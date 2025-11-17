110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Love it or hate it, pop culture, as a phenomenon we collectively agree upon, has been with us for more than 60 years, longer than most of us have even existed! Although the term was coined in mid-1800, by the year 1958, it gained the meaning of superficial entertainment as opposed to more ‘serious’ art. These days, though, the definition has yet again changed slightly, but one thing is for sure – you cannot evade pop culture unless you live under a rock (no offense if you do!). These days, it’s a huge part of the everyday life of any person, and some invest so much of their interest and time in it that it becomes much more to them. So much more, in fact, that they decide to immortalize one or other pop culture phenomena forever on their skin by getting a cool tattoo! And, if you’re curious what these pop culture tattoos might look like or are looking for some tattoo inspo, this is the exact right article for that!
So, as for the style of these designs, they can go anywhere from hyperrealistic to minimalist pop culture tattoos. But that’s the beauty of it! If any other tattoo styles are quite strict about the lines, the topics, and even the colors, these babies can be as varied as anything you can think of. As for the topic itself, there are almost no limitations either, be it cartoons, songs, memes, famous YouTube videos, or movie tattoos – anything goes, as long as it falls under the popular culture definition. And, as you’re about to see in our submissions, the variety here is indeed quite vast! You get famous photograph recreations, some unique designs putting iconic cartoon characters in new environments, mashing movies together, or having a popular culture tattoo that’s a quote of someone famous at the time. Really, the world is your oyster in choosing your own original design!
Right-o tight-o, ready to take a look at the pop culture tattoo ideas that we rounded up in the list below? If so, you know what to do! Once you’ve taken a good look at these awesome tattoos, be sure to give your vote to those that you liked the best and share this article with anyone who might benefit from some awesome tattoo content in their day!
#1 Spirited Away Piece
Image source: eden_tattoo_
#2 Pulp Fiction Poster
Image source: kozo_tattoo
#3 “You Know That’s Permament Right?”
Image source: GiveMeMangoz
#4 Star Trek And Cats
Image source: sparklerfish
#5 Last Supper With The Greatest
Image source: kozo_tattoo
#6 Freddie Mercury Tattoo
Image source: bushidovt
#7 Marilyn Monroe Tattoo
Image source: inalbersekov
#8 The Nightmare Before Christmas Piece
Image source: terioshi
#9 Lilo And Stitch
Image source: eden_tattoo_
#10 Lost In Translation
Image source: kozo_tattoo
#11 Dr. Manhattan By Sickle Tattoo
Image source: Angelikus
#12 Vanellope Of Wreck-It Ralph Piece
Image source: nawa_tattooer
#13 Bender Band By Murray Sell, Grace & Glory Tattoo In Murfreesboro, TN
Image source: livelongdrinkbleach
#14 Live Love Lmao
Image source: gateau_tattoo
#15 T’Challa Piece
Image source: inalbersekov
#16 Hello Kitty Skeletal Tattoo
Image source: royveksler
#17 Harry Potter Final Battle
Image source: kozo_tattoo
#18 Arcane Tattoo By Johan At Ganga Tattoo Studio In LA
Image source: hnnkllr07
#19 Tattoos Have To Be Meaningful
Image source: slatertattoos100
#20 Kawaii Animaniacs
Image source: ghostmalonetattoo
#21 The Persistence Of Memory
Image source: key_tattoos
#22 Shady Kermit
Image source: dijahtattoos
#23 Biggie X 2Pac Piece
Image source: inalbersekov
#24 Dragon Ball Tattoo Piece By Marco Bruce Brugnola
Image source: un_red
#25 Dobby Is Free
Image source: matiasnobletattoo
#26 Courage The Cowardly Dog Tattoo Artwork
Image source: rodferod
#27 Loki Helmet By Chou
Image source: Quantum_Fuzzics
#28 Umbreon & Espeon
Image source: eden_tattoo_
#29 Baby Groot Tattoo
Image source: matiasnobletattoo
#30 Spidey Senses
Image source: black.minimal.tattoo
#31 Care Bear Piece
Image source: mambotattooer
#32 Alice In Wonderland Rabbit Piece
Image source: jean_mognon
#33 Balloon Pikachu Tattoo At Gigatoast Adam Hicks At Ageless Art
Image source: bbgtrashpanda
#34 Colosal Titan In The Wall Piece
Image source: angls.ink
#35 2D Gorillaz Tattoo
Image source: _downertattooer_
#36 Gravity Falls Bill Cipher Tattoo
Image source: rodferod
#37 Beauty And The Beast Tattoo
Image source: phil.tattoo
#38 Ryuk, The Shinigami Tattoo
Image source: abradark
#39 Retro Gaming Sleeve – Derek Turcotte Of Electric Grizzly – Canmore, AB, Canada
Image source: JKOMGLOLTTYL
#40 Diablo, The Prime Evil – Done By Draz Palaming At Noire Ink In London, UK
Image source: kaleidoplushy
#41 Yoshi’s Island Tattoo By Billy Tanos At Iimmerse Tattoo Brisbane, Australia
Image source: iimmerseta2
#42 Bold And Brash… More Like Belongs In The Trash!
Image source: babyblue_ttt
#43 Ghostbusters Tattoo
Image source: hannahbeneducetattoos
#44 Euthanasia Coaster
AirplaneFart added: “Got my first tattoo since breast cancer. The scar is from a port that got infected.”
