “Honk if you think I am doing an excellent job driving.” Then you can cut people off and they won’t know what to do.
Image source: reddit.com
#85
A porn video where a woman orders a pizza, pays with money. Then She has a plumber come, fix her faucet, get paid with money, then leaves. After many such psych-outs, she finally goes to bed and has sex with her loving husband.
Image source: Mutant_Llama1
#86
Technically Correct: the game show. contestants will give the answer as further away from the legit answer as possible yet still technically correct.
Image source: Mr_Papayahead
#87
Everyone just ignore Donald Trump for the next four years. Like he’s not even there. Ignore him and wait it out.
Image source: CpGrover
#88
Make texting vibration patterns be morse code of the contact’s initials, so you learn morse code over time and have an immediate idea of who texted you
Image source: jaaroo
#89
The price of movies should be variable based on demand (like stock). e.g.: King Arthur is flopping? Tickets are $2.99.
Image source: zcgk
#90
A Matrix Prequel where Neo keeps choosing the blue pill over and over again and Morpheus keeps going back with a new argument for the red pill.
Image source: Billebill
#91
Make a beer callled “Responsibly” and market it with the slogan “Drink Responsibly”
Image source: B00617825
#92
Call a pest control place and say your attic is filled with bats, but instead fill your attic with Baseball Bats. also im drunk.
Image source: The_Glen_Wolf
#93
Create a gym for only fat people. It’s a safe space and they can feel comfortable there. When thy lose enough weight or their BMI drops to a certain level their membership is canceled.
Image source: Badmoterfinger
#94
Domino’s should sell rectangular pizzas that look like dominoes
Image source: new-username-2017
#95
We should all start using Myspace again, out of nowhere.
Let’s get real: Facebook kinda sucks.
Why not MySpace?
It has retro nostalgia value.
It’s owned by Justin Timberlake, the pop prince of the 2000s.
It could function as a much-needed alternative to Facebook (eww).
And wouldn’t it be hilarious if all of a sudden, out of nowhere, in 2017, people were suddenly using Myspace again?
No one would ever see it coming.
Image source: photonasty
#96
Now that our search history is for sale we should crowd fund and buy politicians web histories and post them publicly.
My thought is they always claim they have nothing to hide so let’s post everything.
Image source: Sprunt2
#97
mystery plane tickets where everyone boards the plane and then theres rounds of voting as to what the destination will be
Image source: ghroat, Naoya Wada
#98
Hire a female prostitute, tell her to meet you at a fancy restaurant, and ask her to pretend to be your colleague from the bank. Hire a male prostitute, and tell him the same thing. Reserve the table next to theirs and listen to them trying to improvise sexy bank-themed dialogue at each other.
Image source: mister_atoms, rawpixel
#99
Make a documentary series called “The War, on Drugs” where college professors of 20th century history discuss WWI while smoking weed, dropping acid, and eating shrooms.
Image source: orthag
#100
Don’t put party affiliation on voting ballots, that way people have to actually pay the minimum amount of attention when deciding who to vote for.
Image source: Disproves
#101
Kanye should host a event to raise Dyslexia awareness in Kenya
Image source: Spaceship_Africa
#102
Have a football game announced by a man whose entire life savings is riding on the game.
Image source: Esp83
#103
Netflix should buy a large movie theater chain. Rename it Netflix. Free admission for Netflix subscribers, otherwise tickets are $5. Popcorn and Soda sold at cost.
Image source: thenewyorkgod
#104
Allow men to donate their nipples to women who’ve damaged theirs. Male nipples now have a purpose.
Image source: ValleDaFighta
#105
Release a breakthrough “autism free” vaccine and market it to anti-vaxxers. Make them exactly the same as current vaccines of course, because it’s not like anti-vaxxers would know the difference. Everyone else just shuts up and goes with it, and the whole world gets vaccinated.
Image source: megamanz7777
#106
Every year, the richest person in America is declared the “Winner of Capitalism.” They get a badge. Then all of their wealth is donated to charity and they have to start over at $0.
Image source: platipenguin, Mark O’ Cúlar
#107
Joggr. An Uber like app that allows joggers to drive you home from the bar, then jog home.
