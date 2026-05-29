Danny Elfman: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Danny Elfman: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Danny Elfman

May 29, 1953

Los Angeles, California, US

73 Years Old

Gemini

Danny Elfman: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Danny Elfman?

Daniel Robert Elfman is an American composer and musician, celebrated for his distinctive, often whimsical and darkly fantastical, cinematic scores. His unique sound has made him a frequent collaborator in Hollywood.

He first gained widespread public attention when he scored Tim Burton’s 1985 film Pee-wee’s Big Adventure. This project marked the beginning of one of film history’s most fruitful and enduring composer-director partnerships.

Early Life and Education

Born in Los Angeles, California, to a Jewish family, Elfman cultivated an early fascination with classic sci-fi, fantasy, and horror films, during which he first keenly observed the impact of film music.

He later left University High School and traveled with his brother, Richard. Despite lacking formal music training, Elfman became self-taught, learning by doing and absorbing diverse musical styles.

Notable Relationships

Currently, Daniel Robert Elfman is married to actress Bridget Fonda, with whom he tied the knot on November 29, 2003. He was previously married to Geri Eisenmenger.

Elfman shares a son, Oliver, with Fonda. Additionally, he has two daughters, Lola and Mali, from his first marriage.

Career Highlights

Danny Elfman first achieved prominence as the lead singer and songwriter for the new wave band Oingo Boingo, which released eight studio albums. He then transitioned into film scoring, creating over one hundred feature film scores.

His extensive collaborations with director Tim Burton yielded iconic scores for films such as Batman, Edward Scissorhands, and The Nightmare Before Christmas, for which he also provided the singing voice for Jack Skellington. Beyond film, Elfman composed the enduring themes for television series like The Simpsons and Desperate Housewives, earning an Emmy Award for the latter.

Throughout his career, Elfman has garnered four Academy Award nominations, a Grammy Award for his Batman score, three Emmy Awards, and seven Saturn Awards, solidifying his stature in music.

Signature Quote

“For me, writing something in the spirit of Halloween is like Mother Teresa writing on charity and sacrifice. It’s just second nature to me.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Account Collects The Most Beautiful And Witty Tumblr Conversations, And Here Are The 50 Best Ones
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Bryan Singer’s “The Gifted” First Full Trailer Has Links to “X-Men”
3 min read
May, 15, 2017
Pregnant Mom Of 5 Threatens To Kick Her Oldest Son Out For Not Helping With The Kids, Another Son Finds Her Post Online And Exposes Her Dirty Laundry
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Meanest Thing A Family Member Has Said To You? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Meryl Davis: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Jan, 1, 2026
“So Half Of Instagram Was Fake?”: Here Are All The Stars Hit Hard by Instagram’s Bot Cleanup
3 min read
May, 14, 2026