‘Picky-Eater’ MIL Demands To Bring Her Own Food To Thanksgiving Dinner, DIL Takes It As An Insult

When the Mayflower pilgrims were preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving centuries ago, they had no idea that the time would come when their distant descendants, instead of simply enjoying another year together over a festive table full of food, would bicker and quarrel. Alas, sometimes that’s exactly what happens.
For example, here’s a story from the user u/TnksgvngThrowaway567, who, along with her husband, prepared a whole bunch of food and delicacies for a family Thanksgiving party at their home – only to discover shortly before the holiday that the mother-in-law was going to bring her own food!
Thanksgiving Day is by default the time for tasty food, friendly talks, joy, and peace – but sometimes all this actually does a 180
The author of the post and her husband were recently preparing to host a family Thanksgiving party, and did their best to prepare some really delicious food
However, right before the holiday, the husband told the author that his mom actually planned to bring her own meals with her
The author considered this a blatant disrespect to her cooking and hosting skills and demanded explanations from the mother-in-law
The women ended up with a huge spat, and the author even threatened to uninvite the spouse’s mom to the party altogether
The husband called her petty and made the suggestion to be the bigger person and ignore all his mom’s whims, no matter how offensive they might seem
So, the Original Poster (OP) and her spouse, a couple in their mid-30s, spent a long time actively preparing to host a family Thanksgiving party at home. Together, the husband and wife decorated the house, planned the menu, and, of course, cooked. We won’t provide a detailed list of all the dishes and treats the author made, but let’s just say it right away – there won’t be a free space on the table at all!
And so, on the eve of the holiday, as our heroine was proudly planning where she would place each dish, the husband “delighted” her with news: his mother, a picky eater, according to him, was going to bring her own meals – and what’s more, she would only eat them! No, the mother-in-law wasn’t allergic to certain foods – she simply wanted to act this way.
The author saw red. She considered this blatant disrespect for her cooking skills and time spent at the stove, so she immediately contacted the mother-in-law and demanded an explanation. Words led to a real argument, but our heroine’s husband, who also didn’t please her, took a more neutral stance, even closer to his mom than to his wife.
The author, in turn, stated that if her MIL actually wanted to eat her own food for Thanksgiving, she should do so at home. The husband countered that the situation, in his view, wasn’t worth the drama and that he’d simply invite his mom over without making a big deal out of her whims. So the host decided to take this online seeking, firstly, support and, secondly, advice.
Well, many experts do believe that if the host doesn’t ask guests to bring any food, it’s best not to. Unless the guests have some specific food allergies, this dedicated article at Clise Etiquette claims. In a pinch, you could bring, for example, a bottle of wine or some sweets – but definitely not main courses.
The author of this article, published at Real Simple, asserts that it’s good etiquette to bring a small, no-prep breakfast or brunch if the guest plans to stay overnight. Perhaps some kind of appetizer or something of that sort wouldn’t hurt either.
“Make sure you bring something to say thank you for allowing me into your home, for inviting me in, so it can be some sort of host gift or whatever you have,” expert Elaine Swann, the author of “Elaine Swann’s Book of Modern Etiquette,” says on an NBC broadcast dedicated to Thanksgiving. However, the main idea of the holiday is always joy, warm communication, and love – not quarrels.
But this is precisely what arose in the situation described. The commenters here were also very divided. Some agreed with the OP’s opinion that her mother-in-law’s idea seemed like belittling her cooking and hosting skills. Others simply cited holiday traditions and urged her to put aside any resentment and just invite her husband’s mom, despite all her whims.
However, the OP herself noted in an update to the post that she would try to take the comments into account and rise above petty offence. “I will let her know she is welcome and will ignore her and focus on my other guests,” the author added. “I won’t let her ruin my day and will be the bigger person.” So do you, our dear readers, also agree with this? Please feel free to drop your comments below.
The commenters were actually very divided here, but the author herself then added, that she’ll follow the Thanksgiving traditions and invite the mother-in-law anyway
