Sister Of Nicola Peltz’s Ex, Takes Vicious Swipe At Actress After Brooklyn Beckham’s Scathing Rant

In the aftermath of Brooklyn Beckham’s scathing six-page statement accusing his family of manipulation and mistreatment, an unexpected voice has weighed in on the ongoing drama.
Alana Hadid, the eldest of the Hadid sisters and the stepsibling of Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid, who previously dated Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, appeared to hit out at the actress by allegedly branding her “fame-hungry” amid the Beckham family rift.
On January 19, the eldest Beckham child shared the controversial statement on his Instagram Stories, detailing a long-standing feud with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, and requesting privacy for himself and Nicola.
Nicola Peltz Beckham’s ex, Anwar Hadid’s older sister, has unexpectedly weighed in on the Beckham family drama, taking a jab at the billionaire heiress
Image credits: Getty/Edward Berthelot
In his sensational six-slide social media statement, the estranged eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham accused his parents of trying to “ruin my marriage” to Nicola Peltz Beckham, whom he wed in April 2022, adding that he does “not want to reconcile with my family.”
“I’m not being controlled. I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” he wrote.
Further detailing how the fallout was triggered by incidents during his wedding process, Brooklyn alleged that the night before the wedding, his parents disrespected Nicola by telling him she was “not blood” and “not family.”
Image credits: Getty/WWD
“Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I’ve received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders,” he continued.
“My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first.”
Amid these scathing accusations, Alana Hadid replied to an Instagram comment on January 20, criticizing Brooklyn’s “hypocritical request” for privacy after airing his family’s “dirty laundry.”
Image credits: Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris
In a post shared by popular gossip account @sainthoax discussing the ongoing Beckham family drama, New York-based fine art photographer, video director, visual artist, and founder and creative director of Plastik Magazine and Plastik Studios, Eli Rezkallah, wrote in the comments, “Ending an eight paragraph rant about his family’s dirty laundry with ‘all we want is privacy’ is all I need to know.”
Alana Hadid’s accusation against the 31-year-old actress led many to draw comparisons between the Beckham family rift and her brother Anwar Hadid’s past relationship
Image credits: Blue3Carissa
Alana and Eli share a professional relationship, with the photographer being credited for launching Hadid’s modeling career in her 40s.
Reportedly, Rezkallah personally approached her with the question, “Do you want to be a model?,” a moment that led to her first-ever magazine cover for Plastik’s Winter 2024 issue.
Responding to his comment, Alana wrote, “Right and that girl doesn’t want privacy she’s been trying to be famous for a decade.”
Image credits: IMDb/Transformers: Age of Extinction
Image credits: Lylalovescats
Her remark was seemingly made in reference to her brother Anwar Hadid dating Nicola for roughly a year in 2017, during which multiple media outlets alleged that Anwar became increasingly distant from his parents, mirroring the pattern now being speculated in Brooklyn’s estrangement from the Beckhams.
One netizen commented on the post, writing, “Every attempt to make Nicola relevant or likable has failed and now she’s going viral for something.”
Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham
A second added, “It’s giving Harry & Meghan 2.0! This spoiled nepo-baby should drop his last name if he’s so unhappy with being a Beckham… He never had a problem with the Beckham brand when Victoria used all her industry connections to secure him the job as a photographer for a Burberry campaign and several Vogue editorials.”
“Didn’t she do the same exact thing she’s doing with Brooklyn to your brother?” questioned one netizen in response to the 40-year-old model’s remarks
Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham
“Brooklyn’s social media post does feel like Nicola wrote it though!” expressed a third user.
Some netizens also pointed out perceived similarities between Nicola’s past relationship with Anwar and her current marriage to Brooklyn, particularly highlighting the age gaps involved.
At the time she dated Anwar, the Holidate star was 22, while Hadid was around 18. Nicola is now 31, with Brooklyn currently 26.
Image credits: Glamour
Allegedly, Anwar’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, was believed to be upset with the age difference between Nicola and her son.
The strained relationship was reportedly mirrored when Nicola unfollowed the entire Hadid family on social media following the couple’s split in 2018.
Brooklyn Beckham accused his parents of trying to “ruin my marriage” to Nicola in his scathing six-slide statement, adding that he does “not want to reconcile with my family”
Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham
Shortly after Brooklyn’s explosive statements sent the internet into a frenzy, David Beckham appeared to subtly address the situation while appearing live on CNBC’s financial program Squawk Box on January 20.
While emphasizing parental restraint and forgiveness, many online sleuths believed his remarks were directed at Brooklyn.
Image credits: Getty/Gareth Cattermole
He said, “They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids, you sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well.”
Image credits: Glamour
“Brooklyn was lucky to have a nice dad…” reacted one user to David’s comments, while another added, “Brooklyn just an entitled [child], he should be thankful he is a Beckham.”
“[Brooklyn] is a peak man child. Cutting off his parents, but won’t cut off their name or all the money it brings him – tough stance there champ,” wrote one netizen
Follow Us