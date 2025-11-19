50 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

There are many places in the world that are so breathtakingly beautiful, they attract millions of visitors every year. Some destinations fill you with a sense of peace and tranquility, others draw you in with their incredible architecture. There are those where the wonders of nature speak to your soul. And vibrant cities where the energy makes you feel more alive than ever before. It’s no surprise that Instagram is filled with #travel photographs. People save for months to be able to tick off their bucket list destinations, while others live vicariously through them by taking in the sights and sounds via beautiful IG reels.
But not every place on earth is Insta-worthy. There are some that might suck the life right out of you with their overcrowded, dreary, polluted and downright ugly appearance. Many of them can be found on a subreddit called Urban Hell. It has more than 1.5 million members who gather to share photographs of “all the hideous places human beings built or inhabit.” As the page states, it showcases “the darker side of the cities, towns, and villages in our shared world.” Bored Panda has put together a list of the most hellish posts from the page. Keep scrolling and don’t forget to upvote the ones that stand out for you.
#1 Diamond Mine In Mirny
Image source: Big-Profit-8645
#2 Chinese Apartment Buildings
Image source: I_Hate_Ronald_Reagan
#3 Hong Kong
Image source: Emergency-Green-2602
#4 The State Of Syria Due To The War
Image source: MeeranQureshi
#5 A Man Takes Bath As The Water Leaks From A Pipeline On A Smoggy Morning In New Delhi, India
Image source: jinxiyu
#6 Destroyed Apartment Blocks Of Bakhmut After Its Capture By Russian Forces
Image source: Super_Kent155
#7 Bishkek, The Capital Of Kyrgyzstan, Is The City With The Worst Air Quality In The World
Image source: TiChtoliKorol
#8 A Shocking Amount Of Filth Behind An Apartment Block In Marseille, France ( Parc Kalliste)
Image source: KushKway
#9 Homelessness Problem In The Big Canadian Cities
Image source: Synonum22
#10 Another Newly Built Chinese Village
Image source: DragonHorse001
#11 A Shanty Town In Paris
Image source: AdSpecialist6598
#12 Block 17 Norilsk, Russia
Image source: th1std5t
#13 Pyongyang, North Korea Before Dawn
Image source: ChaunceyPeepertooth
#14 Nairobi, Kenya
Image source: General_774
#15 Abandon Apartment Buildings In Tehran Iran
Image source: AdSpecialist6598
#16 1970s Houston Downtown With Mostly Parking Spaces
Image source: kevinbevindevin
#17 Kampala, Uganda
Image source: TribalSoul899
#18 A Building In Singapore
Image source: biwook
#19 Smog In Gurugram, India
Image source: Catastrophic_Misery7
#20 Sphinx Looking At Egypt Ubranhell, This Is What He Sees All Day. Giza, Egypt
Image source: Engmsh90
#21 Greymouth, UK
Image source: trysca
#22 The View From My Friend’s House In Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
Image source: abu_doubleu
#23 Quebec City Destroyed Centenary Victorian Houses To Build This Monstrosity
Image source: Distinct-Ice-700
#24 Hong Kong
Image source: Emergency-Green-2602
#25 Dubai
Image source: TwinkLifeRainToucher
#26 Soviet Scientific Institutions
Image source: Patriarch99
#27 Beach Day In Mumbai ☀️⛱️
Image source: Revolutionary-Bee571
#28 Tokyo. Endless City
Image source: No-Inevitable-5249
#29 A Photo Of Hashima Island, Japan
Image source: AdSpecialist6598
#30 Kowloon Walled City
Image source: AdSpecialist6598
#31 Business District In Egypt’s New Administrative Capitol From Plane View
Image source: mr_gooodguy
#32 Playground In Łódź, Poland
Image source: elbruus
#33 Some Views I Took Of Cairo Driving Around
Image source: Big_Text7433
#34 L.A
Image source: kiessl
#35 Hong Kong
Image source: MrTorrecelli
#36 Detroit
Image source: NyxAperture
#37 Georgia’s Soviet Heritage
Image source: Patriarch99
#38 Pyongyang, Capital Of North Korea
Image source: biwook
#39 Life In Burundi,the Poorest Country In The World
Image source: MeeranQureshi
#40 San Diego River Homeless Encampment
Image source: thinkB4WeSpeak
#41 This Building In Milan
Image source: JojoGh
#42 Playground In Russia
Image source: Opp-Contr
#43 New York, Bronx In The 1970’s
Image source: Opp-Contr
#44 Los Angeles Is A Wasted Opportunity
Image source: SovietPropagandist
#45 When Big Brother Is Watching
Image source: coldsequence
#46 Islamabad, Pakistan
Image source: Dry_String8230
#47 Equality In Face, But In Reality: Poverty Kills Dignity In Hong Kong
Image source: DerDenker-7
#48 Gary, Indiana
Image source: harry_txd
#49 I Live In Brazil And People Here Often Say That Brazil “Is Just Like The Us, But It’s Poor And Tropical”. I Don’t Think They’re Completely Wrong
Image source: Solid_Function839
#50 Bucharest In 1994, After The 45 Years Long Golden Age Of Central Planning
Image source: Apprehensive-Ad186