Image source: AirplaneFart
#45 Disney Tattoo
tapdancinghotdog also wrote: “My First Tattoo is a Disney Tattoo and a Memorial for my wife”
Image source: tapdancinghotdog
#46 Neytiri Piece
Image source: yurici_tattoo
#47 Dexter’s Laboratory Piece
Image source: nawa_tattooer
#48 Django Unchained Piece
Image source: brvc3t
#49 Baby Yoda Tattoo
Image source: streettattooer
#50 Small Titanic Tattoo
Image source: soosoo.tattoo
#51 Sailor Moon By Benja At Akari Studio, Nottingham, UK
Image source: SugarGlazedKakyoin
#52 Got These Two Calcifers Done By Aaron Richard’s At Rebel Yell Nashville, TN
Image source: MortalisHG
#53 Star Wars Sleeve
Image source: itsbellaxrose
#54 Ocarina Tattoo
Image source: Mudblood_
#55 Sesshomaru Tattoo
Image source: giantlee6
#56 T. Shelby Piece
Image source: black.minimal.tattoo
#57 “We Live To Fight Another Day”
Image source: black.minimal.tattoo
#58 Obelix Tattoo
Image source: mambotattooer
#59 Jurassic Park Embroidery Tattoo
Image source: dudalozanotattoo
#60 “I Think You Have The Wrong Number”
Image source: limahema
#61 Nightmare Before Christmas
Image source: blackbrighttattoo
#62 Hellmo & Spongebob
Image source: houseofblackart
#63 Akira Tribute Piece
Image source: luckeyhike
#64 Bobs Burgers And Ghost Buster Mash Up
Image source: illustday
#65 Tiana Of The Princess And The Frog Piece
Image source: nawa_tattooer
#66 Cars Tattoo
Image source: badbaby.ttt
#67 The ‘84 Sheepdog From Dumb And Dumber
Image source: jessek_tattoos
#68 Eddie Van Halen Piece
Image source: tattoodors
#69 Flexing Cat Meme
Image source: moire.boxx
#70 Teletubby On Fire
Image source: mndbzz
#71 Want To Play A Game?
Image source: hermanaldowibowo
#72 Ponyo Tattoo From Jose At True Blue In Austin, Texas!
Image source: BeanDais388
#73 Lord Of The Rings Piece
Image source: utown62
#74 Halloween Bulbasaur By Adrian Mateo
Image source: StickerTats
#75 Avatar Tattoo Of Young Apa With Aang!
Image source: RealErenJaeger
#76 Windfish Tattoo From The Legend Of Zelda: Links Awakening
Image source: Flubberdog92
#77 “Planet Express Ship In A Bottle” Done By Allie Marie At Revolution Tattoo In Chicago, IL
Image source: turnicus
#78 Sasuke And Itachi, Tattoo Artwork By Sean Rouse From Jacksonville, NC
Image source: wtg_artist
#79 The Last Supper Tattoo
Image source: sebastianjfrost
#80 Black Mamba Tattoo
Image source: castillo.dario
#81 Squirtle By Laura Marie – Rochester NY – Private Studio
Image source: Defiant-One-7874
#82 Aeon Flux Thigh Piece Done by Zane Birdsong At Pure Heart Tattoo – Murfreesboro,TN
Image source: pomegranateshawty
#83 Himiko Toga (My Hero Academia) By Brendow Tatuagem In Brazil
Image source: ageozoega
#84 Wanda And Sylvie Tattoos!
Image source: catsinthechief
#85 All This Grumpy
Image source: pieraldi_tattoo
#86 Cowboy Bepop Piece
Image source: shadknight20
#87 Alice In Wonderland And Van Gogh Mash Up
Image source: Yo_Bg
#88 Chainsaw Man And Jujutsu Kaisen Combination Tattoos Done By Lude Psd
Image source: un_red
#89 Ash & Eiji From Banana Fish Tattoo
Image source: laurelupo
#90 Zelda Heart Container
Image source: _downertattooer_
#91 Barbie Doll Piece
Image source: nawa_tattooer
#92 Star Wars Yoda Tattoo
Image source: dudalozanotattoo
#93 Perfect Blue Piece
Image source: fetattooer
#94 Misa Amane By Sai Li At Mono Moon Tattoo In San Francisco, California
Image source: essentialdesideratum
#95 Dr. Strange Tattoo, By Tattookies On Ig With Inspiration From Stanley Artgerm Lau
Image source: loganallenwolf
#96 Exeggcute, But Instead All The Faces Are Saitama From One Punch Man
Image source: Lunrsoul
#97 Avatar – The Last Airbender From Manaus In Brazil
Image source: Yscaibulik
#98 Nobara Piece
Image source: angls.ink
#99 The Eyes Artwork Tattoo
Image source: almu_tattoo
#100 Levi Akerman Manga Panel Tattoo
Image source: phil.tattoo
#101 Obito Tattoo
Image source: abradark
#102 Leela by Charline Marcila At Starkweather Tattoo Collective – Madison, WI
Image source: internetattic
#103 Dragon Ball Z Tattoo – Simon K Bell At Black Waltz Studios In Liverpool, UK
Image source: Nedlogfox
#104 Maul And Gar Saxon – Lee Mullen At Electric Vision in Seattle, WA
Image source: leefscented
#105 Magneto Tattoo Done By Ryan Willingham At Apocalypse Tattoo In Atlanta, GA
Image source: xcountry1983
#106 Wolverine Tattoo – Ryan Willingham At Apocalypse Tattoo In Atlanta, Georgia
Image source: xcountry1983
#107 Yoyo From Jet Set Radio Future
Image source: nekogingy
#108 Milhouse And Bart From The Simpsons Tattoo
Image source: almu_tattoo
#109 Dragon Ball Z Tattoo
Image source: matiasnobletattoo
#110 The Grand Inquisitor Piece
Image source: jonleightontattoo
