“Think You Know History?”: See If You Can Guess What Came First In These 32 Pairings

by

Most of us like to think that we have an accurate timeline of major historical events and influential figures in our heads. It doesn’t take a historian to figure out that Socrates was probably not around anymore when Martin Luther King Jr. gave his speech. But what if we challenged your inner timeline further?

In this quiz, you’ll be provided with 32 historical pairings, and your job will be to guess which one came first correctly. Sounds easy? Well, let’s see what you’ve got!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Think You Know History?”: See If You Can Guess What Came First In These 32 Pairings

Photo credits: Pixabay

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Photoshop My Spider (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know About “To Rome For Love”
3 min read
Jan, 14, 2018
My Experience As A Mom Of Two Boys In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Photographed Jammu City Of India
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
His Dark Materials
Why We Won’t Be Missing HBO’s His Dark Materials
3 min read
Jul, 23, 2019
Here Are My 14 Drawings Of Cats
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.