Think about it, If you’re plastered and you want to get home in your car. Order a Joggr to drive you home who can then get a night time jog in as they run home, or back to the bar for another job that night. It’s a win win situation.
Image source: HesusInTheHouse, Tc7
#108
Announce Ryan Reynolds has dropped out of the “Deadpool” sequel (following the director), 3 days later announce the new actor cast in his place, Brian Ronalds (Ryan Reynolds with a cheap fake mustache). Keep up the charade for the entirety of the marketing, and have the mustache appear in the movie.
Image source: steven421
#109
Have Alexa respond to random laughter with laughter of her own.
Image source: acrowsmurder
#110
Show a newborn duckling a mirror so that it thinks it is it’s own mother and proceeds to take over the world because it knows no limits
Image source: iacon225
#111
A televised snowball fight where both teams consist of MLB pitchers.
Image source: I_punish_bad_girls
#112
Attach sensors to every car that determine the exact weight of bugs killed while driving. Add up the score at years end and announce the winner on TV. Since bats also kill an impressive amount of bugs, the winner is dubbed Batman and can legally conduct vigilante justice until the next year.
Image source: Shifty_Drifter
#113
A waterpark for adults only. More extreme slides. A wave pool that has huge waves. Alcohol everywhere. And a normal lazy river.
Image source: JUMANGISBACK24
#114
Real life “community challenges”. Ex. Plant 500 million trees by next Sunday and everyone pays 2% less in taxes.
Image source: Eddie5pi
#115
A museum for dogs featuring rare and fascinating odors from around the world.
Image source: TastySpice
#116
Jimmy Johns should randomly deliver a sub once in a while to someone and say “We’re so fast, we got your sandwich here before you even knew you wanted one!”
Image source: justblaze5687
#117
Make Mewtwo available in Pokemon Go for one hour only, at Wal-Mart, on the morning of Black Friday
Image source: TBPJMR
#118
Gordon Ramsay should do a series in which he cooks recipes from the Internet, and tries them.
Image source: spacedidi
#119
Hire two hit men to kill each other. Hire the winner and another hit man to kill each other. Repeat until you have found the world’s greatest hit man.
Image source: BlaK_HawK
#120
A hamster ball filled with water so your pet octopus can walk around the house
Image source: chindogubot
#121
Overpay your last student loan payment by $25 so that you have an excuse to call the student loan office and demand they give YOUR money back every day for the next 5 years.
Image source: braininabox
#122
A dryer that uses your lindt to make wool (like) socks. Once it has enough material it’ll just add a sock to your load
Image source: https://www.reddit.com/r/CrazyIdeas/comments/790ntj/a_dryer_that_uses_your_lindt_to_make_wool_like/
#123
Challenge all White Nationalists and Neo Nazis to fight each other to the death for title of Whitest, Neoest Nazi
Image source: kindofextra
#124
Publish your browsing data as a book, so ISPs would be infringing your copyright by selling your browsing data.
Image source: DocRockulus
#125
Subway should create a subsidiary called Domway where they tell you what kind of sandwich you’re going to eat.
Image source: ReachTheSky
#126
In four years when Tokyo has the Olympics, they should have Godzilla light the final Olympic Flame.
Image source: Minifig81
#127
Randomly message old friends on Facebook, not because you want to sell them a pyramid scheme, but because you actually care about how they’re doing.
Image source: GoForBrok3, Thought Catalog
#128
Netflix should have a “Least Popular” category, so that people can either A: watch movies nobody’s seen, or B. watch movies that they kinda feel sorry for.
Image source: pogue23
#129
Take a girl on a first date to couples counseling.
Image source: Jaxmus
#130
Have a medieval-fantasy tv show (like Game of Thrones), but everyone in that fantasy world has smartphones and texting. There should be no explanation why the technology exists, and it won’t be a comedy. Just a serious dramatic story with knights and kings and everything, but with smartphones.
Image source: Fretzo
#131
Have the current president attempt to pass the Presidential Physical Fitness Test.
