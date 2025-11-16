“Going Downstairs After Turning Off The Lights” And 30 Other Things That Our Community Is Afraid Of Doing Alone

Before going on vacation alone, I’m always a bit of an anxious extrovert. I really love trying new stuff, meeting new people and being outside in the world but I’m anxious just before that. I have to warm up to the situation.
What’s something you always wanted to try but are too anxious about doing all by yourself? For me, it’s going to a bar and having a cocktail. I do that with my friends but I’ve never been alone.
Been happily married for decades. My biggest fear is dying last and spending the last years of my life without him. Can’t imagine remarrying anyone else. I don’t want to spend my golden years alone and without sharing it with him.
I was afraid for 27 years of living by myself, supporting myself and facing who I’d become as a result of capitulating to my narcissistic husband for so long. Then he forced a divorce on me and after almost four years on my own, I’ve realized how stupid I was for being afraid. I’m finally free.
going downstairs after turning off the lights! this is kind of a joke but it’s not 🥲
Solo female world traveler here, absolutely adore going to a pub in England, will never go to an American bar. I’m American. Roofies, being sexually harassed/assaulted, being around volatile, unpredictable drunk people, NO.
Confronting that goose
As a bigger woman it’s 100% eating out alone. Doesn’t matter if its something unhealthy or just a salad I always feel like everyone around me judges me. That’s why I always order food in and eat at home when I don’t want to cook.
Swimming in the ocean.
Probably going outside in the night by myself. Like I step one step and I think Slenderman, some kidnapper, or a wild animal is gonna get me
Travel – I’d love to explore new cities and places all by myself, but as a young woman it just seems too dangerous.
I would love to go to New York City (never been there) but definitely not by myself. I would be completely overwhelmed by a city that large and crowded.
Leaving the house. I’m disabled, and cannot take more than a few steps before I need to rest.
Going to the toilet in the middle of the night… what if the bogeyman comes and raids your secret candy stash when you’re in the bathroom?
Parallel parking in a tight spot with the work van.
Well… I am petrified of being the centre of attention (like making a speech or preforming) but it kinda helps if my friend is there, not a lot but a bit.
Entering a room full of people (even if I know some of them). Approaching a group of acquaintances alone is scary too.
How about watching a horror movie, and then lying in bed waiting for the zombies to come?
It worries me to drive on my own at night.
Going to a place with big crowds without a group I’m specifically going with. Take a recent school dance. Even when I went with a group, they left for 20 minutes to chat with other friends and I couldn’t find them anywhere. I have pretty bad anxiety in social situations and when it flares up I unconsciously scratch my arm. By the time I found other friends, my arm was raw :( luckily my friends I went with found me again after a little while, but man I don’t like being by myself in big crowds.
I’m afraid of showering without someone in the house. I have some issues tbh
Something I’m afraid of doing alone… I’m scared of existing alone. If you understand, you understand, if you don’t, you don’t.
Parenting. I’ve always wanted to have kids but I’ve witnessed loads of great relationships completely fall apart after kids. I’ve seen so many men who start out excited to be dads just walk away when things get tough and either barely put in any effort to see their kids or never bother with them at all. My 4 sisters have all struggled as single parents with nonexistent dads and it affects every aspect of their lives as well as their kids’ lives.
One of my sisters had 2 kids 11 months apart and her ex left her when she was pregnant with the second, they’re 3 and 4 now and my sister is a mess. Mentally she can’t cope, she’s permanently exhausted and overwhelmed and her kids are extremely anxious and run circles around her.
I’ve been with my partner for 12yrs and known him for 19yrs but as much as we both desperately want children and I think he’d be a great dad, the fear of him changing or walking away when things get tough, leaving me to do it all alone, terrifies me. We’ve been trying to get pregnant for years with no luck and the idea that it might never happen breaks my heart, but I’d rather never have kids than have them and end up struggling to do it alone.
Putting together IKEA furniture
Talking to older kids/people who aren’t someone that I know. The only exception is asking to pet other people’s dogs.
This was actually hard for me to answer because I really like doing most everything alone. I’ve lived a very adventurous life and been extremely independent, I even intentionally became a single parent which has been awesome. But I think something I might be intimidated to do on my own is travel to countries where I don’t speak the language.
I’ll still do it alone, for sure, that’s my plan actually, but yeah, it’s something I’m a little afraid of. Fears are meant to be either faced or respected and we each decide which it is every time.
Usually, if I’m afraid to do something alone, I take some time to plan and prep, then I go for it. It’s worked out well for me so far.
Having a seizure
More dread and social phobia which is fear-adjacent, but taking an Uber or Lyft alone and the awkwardness of feeling like I am a princess for sitting in back seat while I am driven around. But the real phobia here kicks in if so am going solo and the driver opens the front passenger door or motions for me to sit in the front seat. So damned either way.
pouring eyedrops or saline.
Driving long distances. Drove 1,500 miles round trip once and almost fell asleep. I had to take BIL home after FIL funeral and had to work the day we left and only had one day off between shifts. I couldn’t stop to rest because of work so yeah 24 hours and almost fell asleep and wrecked five miles from home. Falling asleep was prevented by getting a phone call and managed to pull out of the small ditch with no damage to the vehicle.
Bench pressing. I’ve seen enough fail videos to know that it can be painful (maybe end with a hospital visit) if you don’t have a spotter.
Being alone in an apartment at night. I have no such problem during the day but at night I’m always afraid that I’ll get ill or have an accident and there will be no one to help me. Even though I’m perfectly healthy and not really accident-prone.
(Paradoxically, I’ve no problem with being alone on the street at night despite being a rather petite woman.)
