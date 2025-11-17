110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

by

Love it or hate it, pop culture, as a phenomenon we collectively agree upon, has been with us for more than 60 years, longer than most of us have even existed! Although the term was coined in mid-1800, by the year 1958, it gained the meaning of superficial entertainment as opposed to more ‘serious’ art. These days, though, the definition has yet again changed slightly, but one thing is for sure – you cannot evade pop culture unless you live under a rock (no offense if you do!). These days, it’s a huge part of the everyday life of any person, and some invest so much of their interest and time in it that it becomes much more to them. So much more, in fact, that they decide to immortalize one or other pop culture phenomena forever on their skin by getting a cool tattoo! And, if you’re curious what these pop culture tattoos might look like or are looking for some tattoo inspo, this is the exact right article for that!

So, as for the style of these designs, they can go anywhere from hyperrealistic to minimalist pop culture tattoos. But that’s the beauty of it! If any other tattoo styles are quite strict about the lines, the topics, and even the colors, these babies can be as varied as anything you can think of. As for the topic itself, there are almost no limitations either, be it cartoons, songs, memes, famous YouTube videos, or movie tattoos – anything goes, as long as it falls under the popular culture definition. And, as you’re about to see in our submissions, the variety here is indeed quite vast! You get famous photograph recreations, some unique designs putting iconic cartoon characters in new environments, mashing movies together, or having a popular culture tattoo that’s a quote of someone famous at the time. Really, the world is your oyster in choosing your own original design!

Right-o tight-o, ready to take a look at the pop culture tattoo ideas that we rounded up in the list below? If so, you know what to do! Once you’ve taken a good look at these awesome tattoos, be sure to give your vote to those that you liked the best and share this article with anyone who might benefit from some awesome tattoo content in their day!

#1 Spirited Away Piece

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: eden_tattoo_

#2 Pulp Fiction Poster

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: kozo_tattoo

#3 “You Know That’s Permament Right?”

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: GiveMeMangoz

#4 Star Trek And Cats

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: sparklerfish

#5 Last Supper With The Greatest

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: kozo_tattoo

#6 Freddie Mercury Tattoo

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: bushidovt

#7 Marilyn Monroe Tattoo

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: inalbersekov

#8 The Nightmare Before Christmas Piece

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: terioshi

#9 Lilo And Stitch

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: eden_tattoo_

#10 Lost In Translation

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: kozo_tattoo

#11 Dr. Manhattan By Sickle Tattoo

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: Angelikus

#12 Vanellope Of Wreck-It Ralph Piece

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: nawa_tattooer

#13 Bender Band By Murray Sell, Grace & Glory Tattoo In Murfreesboro, TN

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: livelongdrinkbleach

#14 Live Love Lmao

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: gateau_tattoo

#15 T’Challa Piece

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: inalbersekov

#16 Hello Kitty Skeletal Tattoo

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: royveksler

#17 Harry Potter Final Battle

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: kozo_tattoo

#18 Arcane Tattoo By Johan At Ganga Tattoo Studio In LA

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: hnnkllr07

#19 Tattoos Have To Be Meaningful

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: slatertattoos100

#20 Kawaii Animaniacs

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: ghostmalonetattoo

#21 The Persistence Of Memory

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: key_tattoos

#22 Shady Kermit

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: dijahtattoos

#23 Biggie X 2Pac Piece

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: inalbersekov

#24 Dragon Ball Tattoo Piece By Marco Bruce Brugnola

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: un_red

#25 Dobby Is Free

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: matiasnobletattoo

#26 Courage The Cowardly Dog Tattoo Artwork

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: rodferod

#27 Loki Helmet By Chou

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: Quantum_Fuzzics

#28 Umbreon & Espeon

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: eden_tattoo_

#29 Baby Groot Tattoo

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: matiasnobletattoo

#30 Spidey Senses

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: black.minimal.tattoo

#31 Care Bear Piece

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: mambotattooer

#32 Alice In Wonderland Rabbit Piece

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: jean_mognon

#33 Balloon Pikachu Tattoo At Gigatoast Adam Hicks At Ageless Art

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: bbgtrashpanda

#34 Colosal Titan In The Wall Piece

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: angls.ink

#35 2D Gorillaz Tattoo

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: _downertattooer_

#36 Gravity Falls Bill Cipher Tattoo

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: rodferod

#37 Beauty And The Beast Tattoo

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: phil.tattoo

#38 Ryuk, The Shinigami Tattoo

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: abradark

#39 Retro Gaming Sleeve – Derek Turcotte Of Electric Grizzly – Canmore, AB, Canada

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: JKOMGLOLTTYL

#40 Diablo, The Prime Evil – Done By Draz Palaming At Noire Ink In London, UK

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: kaleidoplushy

#41 Yoshi’s Island Tattoo By Billy Tanos At Iimmerse Tattoo Brisbane, Australia

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: iimmerseta2

#42 Bold And Brash… More Like Belongs In The Trash!

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: babyblue_ttt

#43 Ghostbusters Tattoo

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: hannahbeneducetattoos

#44 Euthanasia Coaster

AirplaneFart added: “Got my first tattoo since breast cancer. The scar is from a port that got infected.”