#132
Walk around in public wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and a “Black Lives Matter” T-Shirt and just see what happens.
Image source: shadowrangerfs
#133
An airhorn that looks like a Febreze can do you’ll always know when someone poops at your house.
Image source: KhrysKrypto
#134
PM the constitution to each other so the NSA will read it.
Image source: Supermagicalcookie
#135
A TV show called “Pilot”, where every episode is a different setting and plot with the same actors every time.
Image source: TehZems
#136
Delete any post that gets more than 2000 upvotes on /r/mildlyinteresting, since it is too interesting.
Image source: filiptd
#137
Prank people who have just come out of a coma. Get the doctors to dress like confederate soldiers. Dress an old lady in American 1862 garb and have her claim to be the patients wife. Explain- “you were hit by cannon fire in March 1861”
Image source: Chasbrad
#138
A new video game where you play someone with no skills and no weapons. The object is to get killed as fast as possible while a heavily armed badass tries to protect you. Call it “Escort Mission”
Image source: Friedsunshine
#139
Obama hosts the next season of The Apprentice
Image source: Abe__LinkedIn
#140
Shut down the /r/conspiracy sub. Give no explanation.
Image source: zachbarnett
#141
To Disney – Don’t release any trailers or details for Star Wars episode 9, just have blank posters that say Star Wars episode 9 on posters and have 30 second long silent commercials that only say Star Wars episode 9, nothing else.
Image source: MainAcc123
#142
A jalapeño-shaped piñata, called a jalapiñata, that douses partygoers with mace when it’s busted open.
Image source: 1b1d
#143
“Topless & Wet”, a smoothie bar where none of the blenders have lids.
Image source: captainmagictrousers
#144
Bad driver laser tagging: if a driver gets tagged by more than 5 other drivers in an hour, their car is slowed down and morphed into a penis themed PT Cruiser for the rest of the day. Also, car morphing. That needs to be a thing first.
Image source: Shifty_Drifter
#145
A website to match up your upvotes with other people to find your closest match based on similar votes
Image source: CherryLax
#146
Netflix should cast Danny DeVito as Frank Underwood in season 5 of House of Cards and not acknowledge the change
Image source: pickledhoney
#147
You know how “Christian rock” is a genre? We should totally make Muslim rap into its own genre and have a music festival called “I-Slam”.
Image source: ReclaimerSpirit
#148
How to win the war on drugs: Legalize all drugs then require that all drugs be purchased through Comcast customer service.
Image source: Lady_of_Shadows
#149
It’s been 10 years since “To Catch a Predator”. Make a Hollywood celebrity special.
Image source: Yatta79
#150
Make Betsy DeVos go through every grade of public school, Billy Madison style.
Image source: Shortcake725
#151
Go to a gloryhole and push carrots and cucumbers through the opening. Refuse to leave saying, “no dessert until you finish your vegetables”.
Image source: Bearowolf
#152
Find a Bible, replace all instances of the word ‘Father’ with ‘Daddy’
Image source: imapieceofshitAMA
#153
If you are ever going to be drafted for a war, get “f*ck you” tattooed on the outside of your right pinky. You won’t be able to salute without showing your superior your tattoo and they’ll refuse your draft.
Image source: ProbablyNotYourSon
#154
Put a “The Art of the Deal” sleeve on a “Fire and Fury” book. Take the book to a Trump event and get it autographed by Trump.
Image source: OffDutyOp
#155
Give inner city gang members free paintball guns and paintballs and see if they’ll agree to use them for a month instead of real guns, and respect the results as if they were real.
Image source: the_y_of_the_tiger
#156
Have Kevin Bacon represent ham and John Hamm represent bacon in a debate on which is the better preserved meat.
Image source: sjora
#157
A house buying show where the buyers are millennials and they can’t afford any of the houses
Image source: fireflyemperor
#158
An app where whenever you come into proximity with another user of the app it plays the Seinfeld theme and you both just pretend you’re in a sitcom.
Image source: mikewachowski
#159
Turn the concept of ‘ELI5’ into a game-show: contestants attempt to explain complex ideas to an actual five-year-old, then the kid attempts to explain those concept to a panel of judges, who eliminate contestants based on how well their kid explained the concept that they were taught.
