Hey Pandas, What Items Would You Take From Your House If You Were In The Middle Of A Zombie Apocalypse? (Closed)

In the life or death situation of a zombie apocalypse, prepping can be the whole difference. Would you take the weapons or the provisions? Or something else entirely?
#1
thing to survive: wepons, food, drink, clothes(i can’t name them all)bags…
#2
A blunt weapon and my pets and food
#3
I wouldn’t leave. I will stay where i am so i have everything i need. I would be prepared for any invasion.
#4
I’d probably get all the grain products, canned foods, coffee, and medicine. I don’t have any viable weapons against zombies, I’d probably get a hammer for self-defense.
#5
Take FROM my house!?!? Wat you takin abt? I’ll just take the whole house. Geez, everything comes with me.
#6
My attack doggos, my bow and all the arrows, anything resembling a weapon, food, water, my confiscated phone and charger, medicine, wash stuff and…… a pretty dress or two, depending on what I can carry.
#7
I would take food, water, clothes, my friends and family, and my diary.
#8
I would take:
A nerf gun (It wouldn’t do anything but it would serve as a distraction… Like shoot it to make a noise somewhere else.)
Nerf Darts ^^^.
Water bottles (At least 6)
Clam Chowder ( A 3-4 cans)
Granola Bars (Half a box?)
Extra clothes. 2 sets maybe
My backpack to fit all my stuff into.
My Swords. (Broadsword and straight sword for anyone asking.)
A pocket knife. (Necessary)
Although it may not be needed, I would take some money.
Medicine (Probiotics and such)
Flashlight.
Medical Bag. (Bandages, alcohol cleaner, etc.)
2 of my favorite Pusheen Cats.
A belt. (To strap the swords + sheath to)
My jacket + a small blanket.
My watch. (No space taken, worn on my wrist)
My tablet. (It has some cool games and a good 30+ hour battery.)
A car and keys, (There is extra gas in the back)
A gas siphon (just in case)
Aaaannnd… Some shampoo/soap because I need to stay clean.
Just FYI, everything I listed here will either fit in my backpack, belt-strap, trunk, or on my wrist… (I have already tested this.)
I would probably stay in my house until: 1. Appliances stopped working. 2. Imminent danger. (Horde of zombies?) or 3. I would raid a neighbors house if they were gone because my supplies ran out.
:)
#9
The shotgun, my xbox and my phone charger. The only things you need
#10
I would just load up my two trucks with:
Food
My dog
My family
WEAPONS
First Aid Kit
Building Tools(ya never know what you will have to build)
fishing rods
Clothes
blankets
plants seeds
pillows
wood
lighters
no phones cuz there would be no point in it(other than to play which most people wouldnt)
BUG OUT BAG
welp thats all I could think of
#11
make up! id make myself look like a zombie and be safe ! oh and a mask
#12
My Machete, my favorite knife, my taser, my pistol, my shotgun, my ammo for both guns, clothes, food, water(filtered or bottled),medicine, a mask, hand-sanitizer, lighter, lighter fluid, matches, gasoline bottle ( to keep fire going), wood, fire starter, shoes and boots, my tablet, charger, blankets, gloves, and my family.
#13
i would take my dog, some dog food, a broom (those things are lethal) ,some food for me, a shovel (i got tons), and a backpack. also maybe some car keys and a car
#14
I have a shelf of sentimental items so I’d shove them in my bag along with two bread knifes and other stuff you would need to survive.
#15
Monster energy gun, monster energy, and the stuffed bunny I sleep with at night.
#16
Things to survive, my fav stuffies (don’t judge), my pet rabbit, my dog, my family? Idk
#17
my gun, 2 knives, dogs, friends, food, medicine, and my phone (if i have internet)
#18
some weapons like knifes and an axe, some basic first aid stuff, food, drinks and clothes I can move fast in. And my dog!
#19
My cats (to protect them), My phone, food, and water.
#20
probably my dog to keep me company my friend (yes i live with my best friend) my knives my rifle and my bat either my knives ot=r my bat those are my mvp’s
#21
I would take my pets and aa few of their things, and i have a bag packed full of clothes, my saftey kit, bathroom things, and water, i will also pack ffffffffoooooooodddddd
#22
I would take my backpack and put weapons, a little bit of food, and some water in it. I would pack a shirt and some pants and a jacket. I would pack some ammo and I would try to bring my dog.
#23
My great-grandads brief case, which holds my birth certificate (Fun fact: he used to use it to hold us designs of atomic bombs for the government). Some food, my stuffed toy, called Monkey (is actually a monkey. I was little, and not very imaginative. Don’t judge.) phone, parents (I guess…)
#24
i would bring five bags of potato chips and all of my pets and family (exept my little brother)
#25
My dog she is the sweetest little thing and she is a black Lab
#26
a chainsaw or my dads hunting rifle
#27
You expect me to leave? No way! I’m staying right here, armed with a dollar store bow & arrow.
Follow Us