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: AirplaneFart

#45 Disney Tattoo

tapdancinghotdog also wrote: “My First Tattoo is a Disney Tattoo and a Memorial for my wife”

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: tapdancinghotdog

#46 Neytiri Piece

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: yurici_tattoo

#47 Dexter’s Laboratory Piece

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: nawa_tattooer

#48 Django Unchained Piece

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: brvc3t

#49 Baby Yoda Tattoo

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: streettattooer

#50 Small Titanic Tattoo

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: soosoo.tattoo

#51 Sailor Moon By Benja At Akari Studio, Nottingham, UK

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: SugarGlazedKakyoin

#52 Got These Two Calcifers Done By Aaron Richard’s At Rebel Yell Nashville, TN

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: MortalisHG

#53 Star Wars Sleeve

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: itsbellaxrose

#54 Ocarina Tattoo

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: Mudblood_

#55 Sesshomaru Tattoo

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: giantlee6

#56 T. Shelby Piece

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: black.minimal.tattoo

#57 “We Live To Fight Another Day”

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: black.minimal.tattoo

#58 Obelix Tattoo

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: mambotattooer

#59 Jurassic Park Embroidery Tattoo

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: dudalozanotattoo

#60 “I Think You Have The Wrong Number”

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: limahema

#61 Nightmare Before Christmas

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: blackbrighttattoo

#62 Hellmo & Spongebob

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: houseofblackart

#63 Akira Tribute Piece

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: luckeyhike

#64 Bobs Burgers And Ghost Buster Mash Up

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: illustday

#65 Tiana Of The Princess And The Frog Piece

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: nawa_tattooer

#66 Cars Tattoo

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: badbaby.ttt

#67 The ‘84 Sheepdog From Dumb And Dumber

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: jessek_tattoos

#68 Eddie Van Halen Piece

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: tattoodors

#69 Flexing Cat Meme

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: moire.boxx

#70 Teletubby On Fire

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: mndbzz

#71 Want To Play A Game?

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: hermanaldowibowo

#72 Ponyo Tattoo From Jose At True Blue In Austin, Texas!

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: BeanDais388

#73 Lord Of The Rings Piece

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: utown62

#74 Halloween Bulbasaur By Adrian Mateo

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: StickerTats

#75 Avatar Tattoo Of Young Apa With Aang!

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: RealErenJaeger

#76 Windfish Tattoo From The Legend Of Zelda: Links Awakening

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: Flubberdog92

#77 “Planet Express Ship In A Bottle” Done By Allie Marie At Revolution Tattoo In Chicago, IL

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: turnicus

#78 Sasuke And Itachi, Tattoo Artwork By Sean Rouse From Jacksonville, NC

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: wtg_artist

#79 The Last Supper Tattoo

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: sebastianjfrost

#80 Black Mamba Tattoo

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: castillo.dario

#81 Squirtle By Laura Marie – Rochester NY – Private Studio

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: Defiant-One-7874

#82 Aeon Flux Thigh Piece Done by Zane Birdsong At Pure Heart Tattoo – Murfreesboro,TN

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: pomegranateshawty

#83 Himiko Toga (My Hero Academia) By Brendow Tatuagem In Brazil

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: ageozoega

#84 Wanda And Sylvie Tattoos!

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: catsinthechief

#85 All This Grumpy

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: pieraldi_tattoo

#86 Cowboy Bepop Piece

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: shadknight20

#87 Alice In Wonderland And Van Gogh Mash Up

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: Yo_Bg

#88 Chainsaw Man And Jujutsu Kaisen Combination Tattoos Done By Lude Psd

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: un_red

#89 Ash & Eiji From Banana Fish Tattoo

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: laurelupo

#90 Zelda Heart Container

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: _downertattooer_

#91 Barbie Doll Piece

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: nawa_tattooer

#92 Star Wars Yoda Tattoo

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: dudalozanotattoo

#93 Perfect Blue Piece

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: fetattooer

#94 Misa Amane By Sai Li At Mono Moon Tattoo In San Francisco, California

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: essentialdesideratum

#95 Dr. Strange Tattoo, By Tattookies On Ig With Inspiration From Stanley Artgerm Lau

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: loganallenwolf

#96 Exeggcute, But Instead All The Faces Are Saitama From One Punch Man

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: Lunrsoul

#97 Avatar – The Last Airbender From Manaus In Brazil

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: Yscaibulik

#98 Nobara Piece

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: angls.ink

#99 The Eyes Artwork Tattoo

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: almu_tattoo

#100 Levi Akerman Manga Panel Tattoo

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: phil.tattoo

#101 Obito Tattoo

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: abradark

#102 Leela by Charline Marcila At Starkweather Tattoo Collective – Madison, WI

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: internetattic

#103 Dragon Ball Z Tattoo – Simon K Bell At Black Waltz Studios In Liverpool, UK

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: Nedlogfox

#104 Maul And Gar Saxon – Lee Mullen At Electric Vision in Seattle, WA

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: leefscented

#105 Magneto Tattoo Done By Ryan Willingham At Apocalypse Tattoo In Atlanta, GA

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: xcountry1983

#106 Wolverine Tattoo – Ryan Willingham At Apocalypse Tattoo In Atlanta, Georgia

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: xcountry1983

#107 Yoyo From Jet Set Radio Future

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: nekogingy

#108 Milhouse And Bart From The Simpsons Tattoo

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: almu_tattoo

#109 Dragon Ball Z Tattoo

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: matiasnobletattoo

#110 The Grand Inquisitor Piece

110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves

Image source: jonleightontattoo

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Seeing Light Through The Clouds: A Collective Art Exhibition In Dnipro.
3 min read
Aug, 1, 2025
We Created Illustrations Of A Corgi As Zodiac Signs (12 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Wait a Minute, is Ray Donovan Canceled or Not?
3 min read
Feb, 16, 2020
75 Ridiculous Examples Of Cartoon Logic That Will Make You Facepalm
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Guy Specifically Tells Roommate To Not Touch His Food, But He Does Anyway, So He Gets Left Alone Without Any Notice In A Place He Can’t Afford By Himself
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
My Flora Insecta Series For Flora At Land Exhibition
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.