Image source: Whind_Soull
#160
Bill Gates should create a political party and hire some nobody to become president to prove that money buys elections.
Image source: Nowin
#161
If you can buy politicians, why not have a crowd funding to buy them for the interests of the people?
Image source: daestos
#162
Start pronouncing “Popeyes” as “Pope-yes” and see how long it takes to catch on.
Image source: Alcheman
#163
Hold a 5k race for Julian Assange doppelgängers and have it start at the Ecuadorian embassy.
Image source: JF_Queeny
#164
Walk into a bank and request a $10,000,000 loan for the purpose of opening a competing bank.
Image source: Kyrie_Da_God
#165
Prescription windows. For when you want to look out a window without wearing your glasses.
Image source: Daderklash
#166
Name your daughter lizard so people call her Liz for short and when people ask her “what’s your name?” she has to say “Liz.” Then They’ll say “oh is that short for Elizabeth” and she’ll have to say “No it’s short for lizard.”
Image source: AfricansInOveralls
#167
A Romeo and Juliet parody where a fedora-wearing neckbeard and an easily triggered tumblrinia fall in love, but the corresponding websites forbid their relationship.
Image source: dem_yoga_pants
#168
Olympic Games with random people from each country so everyone has a reason to stay fit in case they get picked.
Image source: EffectiveAltruismYo
#169
Pick a stranger and follow them around all day. If confronted, explain you’re not stalking them, you’re just practicing stalking someone else and want to make sure you do it right.
Image source: jonnyopinion
#170
Make marriage licenses expire every 10 years, allowing couples to nullify their unions through apathy rather than divorce.
Image source: supernatural_skeptic
#171
Do an episode of Drunk History, except its the history of Middle Earth. Narrated by Drunk Stephen Colbert
Image source: Falcon_Kick
#172
Google should buy McAfee, kill the brand and release a final version that completely uninstalls itself.
Image source: orthag
#173
A microwave that counts down in milliseconds, then ranks you in an online scoreboard based on how close to zero you can stop it
Image source: say592
#174
Put a sign up in town stating a $200,000 reward for lost dog that doesn’t exist, watch people go nuts.
Image source: reddit.com
#175
Rather than get in shape for your partner, keep the lights off and feel the shape of each other’s bodies with sonar, clicking and shrieking in the dark.
Image source: Sweetmilk_
#176
Start a legitimate business that sells electronics. Sell everything for one cent. Go to Best Buy and buy the stuff that you sell, using price matching.
Image source: mattjawad
#177
“Don’t Get Polio!” A reality show where anti-vaccine families live on an island infested with various infectious diseases. Hosted by Jenny McCarthy.
Image source: pcrawford46
#178
Slowly replace all of the posts in /r/history with posts about truckers and pawn shops
Image source: Orc762
#179
Send James Franco and Seth Rogen to North Korea to formally apologize for the Interview, and then have them actually assassinate Kim Jong Un.
Image source: Rdub
#180
We should coin the word “HƧUꟼ” and it’s meaning will be pull. That way when you write PUSH on one side of a glass door, the other side will read “HƧUꟼ” which means pull.
Image source: HortenWho229
#181
Have 25 kids and name them alphabetically A thru Z, but skip M. If they ever ask about it, suspiciously avoid the question each time.
Image source: reddit.com
#182
Amazon creates a virtual reality online shopping experience, where you’re in a white room like in the matrix, then you can say “I need *item* … lots of *item*” and then isles come racing past showing all of the items you can buy. Then you place the items in your virtual shopping cart and check out.
Image source: DXIFF
#183
The DNC and RNC should allow one speaker from the opposing party to speak at their Convention.
Image source: WJSlugger
#184
Once a President leaves office, they should be sent to prison for life. That way, only the most selfless & dedicated people try to get elected.
Image source: timewarp91589
#185
Have a spouse debate, see Bill Clinton take on Melania Trump
Image source: justhereforhides
#186
A Communist themed casino where someone who wins a jackpot has to split the winnings equally with every other patron in the casino.
