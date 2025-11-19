50 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

There are many places in the world that are so breathtakingly beautiful, they attract millions of visitors every year. Some destinations fill you with a sense of peace and tranquility, others draw you in with their incredible architecture. There are those where the wonders of nature speak to your soul. And vibrant cities where the energy makes you feel more alive than ever before. It’s no surprise that Instagram is filled with #travel photographs. People save for months to be able to tick off their bucket list destinations, while others live vicariously through them by taking in the sights and sounds via beautiful IG reels.

But not every place on earth is Insta-worthy. There are some that might suck the life right out of you with their overcrowded, dreary, polluted and downright ugly appearance. Many of them can be found on a subreddit called Urban Hell. It has more than 1.5 million members who gather to share photographs of “all the hideous places human beings built or inhabit.” As the page states, it showcases “the darker side of the cities, towns, and villages in our shared world.” Bored Panda has put together a list of the most hellish posts from the page. Keep scrolling and don’t forget to upvote the ones that stand out for you. 

#1 Diamond Mine In Mirny

Image source: Big-Profit-8645

#2 Chinese Apartment Buildings

Image source: I_Hate_Ronald_Reagan

#3 Hong Kong

Image source: Emergency-Green-2602

#4 The State Of Syria Due To The War

Image source: MeeranQureshi

#5 A Man Takes Bath As The Water Leaks From A Pipeline On A Smoggy Morning In New Delhi, India

Image source: jinxiyu

#6 Destroyed Apartment Blocks Of Bakhmut After Its Capture By Russian Forces

Image source: Super_Kent155

#7 Bishkek, The Capital Of Kyrgyzstan, Is The City With The Worst Air Quality In The World

Image source: TiChtoliKorol

#8 A Shocking Amount Of Filth Behind An Apartment Block In Marseille, France ( Parc Kalliste)

Image source: KushKway

#9 Homelessness Problem In The Big Canadian Cities

Image source: Synonum22

#10 Another Newly Built Chinese Village

Image source: DragonHorse001

#11 A Shanty Town In Paris

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#12 Block 17 Norilsk, Russia

Image source: th1std5t

#13 Pyongyang, North Korea Before Dawn

Image source: ChaunceyPeepertooth

#14 Nairobi, Kenya

Image source: General_774

#15 Abandon Apartment Buildings In Tehran Iran

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#16 1970s Houston Downtown With Mostly Parking Spaces

Image source: kevinbevindevin

#17 Kampala, Uganda

Image source: TribalSoul899

#18 A Building In Singapore

Image source: biwook

#19 Smog In Gurugram, India

Image source: Catastrophic_Misery7

#20 Sphinx Looking At Egypt Ubranhell, This Is What He Sees All Day. Giza, Egypt

Image source: Engmsh90

#21 Greymouth, UK

Image source: trysca

#22 The View From My Friend’s House In Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

Image source: abu_doubleu

#23 Quebec City Destroyed Centenary Victorian Houses To Build This Monstrosity

Image source: Distinct-Ice-700

#24 Hong Kong

Image source: Emergency-Green-2602

#25 Dubai

Image source: TwinkLifeRainToucher

#26 Soviet Scientific Institutions

Image source: Patriarch99

#27 Beach Day In Mumbai ☀️⛱️

Image source: Revolutionary-Bee571

#28 Tokyo. Endless City

Image source: No-Inevitable-5249

#29 A Photo Of Hashima Island, Japan

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#30 Kowloon Walled City

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#31 Business District In Egypt’s New Administrative Capitol From Plane View

Image source: mr_gooodguy

#32 Playground In Łódź, Poland

Image source: elbruus

#33 Some Views I Took Of Cairo Driving Around

Image source: Big_Text7433

#34 L.A

Image source: kiessl

#35 Hong Kong

Image source: MrTorrecelli

#36 Detroit

Image source: NyxAperture

#37 Georgia’s Soviet Heritage

Image source: Patriarch99

#38 Pyongyang, Capital Of North Korea

Image source: biwook

#39 Life In Burundi,the Poorest Country In The World

Image source: MeeranQureshi

#40 San Diego River Homeless Encampment

Image source: thinkB4WeSpeak

#41 This Building In Milan

Image source: JojoGh

#42 Playground In Russia

Image source: Opp-Contr

#43 New York, Bronx In The 1970’s

Image source: Opp-Contr

#44 Los Angeles Is A Wasted Opportunity

Image source: SovietPropagandist

#45 When Big Brother Is Watching

Image source: coldsequence

#46 Islamabad, Pakistan

Image source: Dry_String8230

#47 Equality In Face, But In Reality: Poverty Kills Dignity In Hong Kong

Image source: DerDenker-7

#48 Gary, Indiana

Image source: harry_txd

#49 I Live In Brazil And People Here Often Say That Brazil “Is Just Like The Us, But It’s Poor And Tropical”. I Don’t Think They’re Completely Wrong

Image source: Solid_Function839

#50 Bucharest In 1994, After The 45 Years Long Golden Age Of Central Planning

Image source: Apprehensive-Ad186

