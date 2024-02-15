Alba Baptista is a Portuguese actress born in 1997 in Lisbon, Portugal. Now a notable actress, her parents – an engineer and a translator – supported her budding acting career from inception. The actor made her Hollywood debut with the Netflix series Warrior Nun. While viewers widely loved the series, it didn’t get the right viewership numbers and was unfortunately canceled after only two seasons.
However, the overwhelming support of fans worldwide helped get the show renewed as a trilogy of movies instead. While this isn’t the best fans would have hoped for, it’s better than not seeing Baptista back in her leading role. Baptista has been making headlines for another reason: her relationship and marriage to Captain America star Chris Evans. Here is what you need to know about Chris Evans’ wife, Alba Baptista.
Alba Baptista Is an Portuguese Actress
Before starring in the Netflix hit series Warrior Nun, Alba Baptista started acting in Portuguese TV shows and movies, including Filha da Lei, Jogo Duplo, and A Impostora. She made her English language debut in Warrior Nun. Warrior Nun was an underrated success among viewers despite not having as high ratings on the streaming platform. Baptista has also appeared in Amelia’s Children, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Nothing Ever Happened, Leviano, and Magnetic Pathways.
Alba Baptista Loves to Read
Baptista is an avid reader who loves to know more about the world and gain as much knowledge as possible. To prepare for her role in the Mrs Harris movie, Baptista read everything within her reach, like the history of Dior and what was happening in France in the 1950s. Some actors wouldn’t even learn about all this before taking on a role, but Baptista is different. The movie was released in theatres, and Baptista was happy to be a part of such a historical film.
She Is Married to Chris Evans
The acting world is full of talented and beautiful stars, but when a connection happens, most of the time, it’s instantaneous. That’s what happened when Evans and Baptista met. The pair met in Europe, and Evans told People that he knew she was the one the moment they first met, likening it to love at first sight. The couple dated low-key for two years before sharing details about their relationship with their fans. Evans is excited about starting a young family; all he was waiting for was getting the right partner to build a home with, and he found her. Rumors of the couple dating started in early 2022, and by September 2023, they tied the knot in a beautiful private ceremony.
Alba Baptista is a Humanitarian
Evans gushed about Baptista’s good heart and how she is focused on her charity work when she isn’t working on film and TV projects. Baptista is naturally kind and happy, which has rubbed off on everyone she interacts with, including her husband. She worked in a Cambodian orphanage focusing on education and was proud of her efforts. She shared a picture of her teaching a group of kids on her Instagram page before she starred in her leading role in The Warrior Nun.
Baptista Is Multilingual
It’s not easy to learn another language after your native tongue, but Baptista is smart and has mastered more than just her native language. She speaks Spanish, English, German, French, and Portuguese. Speaking all these languages has set her apart in the acting world, allowing her to act in different countries easily. Her acting future looks very bright at this moment.
Alba Baptista Loves Art
Baptisa loves sharing her life and what she is up to with her fans on Instagram. While the posts are few and far between, sometimes, because of her busy schedule, she has made it clear that she loves art. On her feed, there are several posts of sculptures and paintings that she seems to love. Most celebrities only post what matters to them on their social media handles. Even from the pictures she posts, you can tell she has an artistic eye, making her more interesting.
She Loves Nature
One thing Baptista loves is being outdoors. From her Instagram feed, Baptista is either at the beach, surrounded by trees, or walking outdoors during her free time. She loves to work out and do yoga, and on her Instagram page, she shows that she prefers to do these when surrounded by nature. She even has a picture of herself doing yoga poses on the beach beside the ocean. Here is a look inside Chris Evans and Alba Baptista’s whirlwind romance.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!