Image source: HugoFuguzev
#187
The Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Saints should switch names in the worlds first inter-sport trade agreement.
Image source: sweaterdresses
#188
Someone should edit George Carlin’s famous 7 Dirty Words skit and replace them with the CDC banned list of “diversity,” “fetus,” “transgender,” “vulnerable,” “entitlement,” “science-based” and “evidence-based.”
Image source: whoisstewiegriffin
#189
Cast Danny Devito as the next Peter Pan. Change nothing within the story.
Image source: matike
#190
Wear only a towel around your waist and you can get into pretty much anywhere if you just repeat “so sorry so sorry” and keep moving forward.
Image source: LuckyGreenLizard
#191
The next Anchorman movie should be about Ron running for office and winning. The gang becomes his cabinet.
Image source: pinguin_ink
#192
In order to legally change your name, you must find someone with that name who is willing to trade with you.
Image source: arrowhood
#193
Start a religious movement that believes God is angry with us for polluting and will punish us with God-made climate change
Image source: alephnaughtmeric
#194
Smuggle drugs in a horses mouth. When stopped at border checks, tell the border guards it’s a gift horse. They will be unable to look in it’s mouth.
Image source: rikeus
#195
Only allow people with terminal illnesses to run for office. They will be more likely to do the right thing and want to leave a good legacy instead of doing what’s best for their future bank account.
Image source: BarackYoMama
#196
Reverse lottery. The entry fee is $10,000. The vast majority of people get their entry fee back plus a little more. One person gets nothing.
Image source: Has_No_Gimmick, reddit
#197
Give an active user a “virus” trophy. Whenever they respond to another users comment or a user respond to theirs, spread the “virus” by giving that user a trophy as well. See if “Patient Zero” can be identified before 99% of the active population is “infected”.
Image source: CommentToBeDeleted
#198
Anti-Matches on Tinder where you can both argue with each other if you both swiped left.
Image source: freckledfuck
#199
Change the alphabet order to QUICKBRWNFOXJMPSVRTHELAZYDG
Image source: Ryzasu
#200
Invent a fake pregnancy test app and get women to pee on their phones.
Image source: Sexual__Redditor
#201
Snickers should do a commercial with Louis C.K. where he’s optimistic and cheerful until he eats a snickers.
Image source: DjROOOOMBAAAAA
#202
Put bloopers at the end of every porn video to make people stay watching, instead of closing the window after finishing.
Image source: HeavyMetalZen
#203
Have Steve Harvey announce the winner of tomorrow’s election.
Image source: PM_Me_Things_Yo_Like
#204
Have a camera surgically implanted in your stomach so you can post pics of your meals just after you’ve eaten them on Instagram
Image source: jonnyopinion
#205
We need to get the CEO of Twitter to ask Trump to talk to the FCC about keeping Net Neutrality intact. Because if there’s one thing Trump loves, it’s Twitter.
Image source: bennitori
#206
Have Dwane “The Rock” Johnson prepare different meals behind a curtain then have the audience or guest stars guess what he made solely by smell. Can you smell what the rock is Cooking?
Image source: Nesuahkrab
#207
Go back in time and prevent guns from ever exisging so we keep on making cooler and cooler swords as time goes on.
Image source: MrACOR
#208
Legalize Fist Fights between consenting adults. Compared to mass shootings and suicide bombings, good, old-fashioned brawls are harmless and could be beneficial.
Image source: JaySavvy
#209
Pronounce “Chipotle” like “Aristotle” and the latter like the former. If we start now, we can probably switch the pronunciations in ten or twenty years, fifty tops.
Image source: Rafikim
#210
Pokemon Go, but for finding the Dragonballs. There’s only 7, and they’re all over the world. When someone finds one, they get it, and it warps away so no one else can get it at that same place. Whoever finds all 7 gets a “wish” granted via the money generated from ad revenue.
Image source: AndyGHK
#211
New York should use eminent domain to seize Trump Tower and rename it after the states first governor, George Clinton
Image source: zachar3
#212
Uber Fire. A much cheaper version of Uber and a fire truck picks you up. But! If there is a fire while they are taking you to your destination, you have to help put it out first.
Image source: Sphven3051
#213
Before the Superbowl game the NFL should have a game between the 2 worst teams. The winner gets the 1st pick in the Draft.
Image source: salomont
#214
Build a retirement home on the moon so the elderly find it easier to move around.
Image source: mr_exciting
#215
Glue a tiny mirror over your drivers license photo so when you hand it to the police they will get confused and arrest themselves instead.
Image source: johnman3366
#216
Snapchat was made to send nudie photos. Make selfie lenses with genital recognition so I can finally see what my dick looks like as a bumblebee.
Image source: bigsbeclayton
#217
Just skip the upcoming election and have an empty oval office for the next four years
Image source: TheDukee13
#218
Terry Crews should change his name to Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho and run for president in 2020.
Image source: warformyself
#219
Find every woman named Lisa Simpson in the US. Have them all run for President in 2020. No other candidates are permitted.
Image source: fungoid_sorceror
#220
To Donald Trump: Appoint Barack Obama as Director of the FBI
Image source: OminousCactus
#221
Make the Brazzers logo a snapchat filter.
Image source: mattthommana
#222
Olympic athletes are chosen by lottery so countries are encouraged to increase the average athleticism of their citizens and not just elite athletes.
Image source: asjasj
#223
An interracial rap duo where the white guy does all the rapping except for when the lyrics have the N-word, which is interjected by the black guy.
Image source: metagloria
#224
Pornhub should do original content. Sitcoms, sex ed documentaries, product reviews…
Image source: Jewish-Reptillian
#225
Porn sites should have “Most Viewed Multiple Times by same Computer” and “Average Percentage of Clip Watched” statistics instead of/as well as “Most Viewed” and “Most Favorited”.
Image source: DeplorableNacho
#226
Answer every question brilliantly at a job interview, ooze professionalism and charisma, but talk in a ‘Kermit the Frog’ voice the entire time.
Image source: jonnyopinion
#227
Everyone in the US cancels their internet plan when the FCC brings down net neutrality.
Image source: pkelly44
#228
Create an online game where players are required to perform various surgical procedures. The hidden fact is that the top 10% are actually performing real surgeries via a robotic remote experience.
Image source: johnkappa
#229
Transcribe everything the crazy guy on the street corner yells out, then post it on Twitter. When the account gets replies, yell it back at the crazy guy.
Image source: Nukemarine
#230
Each college class costs $100 extra. Top 10% split the pot at the end of the semester. Incentivizing studying while teaching real world principles.
Image source: reddit.com
#231
Have North Korea host the next Olympics
Image source: kungfufreak
#232
An election where everyone can vote but only a single random vote is counted. The voters name is published and his vote will decide everything
Image source: Xokami
#233
Turn homosexuality into a religion so that it is protected by the Religious Freedoms Act and the First Amendment.
Image source: JacobPsy
#234
If Mayweather goes 50-0 in Boxing and takes > $100M, he should fight Mcgregor full MMA style for ONE BILLION DOLLARS!
Image source: janitroll
#235
When a porn star dies, PornHub should poorly photoshop a white sheet over her on all videos, and dub them with spooky ghost sounds.
Image source: wthstl
#236
crossbreed men with women to create a single super-gender
Image source: GODDDDD
#237
use bing
Image source: Yolking_Around
#238
When Ewan Mcgregor becomes 65 years old. Film him performing all the Obi Wan scenes from the original Star Wars trilogy. Then use that footage to digitally replace Alec Guinness.
Image source: Gooflactus
#239
Barack Obama should be the comedian hired at this year’s White House Correspondence Dinner
Image source: tatsumakisenpuukyaku
#240
Have Tinder update their app, where if you swipe left 10 consecutive times, it automatically posts your picture to r/roastme, so it can tell you why you shouldn’t be such a picky douchebag.
Image source: SSAvenger
#241
Hang the Mona Lisa from the right field bleachers at Yankee Stadium. The first player to put a ball through it gets to decide whether karaoke remains legal in the US.
Image source: mozziestix
